Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Supported But Quickly Running Out of Steam

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Crude Oil May Rise on OPEC Meeting, Sentiment Data
2020-04-09 07:00:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Range Bound Conditions Through Easter Holiday
2020-04-09 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Currencies Most Impacted From Oil Prices Ahead of Crucial OPEC Meeting: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-09 11:00:00
Gold Prices Up As Fateful Weekly US Jobless Claims Figure Looms
2020-04-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: An Earnings Season Like None Other
2020-04-08 22:00:00
3 Things to Know When Trading Earnings Announcements
2020-04-08 17:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Eyes a Test of Monthly Resistance -XAU/USD Forecast
2020-04-09 09:39:00
Gold Prices Up As Fateful Weekly US Jobless Claims Figure Looms
2020-04-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Edges Back to 1.24, EUR/GBP Stable
2020-04-09 08:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-08 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Falls as Wall Street and Crude Oil Prices Gain, AUD/USD May Rise
2020-04-08 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-08 16:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

Canada Unemployment Rises to 7.8%

Real Time News
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Full Time Employment Change (MAR), Actual: -474k Expected: N/A Previous: 37.6k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-09
  • US initial jobless claims (April 4) - 6606k -- prior 6867k from 6648k...#dxy #dollar @DailyFX
  • 🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (MAR 28), Actual: 7455k Expected: N/A Previous: 3059k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-09
  • 🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (MAR 28), Actual: 7.46M Expected: N/A Previous: 3029k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-09
  • 🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (APR 4), Actual: 6606k Expected: 5000k Previous: 6867k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-09
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Unemployment Rate (MAR), Actual: 7.8% Expected: 7.5% Previous: 5.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-09
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Full Time Employment Change (MAR), Actual: -1.01M Expected: N/A Previous: 37.6k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-09
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Net Change in Employment (MAR), Actual: -1010k Expected: -500.0k Previous: 30.3k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-09
  • US Weekly Jobless Claims print at 6606K. . . $USD
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/ueS1PxcVFg
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Supported But Quickly Running Out of Steam

Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Supported But Quickly Running Out of Steam

2020-04-09 11:24:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) Price, News and Analysis:

  • Bitcoin rally running into 50-dma resistance.
  • Supportive trendline intact as BTC pull-back nears completion.

A Guide to Day Trading Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to edge higherand erase nearly all of the mid-March sharp sell-off, with a series of higher lows producing a supportive uptrend that has been tested but not broken. The blow-out sell-off from $7,990 to $3,900 continues to be clawed back with the March 13 high the next target. The 50-day moving average is also in play and is being tested for the third day in a row, and as yet remains unbroken. The last time that BTC tried to break above 50-dma resistance (March 7), a sharp sell-off occurred a week later, hammering the price nearly 60% lower. The ATR indicator is also showing the market is overbought.

The current narrowing of Bitcoin’s trading range suggests that breakout is close. While the cryptocurrency market is 24/7, the upcoming Easter break will reduce market liquidity, leaving cryptocurrencies vulnerable to a sharp move, either way.

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Price Chart (June 2019 - April 9, 2020)

bitocin price chart
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Bitcoin (BTC) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Employment: 1010.7k Jobs lost in March – in Line with Recent Themes
Canadian Employment: 1010.7k Jobs lost in March – in Line with Recent Themes
2020-04-09 12:30:00
EUR/GBP Price Nears Short-Term Support, Fractious Eurozone Negotiations Continue
EUR/GBP Price Nears Short-Term Support, Fractious Eurozone Negotiations Continue
2020-04-09 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Edges Back to 1.24, EUR/GBP Stable
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Edges Back to 1.24, EUR/GBP Stable
2020-04-09 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Slides as RBA Financial Review Flags Increased Risks
Australian Dollar Slides as RBA Financial Review Flags Increased Risks
2020-04-09 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.