We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-10 19:30:00
Euro May Turn Lower vs US Dollar as Markets Digest Fed Outlook
2020-03-10 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Drops as Bank of England Delivers Emergency Rate Cut
2020-03-11 07:42:00
British Pound May Rise on UK 2020 Budget: GBP Eyes Rishi Sunak
2020-03-11 07:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise if COVID-19 Triggers a Credit Crisis
2020-03-11 05:00:00
USD/CAD May Rise as USD/JPY and Dow Jones Fall on Trader Bets
2020-03-11 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Pullback Fizzles Amid Speculation for More Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-11 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coronavirus Breakout Stalls at 1700
2020-03-10 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Look to Trump Stimulus Plan for Direction
2020-03-11 06:00:00
S&P 500 Closes at Session High as Stocks Spike 5%, Yields Surge
2020-03-10 21:02:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
More View more
Breaking news

British Pound down after Bank of England issues emergency 50bps rate cut to counter coronavirus impact

Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.47%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 73.77%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8RNicqs3qT
  • Full Bank of England press release on emergency stimulus measures - https://t.co/F3dUVm8u5D #BOE #GBP
  • On top of the 50bps rate cut, the Bank of England has also introduced a new Term Funding plan for small- and medium-sized businesses, financed by central bank reserves. #GBP declined against most of its major FX counterparts.
  • Recession risk could be ratcheting even higher after the price of crude #oil crashed over 20% in a single day. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/qHNkEU5ply https://t.co/YiEAmcWawp
  • BREAKING NEWS: Bank of England cuts target Bank Rate by 50bps to 0.25% at emergency meeting to battle the "economic shock" from the #coronavirus outbreak. #BOE #GBP
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.95% Silver: 0.94% Oil - US Crude: -1.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/YfjEPf20Cp
  • Crude Oil Prices Look to Trump Stimulus Plan for Direction - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/03/11/Crude-Oil-Prices-Look-to-Trump-Stimulus-Plan-for-Direction.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #CrudeOil #OOTT
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.86% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.59% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.54% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JIHz693nts
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.20% Germany 30: -0.58% Wall Street: -3.25% US 500: -3.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zOqoIZsAKQ
  • The #Dow Jones and #Nasdaq enjoyed modest gains despite uncertainty. Get your #equities market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/tMxJdBQ9ec https://t.co/qh9p4uIGCP
British Pound (GBP) Drops as Bank of England Delivers Emergency Rate Cut

British Pound (GBP) Drops as Bank of England Delivers Emergency Rate Cut

2020-03-11 07:42:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Analysis and Talking Points

  • Bank of England Delivers Emergency Rate Cut of 50bps to 0.25%
  • GBP/USD Drops in Reaction to BoE Easing

Bank of England Delivers Emergency Rate Cut

Following the spread of the coronavirus, the Bank of England have unanimously voted to provide an emergency cut to the bank rate by 50bps to 0.25%. Alongside this, they will also introduce a new term funding scheme with incentives for small and medium sized enterprises, while the financial policy committee (FPC) have reduced the countercyclical capital buffer rate to 0% from 1%.

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 26% -25% 2%
Weekly -29% -7% -22%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

British Pound (GBP) Drops as Bank of England Delivers Emergency Rate Cut

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD
2020-03-10 21:30:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Airlines, Banks and Shale at Risk
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Airlines, Banks and Shale at Risk
2020-03-10 18:30:00
Market Sentiment: How to Avoid Volatility | Webinar
Market Sentiment: How to Avoid Volatility | Webinar
2020-03-10 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Turns Higher, Fear of Further Sell-Off Remains
Crude Oil Price Turns Higher, Fear of Further Sell-Off Remains
2020-03-10 11:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.