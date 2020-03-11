British Pound (GBP) Drops as Bank of England Delivers Emergency Rate Cut
GBP/USD Analysis and Talking Points
- Bank of England Delivers Emergency Rate Cut of 50bps to 0.25%
- GBP/USD Drops in Reaction to BoE Easing
Bank of England Delivers Emergency Rate Cut
Following the spread of the coronavirus, the Bank of England have unanimously voted to provide an emergency cut to the bank rate by 50bps to 0.25%. Alongside this, they will also introduce a new term funding scheme with incentives for small and medium sized enterprises, while the financial policy committee (FPC) have reduced the countercyclical capital buffer rate to 0% from 1%.
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|26%
|-25%
|2%
|Weekly
|-29%
|-7%
|-22%
GBP/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame
Source: IG Charts
