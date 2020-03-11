We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-10 19:30:00
Euro May Turn Lower vs US Dollar as Markets Digest Fed Outlook
2020-03-10 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Drops as Bank of England Delivers Emergency Rate Cut
2020-03-11 07:42:00
British Pound May Rise on UK 2020 Budget: GBP Eyes Rishi Sunak
2020-03-11 07:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise if COVID-19 Triggers a Credit Crisis
2020-03-11 05:00:00
USD/CAD May Rise as USD/JPY and Dow Jones Fall on Trader Bets
2020-03-11 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Pullback Fizzles Amid Speculation for More Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-11 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coronavirus Breakout Stalls at 1700
2020-03-10 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Look to Trump Stimulus Plan for Direction
2020-03-11 06:00:00
S&P 500 Closes at Session High as Stocks Spike 5%, Yields Surge
2020-03-10 21:02:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
More View more
Breaking news

British Pound down after Bank of England issues emergency 50bps rate cut to counter coronavirus impact

Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.47%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 73.77%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8RNicqs3qT
  • Full Bank of England press release on emergency stimulus measures - https://t.co/F3dUVm8u5D #BOE #GBP
  • On top of the 50bps rate cut, the Bank of England has also introduced a new Term Funding plan for small- and medium-sized businesses, financed by central bank reserves. #GBP declined against most of its major FX counterparts.
  • Recession risk could be ratcheting even higher after the price of crude #oil crashed over 20% in a single day. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/qHNkEU5ply https://t.co/YiEAmcWawp
  • BREAKING NEWS: Bank of England cuts target Bank Rate by 50bps to 0.25% at emergency meeting to battle the "economic shock" from the #coronavirus outbreak. #BOE #GBP
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.95% Silver: 0.94% Oil - US Crude: -1.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/YfjEPf20Cp
  • Crude Oil Prices Look to Trump Stimulus Plan for Direction - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/03/11/Crude-Oil-Prices-Look-to-Trump-Stimulus-Plan-for-Direction.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #CrudeOil #OOTT
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.86% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.59% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.54% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JIHz693nts
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.20% Germany 30: -0.58% Wall Street: -3.25% US 500: -3.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zOqoIZsAKQ
  • The #Dow Jones and #Nasdaq enjoyed modest gains despite uncertainty. Get your #equities market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/tMxJdBQ9ec https://t.co/qh9p4uIGCP
British Pound May Rise on UK 2020 Budget: GBP Eyes Rishi Sunak

British Pound May Rise on UK 2020 Budget: GBP Eyes Rishi Sunak

2020-03-11 07:30:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

BRITISH POUND, GBP/USD OUTLOOK, UK GOVERNMENT BUDGET 2020 – Talking Points

  • British Pound could rise on the UK 2020 government budget
  • GBP closely watching Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak
  • GBP/USD enters compression zone: where will it break out?

ASIA-PACIFIC RECAP

Early into Asia’s Wednesday trading session, the Japanese Yen surged against its G10 counterparts, particularly vs the growth-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars. JPY’s ascent came as various equity index futures pointed lower amid region-wide risk aversion after US fiscal stimulus prospects failed to resuscitate risk appetite.

BRITISH POUND MAY GAIN ON UK GOVERNMENT 2020 BUDGET

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will be announcing a multi-billion Pound initiative with “historic” investment in railways, road and scientific research as part of the UK government’s 2020 budget. Mr. Sunak’s speech will include provisions on emergency measures from the Treasury that are intended to alleviate the economic shock from the coronavirus.

The Chancellor said: “By investing historic amounts in British innovation and world-class infrastructure, we will rebalance opportunities and lay the foundations for a decade of growth for everybody”. The UK Debt Management Office anticipates gilt – UK government bond – issuance for 2020-2021 to be approximately 166.6 billion pounds. This is significantly higher than the 2019-2020 remit of £136.8 billion.

However, the official, detailed outline of the government’s infrastructure strategy will not be released publicly for a few more weeks. The magnitude of this initiative will likely gain more traction since it will constitute the highest level of public investment since 1955 over a period of five years. This may boost the British Pound and alleviate some of the downward pressure of growing easing expectations from the Bank of England.

INDUSTRIAL DATA, BOE EASING BETS, CORONAVIRUS MAY TRIM STERLING GAINS

However, the British Pound may retrace its gains if industrial data for January paints a gloomy picture and further strengthens the case for BoE rate cuts. This may be amplified by fear about the coronavirus spreading throughout the UK and impacting economic activity. UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries has reportedly been diagnosed with the virus.

GBP/USD PRICE CHART

GBP/USD is currently trading in a compression zone encapsulated by the upper layer of the downward-facing channel and support at 1.2878. Despite the brief downside breakout, selling pressure quickly abated and GBP/USD re-entered its prior range. Looking ahead, as the purple-shaded area narrows amid convergence from support and descending resistance, the compression area may catalyze an upside breakout.

GBP/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing GBP/USD

GBP/USD chart created using TradingView

BRITISH POUND TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Outlook Bullish vs USD While DAX Index Eyes 4-Year Low
Euro Outlook Bullish vs USD While DAX Index Eyes 4-Year Low
2020-03-10 07:30:00
Canadian Dollar: Loonie Decimated, USD/CAD Gaps to Two-Year-Highs
Canadian Dollar: Loonie Decimated, USD/CAD Gaps to Two-Year-Highs
2020-03-09 14:04:00
S&P 500 at the Precipice as Coronavirus Uncertainty Permeates Markets
S&P 500 at the Precipice as Coronavirus Uncertainty Permeates Markets
2020-03-06 18:30:00
US Dollar Analysis Ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls: What to Expect?
US Dollar Analysis Ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls: What to Expect?
2020-03-06 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.