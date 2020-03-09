Global Equity Market Meltdown - FTSE, DAX Crash Into Bear Market Territory

$EURUSD similar to $USD in that weekly chart most operative given the recent parabolic-like move. Big resistance zone 1.1448-1.1500. Most overbought on Daily chart since 2012 https://t.co/JPHgkDxwUO

$USDJPY has a very similar feel to Chinese equity meltdown in Summer of 2015, although this move does feel more violent. USD/JPY sold off down to the 100.00 level, and hung around there until fall of 2016. It was the Trump election that helped to pushed the pair above 110. https://t.co/v94zjB8umK

$USD - pretty much have to scroll out to the weekly to get some context here. 95 was big in $DXY, held the 2019 low. At this point, support holding from the Oct 2018 low around 94.80. Three weeks ago = three year highs. Today = far different. https://t.co/4WUPlFqw1d

Just a stunning move in Oil. 42 support gapped-through, price falls to fresh three-year-low. Still holding above the 2016 low $Oil #oott https://t.co/da0liCkFnU https://t.co/7E3b3QsIbY