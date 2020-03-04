DAX 30 Price Forecast: Resistance Stands in the Way of Recovery

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD Rip Runs into Key Fibonacci Resistance
2020-03-04 13:34:00
Euro May Retrace Gains on Eurozone PMI, EU-US Trade Tensions
2020-03-04 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: London Stocks Higher but Sterling Flat
2020-03-04 09:00:00
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD Technical Outlook & More
2020-03-03 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Outlook: US Dollar Trader Positioning
2020-03-04 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall Despite Fed Emergency Cut
2020-03-04 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Fed Rate-Cut Rally at Risk- GLD Levels
2020-03-04 16:30:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 Outlook: Impact of Emergency Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-04 10:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends
2020-03-04 12:00:00
Gold Prices Eye BOC After Fed Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Fears
2020-03-04 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Beige Book: - Virus weighing on firms in the US - Virus hurting travel and tourism - Some factories reporting disruptions to supply chains $DXY $SPX -BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 3.21% US 500: 2.90% Germany 30: 0.83% France 40: 0.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LtuCrFPXO4
  • RT @economics: St. Louis Fed President James Bullard says markets are wrong to assume that the FOMC will cut rates again at its regularly s…
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD U.S. Federal Reserve Releases Beige Book due at 19:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-04
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.639% 3-Year: 0.673% 5-Year: 0.737% 7-Year: 0.887% 10-Year: 0.994% 30-Year: 1.627% $TNX
  • Today's recording and an outlook for the $DAX - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/03/04/DAX-30-Price-Forecast-Resistance-Stands-in-the-Way-of-Recovery.html?ref-author=phanks&QPID=917701&CHID=9
  • Housing data may be more heavily scrutinized in 2020 as softer global growth places more stress on the consumer to keep the American economy afloat. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/ms4EGbJ1WF https://t.co/2WmXtP1KJq
  • BOE's Broadbent: - Hit to economy likely will be temporary - In contact with other central banks $EUR $GBPUSD
  • RT @EconguyRosie: Did I really miss that much by being in bonds instead of stocks? The total return in zero-coupon bonds in the past 12 mon…
  • RT @jessefelder: 'By one metric, investors are shorting volatility with a fervor not seen for years, in the wake of an equity sell-off that…
DAX 30 Price Forecast: Resistance Stands in the Way of Recovery

DAX 30 Price Forecast: Resistance Stands in the Way of Recovery

2020-03-04 18:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

DAX 30 Price Outlook:

DAX 30 Price Forecast: Resistance Stands in the Way of Recovery

The DAX 30 has unleashed a recovery attempt after falling precipitously from all-time highs over the last two weeks. As a result, the German equity index has moved to test resistance in the form of a rising trendline from December 2018. While the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have had the benefit of a 50-basis point rate cut from the Fed, the ECB has fewer options at hand which could see the DAX lag its American counterparts regardless of overhead resistance.

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2017 – March 2020)

DAX 30 price chart

Either way, the rising trendline around 12,260 will be an early test of the DAX’s newfound bullishness. A break above would be an encouraging development that could allow the index to test subsequent resistance around 12,500 ahead of the 200-day simple moving average at 12,740.

DAX 30 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (March 2019 – March 2020)

DAX 30 price chart forecast

Potential support in the event risk aversion returns should reside around 11,873, 11,688 and, perhaps most importantly, 11,525 which coincides with the recent swing low. A successful break beneath the level would establish a lower-low and may see the DAX 30 continue lower still.

Germany 30 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 19% 5%
Weekly -7% 0% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

That being said, IG Client Sentiment Data reveals retail traders are once again net-short the DAX – a sign bulls may prevail in the weeks ahead. Similarly, RSI has crept out of oversold territory but only slightly. Thus, the DAX should have a lot of room to run should the fundamental landscape allow.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 11
( 16:03 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

To that end, European officials may look to offer a lifeline in the form of fiscal reform which could spark further bullishness. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis on the stock market.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE MIB Outlook: Coronavirus Outbreak Puts Italian Assets at Risk
FTSE MIB Outlook: Coronavirus Outbreak Puts Italian Assets at Risk
2020-03-04 17:30:00
BOC Decision: Canadian Dollar Crumbles as Poloz Capitulates & Cuts
BOC Decision: Canadian Dollar Crumbles as Poloz Capitulates & Cuts
2020-03-04 15:15:00
US Dollar Rises on Upbeat Services PMI
US Dollar Rises on Upbeat Services PMI
2020-03-04 15:02:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook - BoC Rate Cut, OPEC+ Output Cut USD/CAD Price Drivers
Canadian Dollar Outlook - BoC Rate Cut, OPEC+ Output Cut USD/CAD Price Drivers
2020-03-04 11:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.