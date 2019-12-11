We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-11 15:00:00
US Dollar Ahead of the Fed: EUR/USD, GBP/USD in the Spotlight
2019-12-11 14:32:00
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-11 15:00:00
US Dollar Ahead of the Fed: EUR/USD, GBP/USD in the Spotlight
2019-12-11 14:32:00
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-11 15:00:00
US Dollar May Rise at Expense of Gold Prices on FOMC Outlook
2019-12-11 08:00:00
News
US Dollar May Rise at Expense of Gold Prices on FOMC Outlook
2019-12-11 08:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections
2019-12-11 06:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as the Fed Strikes a Cautious Tone
2019-12-11 03:01:00
Crude Oil Price May Climb on OPEC Meeting Outcome if Trade War Allows
2019-12-10 19:30:00
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Real Time News
AUD/USD Rises on Cross Buying, GBP/USD Downside Protection in Demand - US Market Open

2019-12-11 14:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
MARKET DEVELOPMENT –AUD/USD Rises on Cross Buying, GBP/USD Downside Protection in Demand

DAILYFX UK GENERAL ELECTION PREVIEW

AUD / NZD: As had been expected, the New Zealand Government announced that they will plan to invest more than NZ$12bln on infrastructure projects amid downgrading their growth forecasts for 2019/20 to 2.3% from 3.2%. In response to the announcement, the NZD saw an initial lift, however, upside had been curbed by cross-related buying in AUD/NZD, which had briefly dipped below 1.04.

GBP: Yesterday’s YouGov MRP poll highlighted that the projected Conservative majority had narrowed from 359 to 339. However, the concern had lied with the fact accounting for a margin of error, the YouGov poll did not rule out the possibility of a hung parliament. Consequently, the Pound had dropped roughly 100pips in reaction, although this had been during relatively illiquid hours and thus the Pound has found firmer footing throughout the European session. Elsewhere, option investors are becoming increasingly wary of downside risks to the Pound with the premium for GBP puts continuing to rise against GBP calls as risk reversals fall to the lowest level since the EU referendum, surpassing that of the 2017 election.

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (11/12/19)

AUD/USD Rises on Cross Buying, GBP/USD Downside Protection in Demand - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. UK General Election Preview: Everything You Need to Know” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  2. EUR/USD Forecast - Price Action Waits for Central Bank Double Header” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  3. Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USD/CAD Consolidation Following Reversal” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

US CPI Prints at 2.1% vs Expectation of 2.0, Core at 2.3%
2019-12-11 13:38:00
EUR/USD Forecast - Price Action Waits for Central Bank Double Header
2019-12-11 10:30:00
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Falls on UK Election Opinion Poll
2019-12-11 09:00:00
NZD/JPY Technical Outlook: Bearish Correction Ahead?
2019-12-11 02:00:00
News & Analysis at your fingertips.