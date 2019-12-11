AUD/USD Rises on Cross Buying, GBP/USD Downside Protection in Demand - US Market Open

MARKET DEVELOPMENT –AUD/USD Rises on Cross Buying, GBP/USD Downside Protection in Demand

AUD / NZD: As had been expected, the New Zealand Government announced that they will plan to invest more than NZ$12bln on infrastructure projects amid downgrading their growth forecasts for 2019/20 to 2.3% from 3.2%. In response to the announcement, the NZD saw an initial lift, however, upside had been curbed by cross-related buying in AUD/NZD, which had briefly dipped below 1.04.

GBP: Yesterday’s YouGov MRP poll highlighted that the projected Conservative majority had narrowed from 359 to 339. However, the concern had lied with the fact accounting for a margin of error, the YouGov poll did not rule out the possibility of a hung parliament. Consequently, the Pound had dropped roughly 100pips in reaction, although this had been during relatively illiquid hours and thus the Pound has found firmer footing throughout the European session. Elsewhere, option investors are becoming increasingly wary of downside risks to the Pound with the premium for GBP puts continuing to rise against GBP calls as risk reversals fall to the lowest level since the EU referendum, surpassing that of the 2017 election.

