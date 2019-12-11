We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USD/CAD Consolidation Following Reversal

2019-12-11 09:10:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

CAD Analysis and Talking Points

  • USD/CAD | Consolidation Following Reversal
  • CAD/JPY | Trend Support Underpins

USD/CAD | Consolidation Following Reversal

Since Friday’s rebound in USD/CAD, the pair has largely been in consolidation mode throughout the week and now tests support at 1.3225. That said, while a break below puts the pair at risk of dropping to 1.3160-80, the continued easing in trend indicators suggest that the pair may remain in consolidation. On the topside, USD/CAD gains in the near term look somewhat limited with resistance capping at 1.3270, while the 200DMA resides at 1.3276, therefore rallies offer attractive pullbacks. However, downside risks would likely ease back on a breach above 1.3290, whereby we would look for a retest of the 1.3330-45 zone.

Support

Resistance

1.3225

38.2% Fib

1.3276

200DMA

1.3214

50DMA

1.3345

October Double Top

1.3158

December low

1.3355

61.8% Fib

USD/CAD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (May 2019 – Dec 2019)

Source: IG Charts

CAD/JPY | Trend Support Underpins

CADJPY remains underpinned by trend support, however, given the repeated failure to consolidate above 82.43 (38.2% Fib) we are somewhat cautious on the outlook for CAD/JPY. President Trump’s decision on whether he will delay the December 15th tariffs will be important for the cross, however, while a decision to delay tariffs would be positive, we view that gains are limited above to resistance at 82.80. On the downside, we see a risk of 81.30 on a firm close below trend support.

CAD/JPY Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Oct 2018 Nov 2019)

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch
2019-12-06 10:35:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USD/CAD Risks Larger Bullish Breakout
2019-11-20 09:00:00
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Momentum Stalling
2019-11-19 10:35:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/CAD Face Critical Test
2019-11-13 09:10:00
