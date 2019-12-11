Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USD/CAD Consolidation Following Reversal
CAD Analysis and Talking Points
USD/CAD | Consolidation Following Reversal
Since Friday’s rebound in USD/CAD, the pair has largely been in consolidation mode throughout the week and now tests support at 1.3225. That said, while a break below puts the pair at risk of dropping to 1.3160-80, the continued easing in trend indicators suggest that the pair may remain in consolidation. On the topside, USD/CAD gains in the near term look somewhat limited with resistance capping at 1.3270, while the 200DMA resides at 1.3276, therefore rallies offer attractive pullbacks. However, downside risks would likely ease back on a breach above 1.3290, whereby we would look for a retest of the 1.3330-45 zone.
Support
Resistance
1.3225
38.2% Fib
1.3276
200DMA
1.3214
50DMA
1.3345
October Double Top
1.3158
December low
1.3355
61.8% Fib
USD/CAD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (May 2019 – Dec 2019)
Source: IG Charts
CAD/JPY | Trend Support Underpins
CADJPY remains underpinned by trend support, however, given the repeated failure to consolidate above 82.43 (38.2% Fib) we are somewhat cautious on the outlook for CAD/JPY. President Trump’s decision on whether he will delay the December 15th tariffs will be important for the cross, however, while a decision to delay tariffs would be positive, we view that gains are limited above to resistance at 82.80. On the downside, we see a risk of 81.30 on a firm close below trend support.
CAD/JPY Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Oct 2018 – Nov 2019)
--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com
Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.