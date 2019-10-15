IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecast as Trade Tensions Weigh

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-15 12:30:00
Market Sentiment Still Poor, Haven Assets in Demand | Webinar
2019-10-15 11:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Throttles Higher
2019-10-15 15:30:00
British Pound Surges as EU, UK Near Brexit Deal
2019-10-15 15:04:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-15 12:30:00
USD Charts - GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY & More
2019-10-15 11:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally Struggles but Bull Flag Potential Persists - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-15 14:15:00
Gold Price Outlook: Setting Up for a Breakout as Trading Range Narrows?
2019-10-15 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-10-15 09:30:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-14 15:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.87%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 87.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/YiVeZQvcNS
  • LIVE IN 15 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • #IMF predicts weakest global growth since the 2008 financial crisis, as 2019 global growth is downgraded to 3.0%. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/mUNunOSCRH https://t.co/gGmAWXXWOl
  • EU Envoys will meet this Wednesday in Brussels $GBP #Brexit
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.26% Gold: -0.82% Silver: -1.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xoc4dOCGxy
  • LIVE IN 30 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • A closer look at Sterling price action shows $GBPUSD trading within the confines of a near-term ascending pitchfork formation extending off the September / October lows. Get your GBP/USD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/CxMVP7qovc https://t.co/9v30U5FJN1
  • If you are confident in the 'risk on' shift we've seen over the past week, I'd question something like the US indices already near record highs; but $EURJPY would be working off a significant discount built in over the past year: https://t.co/xQ6j4uJIjP
  • En español: La libra esterlina estalla al alza por el mayor optimismo sobre un posible acuerdo de Brexit $GBPUSD $GBPJPY #trading #forex #brexit #BoJo https://t.co/MvZXZbZS1i https://t.co/9FGzeYQ0Ri
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.99% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.33% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.37% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/us02IEtYif
IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecast as Trade Tensions Weigh

IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecast as Trade Tensions Weigh

2019-10-15 15:05:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

IMF Global Growth Forecast:

  • IMF predicts weakest global growth since the 2008 financial crisis, as 2019 global growth is downgraded to 3.0%
  • Trade tensions, manufacturing, and geopolitical factors attributed to much of the risk in the global economy
  • Developed economies seen to be in synchronized slowdown, while emerging economies gain momentum

The latest report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) paints a gloomy picture for the global economy, as the global crisis lender cuts their outlook on global growth to 3.0% for 2019, marking the weakest global growth rate since the financial crisis. The downgrades from the IMF encompassed most developed economies while emerging economies are seen to outperform their advanced counterparts.

The IMF report isn’t the first harbinger for signs of economic trouble as their outlook echoes the OECD as they also downgraded global growth last month. Both the Federal Reserve and the ECB are easing policy with Europe’s Central Bank leading the charge as they announced a massive new bond buying program on top of a cut to the deposit rate last month.

Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s Chief Economist stated in the report’s forward that “As policy priorities go, undoing the trade barriers put in place with durable agreements and reining in geopolitical tensions top the list. Such actions can significantly boost confidence, rejuvenate investment, halt the slide in trade and manufacturing, and raise world growth.”

The concerns about manufacturing in the IMF report have already surfaced for manufacturing in the United States which has seen a notable slowdown, evident by the Institute for Supply Management’s Manufacturing report reflecting the weakest activity in the sector since 2009. Consumer weakness is also surfacing recently and reflects greater concern as the worlds largest consumer economy is now showing a decreased appetite for spending from consumers.

ISM Manufacturing vs Non-Manufacturing

ISM Manufacturing VS Services

The IMF also cited geopolitical factors as a drag on the economy with Brexit being cited as a risk that has the potential to disrupt supply chains and hammer business confidence. Geological risks cited in the IMF report are reflective of the same outlook from both the OECD and the Federal Reserve. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell mentioned trade policy in his press conference last month stating "a number of geopolitical risks, including Brexit, remain unresolved. Trade policy tensions have waxed, and waned, and elevated uncertainty is weighing on U.S. investment and exports.

Global Economic Policy Uncertainty Index with Current Price GDP Weights

IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecast as Trade Tensions Weigh

With most central banks already in an accommodative stance, uncertainty continues around the effectiveness monetary policy can have to combat the next downturn. The IMF cites low inflation as a challenge facing central banks and a factor that will hamper monetary policy. With financial risk increasing, due in part to the accommodative polices from central banks, the report stresses that a mix between fiscal and monetary policies is necessary. Specifically, the IMF suggests Germany to take advantage of negative rates to make capital investments in infrastructure.

While the United States and China made a partial deal this past week on the trade war front, there is still much uncertainty going forward, with market participants remaining wary with no concrete commitments from either side being seen yet. However, there is optimism that US and China are making progress as some consumers appear upbeat about talks going forward, evident from the latest University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report.

Major Central Bank Interest Rates

Central bank Rates

DailyFX forecasts on a variety of currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro are available from the DailyFX Trading Guides page. If you’re looking to improve your trading approach, check out Traits of Successful Traders. And if you’re looking for an introductory primer to the Forex market, check out our New to FX Guide.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Surges as EU, UK Near Brexit Deal
British Pound Surges as EU, UK Near Brexit Deal
2019-10-15 15:04:00
GBP/USD Volatility Spikes Amid Key Brexit Talks, NZD/USD Eyes CPI - US Market Open
GBP/USD Volatility Spikes Amid Key Brexit Talks, NZD/USD Eyes CPI - US Market Open
2019-10-15 13:15:00
Gold Price Outlook: Setting Up for a Breakout as Trading Range Narrows?
Gold Price Outlook: Setting Up for a Breakout as Trading Range Narrows?
2019-10-15 11:00:00
GBP/USD Price Boosted by Brexit Talk, Mixed UK Jobs and Wages Data
GBP/USD Price Boosted by Brexit Talk, Mixed UK Jobs and Wages Data
2019-10-15 08:54:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.