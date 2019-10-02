We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Stalls into Monthly Open- Bears Beware
2019-10-01 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF
2019-10-01 19:01:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
2019-10-02 13:30:00
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2019-10-02 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
2019-10-02 13:30:00
Asian Stocks Wilt As Investors Mull Global Manufacturing Weakness
2019-10-02 05:02:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook - Pullback Over?
2019-10-02 11:00:00
Gold Price Correction Remains in Play as RSI Tracks Bearish Trend
2019-10-02 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Multi-year Trend-lines Could Be Next
2019-10-01 11:00:00
Oil Prices Face Renewed Risk of Bear Market as OPEC Sees Waning Demand
2019-10-01 00:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open

2019-10-02 13:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT – JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility Coming

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

Swiss Franc returns to parity against the greenback, a level not seen since June as the currency faces its largest daily drop since July 1st. SNB’s Maechler continued to highlight the need and importance of expansive monetary policy in the face of continued weaker global growth backdrop, while also reiterating that the SNB is willing to intevene in FX markets. The need to keep monetary policy expansive had been reaffirmed amid the lower than expected inflation readings.

Japanese Yen outperforms in the G10 complex as yesterday’s weak ISM manufacturing PMI raises concerns that not even the US has managed to escape from the global manufacturing recession. That said, eyes will be on tomorrow’s non-ISM manufacturing PMI to get a sense whether the weakness is broad based.

Sterling headline sentivity is notably elevated as market participants await the details of Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan. Alongside this, the direction of the currency in the short-term will also be dictated my the EU’s and UK opposition parties reaction to the plan, given that this would provide a clear signal as to whether it would pass. Nonetheless, the Pound will likely remain volatile. Of note, UK PM Johnson and EU’s Juncker is scheduled to talk from 16:15BST.

JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. USD/CAD Price Struggling With Moving-Average Resistance” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. Gold Price Technical Outlook - Pullback Over?” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  4. Using FX To Effectively Trade Global Market Themes at IG” by Tyler Yell, CMT , Forex Trading Instructor

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

