Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Stalls into Monthly Open- Bears Beware
2019-10-01 20:00:00
2019-10-01 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF
2019-10-01 19:01:00
2019-10-01 19:01:00
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2019-10-02 08:05:00
2019-10-02 08:05:00
British Pound Braces for Boris Johnson's New Brexit Deal
2019-10-02 06:30:00
2019-10-02 06:30:00
Asian Stocks Wilt As Investors Mull Global Manufacturing Weakness
2019-10-02 05:02:00
2019-10-02 05:02:00
Japanese Yen Confines Strengthening US Dollar To Range Trade
2019-10-02 01:47:00
2019-10-02 01:47:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook - Pullback Over?
2019-10-02 11:00:00
2019-10-02 11:00:00
Gold Price Correction Remains in Play as RSI Tracks Bearish Trend
2019-10-02 00:30:00
2019-10-02 00:30:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Multi-year Trend-lines Could Be Next
2019-10-01 11:00:00
2019-10-01 11:00:00
Oil Prices Face Renewed Risk of Bear Market as OPEC Sees Waning Demand
2019-10-01 00:30:00
2019-10-01 00:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
2019-10-01 05:23:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook - Pullback Over?

2019-10-02 11:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Technical Outlook:

  • Gold H&S triggered, testing neckline
  • Support and resistance levels to watch

For an intermediate-term fundamental and technical viewpoint, see the Gold Price Forecast.

Gold H&S triggered, running into first levels of support

The recent decline in gold from the 2011/12 resistance zone of 1521/75 put in the right shoulder of an H&S top and forced a technical break of the pattern on Monday by dropping below its neckline. Yesterday’s turnabout day off of lower parallel support already has gold testing the neckline.

Will the neckline keep a price advance suppressed, or is the down-move from the topping pattern already finished? The price sequence occurring around major long-term resistance makes a solid case for further downside, but with support not far below there may not be much room for weakness to run its course.

The July high at 1452 and a level from 2013 (1432) that caused some problems over the summer are viewed as moderately strong levels of support. The parallel running lower could intersect with levels at some point in the not-too-distant future, giving them further strength.

For now, respecting the neckline as resistance is the first step. Stay below and the near-term bias is neutral to lower. Break above and this outlook only becomes neutral as the trend structure off the September high is still negative and you have the upper parallel to contend with as resistance.

The H&S and trend structure could morph into a bull-flag at some point, but this will require a fair amount of work first. It’s not the easiest spot for traders to be in at the moment, but, again, stay below resistance and the bias is at best neutral if not outright bearish.

Check out the IG Client Sentiment page to see how changes in trader positioning can help signal the next price move in gold and other major markets and currencies.

Gold Price Daily Chart (neckline, lower parallel)

Gold Price Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

