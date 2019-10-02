We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Stalls into Monthly Open- Bears Beware
2019-10-01 20:00:00
2019-10-01 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF
2019-10-01 19:01:00
2019-10-01 19:01:00
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2019-10-02 08:05:00
2019-10-02 08:05:00
British Pound Braces for Boris Johnson's New Brexit Deal
2019-10-02 06:30:00
2019-10-02 06:30:00
Asian Stocks Wilt As Investors Mull Global Manufacturing Weakness
2019-10-02 05:02:00
2019-10-02 05:02:00
Japanese Yen Confines Strengthening US Dollar To Range Trade
2019-10-02 01:47:00
2019-10-02 01:47:00
Gold Price Correction Remains in Play as RSI Tracks Bearish Trend
2019-10-02 00:30:00
2019-10-02 00:30:00
ISM Manufacturing Miss Halts USD Rally; Pushes Treasury Yields Lower
2019-10-01 15:30:00
2019-10-01 15:30:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Multi-year Trend-lines Could Be Next
2019-10-01 11:00:00
2019-10-01 11:00:00
Oil Prices Face Renewed Risk of Bear Market as OPEC Sees Waning Demand
2019-10-01 00:30:00
2019-10-01 00:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
2019-10-01 05:23:00
USD/CAD Price Struggling With Moving-Average Resistance

2019-10-02 09:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
USD/CAD Price Charts and Analysis:

  • USD/CAD stuck in a range as technical indicators clash.
  • A raft of Federal Reserve speakers through the week will add US dollar volatility.

Q3 2019 CAD and USD Forecasts and Top Trading Opportunities

USD/CAD Upside Cramped by Long-Term Moving Average

USD/CAD price action has been capped by the 200-day moving average for the last month and will need a bullish driver to regain upside momentum. The daily chart shows USD/CAD below all three moving averages, although the 20-day is being threatened, with the recent one-month high at 1.3312 (September 4) the first bullish target if the moving averages are cleared and closed above. To the down side, 1.3134, the September 10 low print guards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the January 2018 – January 2019 rally at 1.3128.

IG Client Sentiment shows that traders are currently 62.0% net-short the US dollar against the Canadian dollar, a bullish contrarian bias, which may help push prices higher in the short-term.

The pair need a driver to break higher and upcoming US data and Fed speak may provide a catalyst. In the data space, US ADP employment is released today at 12.15 GMT, ISM-non-manufacturing is released on Thursday at 14.00 GMT while on Friday the monthly US jobs market report (NFP) at 12.30 GMT will keep traders glued to their screens. All three have the ability to move the US dollar, while the Canadian dollar calendar is empty for the rest of the week.

Live Data Coverage: US Non-Farm Payrolls – Webinar from 12.15 GMT

In addition, there is a calendar packed full of Federal Reserve speakers through the end of the week. A range of Fed officials will make 10 speeches before the end of Friday, with each one a potential market mover. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s post-NFP speech is probably the most important, especially after yesterday’s decade-low US ISM manufacturing print.

DailyFX Calendar

USD/CAD Price Daily Chart (October 2018 – October 2, 2019)

USD/CAD Price Struggling With Moving-Average Resistance

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on the Canadian Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

