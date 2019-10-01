We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
USD Dominates, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Heading Lower - US Market Open

2019-10-01 13:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT – USD Dominates, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Heading Lower

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

GBP decline shows little signs of easing as Brexit uncertainty outweighs the better than expected Manufacturing PMI data. Recent support at 1.2260 gives way allowing for a test of the September 9th low (1.2232), in which a break below spells further woes for the Pound. While there is a plethora of UK data throughout the week, the key driver is Brexit, thus headline risk remains elevated. Eyes are firmly on UK PM Johnson’s Brexit plan announcement.

Australian Dollar heads down under after the RBA cut the OCR to a fresh record low of 0.75% while also signalling that rates could go lower if necessary. Consequently, the currency is testing its 2019 low of 0.6677 against the greenback, while widening interest rate differentials between Australia and Canada continues to favour AUD/CAD lower.

US Dollar remains dominant against its major counterparts with the index hitting a fresh 2-year peak. However, as the strength persists, questions will be asked as to how far the Trump Administration will let the Dollar run its current course. On the data slate, ISM Manfacturing PMI is key the data release on tap today.

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Gold Price Slumps but Looks Oversold as US Dollar Continues to Soar” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Multi-year Trend-lines Could Be Next” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Eyes UK PM Johnson's Brexit Plan” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  4. Using FX To Effectively Trade Global Market Themes at IG” by Tyler Yell, CMT , Forex Trading Instructor

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

