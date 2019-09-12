Bitcoin Price Outlook - Preparing a Move or Death by a Thousand Cuts?

Never miss a story from Nick Cawley

Bitcoin (BTC) News, Price, Chart and Analysis:

  • Trading range narrows in a descending triangle formation.
  • Bearish chart pattern suggests lower prices.

The price of Bitcoin has gradually moved lower over the last two-and-a-half months with horizontal support around $9,300 holding. The move has set up a bearish descending triangle pattern on the daily chart with lower reaction highs which normally suggests a break lower when support is broken and closed below. However, if Bitcoin breaks and closes above the descending trend, currently around $10,650, then prices may quickly reverse higher and re-test the June 26 high as buyers re-take control of the market.

Either way, while the market may remain constrained by the narrowing triangle in the short-term, a range breakout is likely to occur in the slightly longer-term. Traders need to be aware that breakouts from this formation are normally quite sharp as either buyers or sellers throw in the towel.

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Price Chart (May – September 12, 2019)

IG Client Sentiment data show that 79.3% of retail traders are net-long Bitcoin (BTC), a bearish contrarian indicator. However, recent daily and weekly positional changes suggest that Bitcoin could soon reverse higher despite traders being net-long Bitcoin.

Bitcoin market dominance remains around 70%, despite the recent push higher in the alt-coin space with Ethereum, Litecoin and EOS in particular out-performing Bitcoin over the last week.

Chart via CoinMarketCap

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Bitcoin (BTC) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.