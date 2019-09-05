Bitcoin (BTC) Price Battles Recent Highs as Technical Indicators Clash

Never miss a story from Nick Cawley

Bitcoin (BTC) News, Price, Chart and Analysis:

  • Bitcoin primed to make a move as trading range narrows further.
  • Medium-term lower highs meet short-term higher lows

Bitcoin’s Narrow Trading Range Likely to Break Soon

The chart below shows Bitcoin sitting in a tight trading range today with little news flow around to give the price a nudge, one way or another. The recent $1,300 rebound of the August 29 low at $9,370 has run out of steam just below $11,000 and needs a convincing break and close above this level for the recent bullish momentum to re-start. The chart also shows that the series of lower highs starting on June 26 remain intact, while a series of shorter-term higher lows off the August 29 low print also remain in place, suggesting a technical breakout nears.

To the downside, support remains around $9,3000 to $9,080 and this area should hold for now, while to the upside the previously mentioned $11,000 level would open a re-test of the August 6 high at $12,311.

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart (April – September 5, 2019)

Bitcoin's dominance of the cryptocurrency space continues and is currently at 70%, a level last seen nearly six months ago. While recent Bitcoin sell-offs have provided bullish traders with a lower level to get in the market, the rest of the cryptocurrency market is struggling to push higher with rallies attracting sellers.

Bitcoin Market Dominance Continues to Grow

Bitcoin’s dominance of the cryptocurrency space continues and is currently at 70%, a level last seen nearly six months ago. While recent Bitcoin sell-offs have provided bullish traders with a lower level to get in the market, the rest of the cryptocurrency market is struggling to push higher with rallies attracting sellers.

Chart via CoinMarketCap

What is your view on Bitcoin – bullish or bearish??