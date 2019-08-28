Never miss a story from Peter Hanks

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Peter Hanks

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Bitcoin Price Forecast:

  • Bitcoin prices plummeted on Wednesday after a series of stark declines in coins like ETHUSD, LTCUSD and XRPUSD exacerbated a crypto selloff
  • Price action has pressured BTCUSD to nearby support around $9,545
  • Last week, I noted an uncertain fundamental backdrop and waning influence from technical support as a potential catalyst for further Bitcoin declines

Bitcoin Price Plunges After LTC, ETH and XRP Lead Crypto Selloff

Bitcoin plunged to technical support in afternoon trading on Wednesday alongside a series of sharp declines in various altcoins like ETHUSD, LTCUSD and XRPUSD. Like with many cryptocurrency price moves, the root cause behind the decline is unknown. It could be argued Bitcoin’s inability to recapture the ascending trendline from May sparked a more widespread appetite for digital assets and the thinner liquidity of the various altcoins resulted in more abrupt price moves - which in turn accelerated Bitcoin losses – but this is mere speculation.

Bitcoin Price Chart: 1 - Minute Time Frame (August 28) (Chart 1)

BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XRPUSD, LTCUSD price charts

Chart created with TradingView.

Regardless, Bitcoin’s precipitous decline does not speak to investor confidence in the coin in the short and medium terms. Last week I noted BTCUSD was straddling an ascending trendline from May, highlighting that it could speak to waning bullishness. Now, the trendline will likely resist an attempted rebound while BTC will now look for support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement around $9,545 – which seemingly helped to stall Bitcoin’s decline.

Bitcoin Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (May – August) (Chart 2)

BTCUSD price chart

Chart created with TradingView

Going forward, recent price action suggests the outlook for Bitcoin is becoming increasingly bearish. A series of lower highs from June help to display tiredness from bulls and the confirmed break beneath trendline support on Wednesday provides further evidence. Consequently, a break beneath the support around $9,545 could open the door for a continuation lower to the $7,093 area. Nevertheless, Bitcoin still boasts a staggering 153% return in the year-to-date. To put this into perspective, Bitcoin could suffer another $5,000 hit to its price and still enjoy a greater return than the S&P 500 in 2019. As the various digital assets look to recover, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more: Gold Price Forecast: Rally to Receive Boost from Massive ETF Holdings