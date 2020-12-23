News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Back on Defense as Brexit Weighs
2020-12-23 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
2020-12-22 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
2020-12-22 13:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2020-12-22 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, S&P 500, Gold Outlook: How Can Short Bets Drive Prices into 2021?
2020-12-24 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Remains, but Looks like a Bull Flag - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-12-23 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Back on Defense as Brexit Weighs
2020-12-23 23:00:00
Brexit Latest: British Pound Rallies as EU-UK Agreement Nears - Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-12-23 21:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
More View more
Breaking news

GBP Soars as No 10 source says Brexit Deal is Done - Sky News

Real Time News
  • Retail positioning is hinting that Bitcoin and the S&P 500 could extend gains as short bets accumulate. Gold is looking vulnerable however based on recent changes in exposure. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/CYM1A3uUwj https://t.co/AdWaZsP8X1
  • EU Spokesman: Brexit work will continue throughout the night, UK is preparing for Brexit press conference Thursday morning -BBG #Brexit #GBP $GBPUSD
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (19/DEC) Actual: ¥802.4B Previous: ¥770.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Gov Kuroda Speech due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-24
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (19/DEC) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥770.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • The US Dollar may rise against ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar and Thai Baht as US fiscal stimulus woes, a coronavirus mutation and ‘no-deal’ Brexit threaten market volatility. Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/FlAoeDteTK https://t.co/BVE3slsyJe
  • 6 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors closed in the green, with 60% of the index’s constituents ending higher on Wednesday. Financials (+2.19%), energy (+1.58%) and communication services (+1.34%) were outperforming, whereas information technology (-0.77%) was lagging. https://t.co/pkdJvqdjY0
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/AfAhmIoVZv https://t.co/jlujmwMS07
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.02% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.78% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.75% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pL1HFUd0TX
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.46% Gold: 0.64% Oil - US Crude: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0uk7ebcS3O
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Back on Defense as Brexit Weighs

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Back on Defense as Brexit Weighs

2020-12-23 23:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: GBP/USD PRICE ACTION SURGES ON BREXIT DEAL CHATTER & STEERS DXY INDEX LOWER

  • US Dollar edged lower on Wednesday as bulls and bears battle over the Greenback’s direction
  • GBP/USD price action exploded over 130-pips higher on the session due to Brexit deal rumors
  • The DXY Index could continue mirroring the Pound-Dollar as well as the VIX ‘fear-gauge’
Advertisement

The US Dollar declined broadly during Wednesday’s trading session as USD price action pivoted lower and unwound some of its recent gains. Sentiment-linked AUD/USD and NZD/USD ascended and were the top performing major currency pairs behind GBP/USD. The Pound Sterling, which makes up 11.9% of the DXY Index, surged over 130-pips on the day in response to news of a Brexit deal emerging.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

GBP/USD PRICE CHART WITH US DOLLAR INDEX OVERLAID: 1-HOUR TIME FRAME (18 DEC TO 23 DEC 2020)

GBP USD Price Chart with US Dollar Index Overlaid

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

With Brexit deal chatter driving GBP/USD higher and EUR/USD price action piggybacking on Pound Sterling strength, there could be potential for a return of broad US Dollar weakness and invalidation of the recent US Dollar rebound attempt. This development, combined with talks of US politicians potentially boosting coronavirus aid checks to $2,000 from the initially agreed upon $600 amount, likely invigorated trader risk appetite and steered the US Dollar lower with the S&P 500-derived VIX Index. Need for fiscal stimulus was underscored by soft US economic data released earlier in the session.

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% 14% 11%
Weekly 45% -20% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD PRICE OUTLOOK - US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges GBPUSD EURUSD

Learn more about implied volatility trading strategies!

US Dollar implied volatility readings have cooled off a bit judging by the overnight tenor. This is to be expected headed into Thursday’s trading session, however, in light calm market conditions typically observed around holidays. Shortened hours on Thursday in observation of Christmas might result in relatively low volume and liquidity. GBP/USD is expected to be the most active major currency pair and USD/MXN is expected to be the most active minor currency pair with overnight implied volatility readings of 15.% and 19.0% respectively.

Keep Reading - Top 10 Most Volatile Currency Pairs and How to Trade Them

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Rebound Attempt in Focus
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Rebound Attempt in Focus
2020-12-22 23:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Flops as Stimulus Deal Fuels Bears
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Flops as Stimulus Deal Fuels Bears
2020-12-21 22:45:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Free Fall Reignited by Dovish Fed
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Free Fall Reignited by Dovish Fed
2020-12-17 22:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Whipsaws on Fed Bond Buying Plans
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Whipsaws on Fed Bond Buying Plans
2020-12-16 22:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
GBP/USD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed
AUD/USD
Mixed
NZD/USD
Bullish