S&P 500 Index Futures Overlook Soft US Economic Data

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Rebound Attempt in Focus
2020-12-22 23:00:00
Euro Forecast: Breakouts Constrained, Further Gains May Have to Wait for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2020-12-22 20:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
2020-12-22 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
2020-12-22 13:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2020-12-22 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Edge Higher After Trump Rejects the US Stimulus Package
2020-12-23 07:00:00
Bitcoin, S&P 500, Gold Outlook: How Can Short Bets Drive Prices into 2021?
2020-12-23 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Jumps on Talk of a Brexit Deal Emerging
2020-12-23 14:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Update Gives Boost to Sterling
2020-12-23 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY Price Action Set-Up
2020-12-22 12:00:00
Breaking news

GBP Soars as No 10 source says Brexit Deal is Done - Sky News

Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 New Home Sales MoM (NOV) Actual: -11% Expected: -0.3% Previous: -2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • RT @bbclaurak: David Frost and EU’s Steph Riso are still in negotiating room in Brussels - deal is NOT finalised - seems very likely it’s h…
  • Sky News Reporter says other Senior No 10 sources a far more cautious and says talks ongoing $GBP
  • RT @joepike: BREAKING: No 10 source: ‘The deal is done’. #Brexit
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan Inflation Expectations Final (DEC) Actual: 2.5% Expected: 2.3% Previous: 2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations Final (DEC) Actual: 2.5% Expected: 2.5% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • Tune into @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/4:00 PM GMT as he discusses top levels to watch on #DAX, #DOW, & more. Register here: https://t.co/Rwbt9avERj https://t.co/E7yqABci0F
  • 🇺🇸 New Home Sales MoM (NOV) Actual: -11.0% Expected: -0.3% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan Consumer Sentiment Final (DEC) Actual: 80.7 Expected: 81.3 Previous: 76.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ethereum are long at 94.50%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ab7oyZ1JjF
S&P 500 Index Futures Overlook Soft US Economic Data

S&P 500 Index Futures Overlook Soft US Economic Data

2020-12-23 14:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
S&P 500 PRICE OUTLOOK: STOCKS UNFAZED BY TEPID US ECONOMIC DATA DUMP WITH RISK SENTIMENT FOCUSED ON BREXIT, COVID, & STIMULUS

  • S&P 500 Index futures edging toward session highs despite decelerating economic data
  • Stocks looking past a big miss on personal income and spending with Brexit in focus
  • Markets likely staying forward-looking as vaccine and stimulus optimism drives the bid
The S&P 500 Index looks primed to start the session modestly higher with futures pointing to a 0.33% gain at the open. Stocks appear to be gaining ground on the back of a positive lead-in from Europe as markets react to Brexit headlines hinting at a potential UK-EU trade deal. Improving market sentiment likely follows the perceived reduction in odds of no-deal Brexit. This could explain why US equities seem to be overlooking uninspiring economic data just crossing the wires and why the broader US Dollar is facing renewed selling pressure.

US 500 MIXED
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -1% 0%
Weekly -9% -2% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
CORE PCE, DURABLE GOODS ORDERS, JOBLESS CLAIMS, PERSONAL SPENDING & PERSONAL INCOME DATA MIXED

Chart of US Economic Data Core PCE, Durable Goods, Jobless Claims, Personal Income, Personal Spending

Chart Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

The latest barrage of US economic data was mixed on balance. A big miss on personal income and personal spending figures stand out most prominently. The preferred measure of inflation tracked by the Federal Reserve, core PCE, also missed market forecast. Durable goods orders and weekly jobless claims were bright spots, however.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Overall, it appears that the economic data is having a muted reaction on stocks. Aside from the latest Brexit developments, equities likely have their attention honed in on vaccine and stimulus optimism. US politicians are flirting the idea of bringing a standalone fiscal aid bill to the floor that would boost the $600 coronavirus check to $2,000 if passed.

S&P 500 INDEX PRICE CHART: 15-MINUTE TIME FRAME (22 DEC TO 23 DEC 2020)

S&P 500 Price Chart Stock Market Outlook

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

S&P 500 price action has slid lower for the past three trading sessions, but the popular equity benchmark has so far held its 20-day simple moving average. This could suggest, at least for now, that stock market bulls remain in control despite recent turbulence. The 3,600-price level stands out as a potential level of technical support whereas week-to-date highs around the 3,720-mark could serve as an area of resistance.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

Natural Gas: EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report Preview
Natural Gas: EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report Preview
2020-12-23 14:30:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Jumps on Talk of a Brexit Deal Emerging
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Jumps on Talk of a Brexit Deal Emerging
2020-12-23 14:20:00
FTSE 100 Forecast: Unclear Direction as Driving Forces Collide
FTSE 100 Forecast: Unclear Direction as Driving Forces Collide
2020-12-23 10:30:00
Ripple (XRP) Crushed as SEC Looks to Sue for Alleged Securities Violations
Ripple (XRP) Crushed as SEC Looks to Sue for Alleged Securities Violations
2020-12-23 09:22:00
US 500
Mixed
USDOLLAR