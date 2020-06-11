We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Could Trim Gains on Political Friction Over EU Aid Package
2020-06-11 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Dip on FOMC, EUR/USD Near Key Resistance
2020-06-10 19:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Oil & More: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-10 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rises from the Dead as VIX Soars, Stocks Drop Sharply
2020-06-11 20:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts Following June Fed Meeting
2020-06-10 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Grapples at Fibonacci Resistance...Again
2020-06-11 19:10:00
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Weak Ahead of Friday's GDP Data
2020-06-11 08:00:00
GBP/USD Retreats, Stock Futures Sink as US COVID-19 Cases Swell
2020-06-11 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2020-06-10 17:10:00
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Worst day for the #SP500 in almost 3 months is also coincidentally in a week where the #Fed balance sheet basically remained unchanged from prior #liquidity https://t.co/1aJ2TIkL73
  • Kansas City Fed says Jackson Hole will be virtual format on Aug 27-28 - BBG
  • Trump says China could have stopped COVID-19 from spreading $USDCNH
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.24% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.66% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.61% 🇨🇦CAD: -1.62% 🇦🇺AUD: -2.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eoru6MXRIg
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.57% Oil - US Crude: -1.08% Silver: -2.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/FawVd2AGbO
  • The Canadian Dollar rally has taken USD/CAD into Fibonacci support and the focus is on this near-term recovery in price.Get your $USDCAD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/sjSoCV98vb https://t.co/8TbeBFHj5v
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.97%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 78.75%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JNYXXO2BnT
  • @JohnKicklighter Considering the depth of the equities sell off, the USD bounce is rather sheepish
  • That was enough of a collapse in altitude to trigger the Dollar's safe haven status. Here is the $DXY overlaid with the $VIX https://t.co/jhvE4GiO3A
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.05% Wall Street: 0.03% FTSE 100: -1.94% France 40: -1.94% Germany 30: -1.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/qcTz31FxO9
US Dollar Rises from the Dead as VIX Soars, Stocks Drop Sharply

US Dollar Rises from the Dead as VIX Soars, Stocks Drop Sharply

2020-06-11 20:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD PRICE ACTION BUILDS SUPPORT AS VIX INDEX ‘FEAR-GAUGE’ SPIKES HIGHER & STOCKS PLUNGE

  • US Dollar searches for a base as the DXY Index bounces off the 96.00-price level
  • S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq turn sharply lower despite dovish FOMC rate guidance
  • VIX ‘fear-gauge’ surges after another week of 20-million continuing jobless claims

US Dollar finally catches a bid and looks to reverse some of its 4% decline recorded since its May 25 swing high. Just 24-hours after the latest FOMC announcement, which widely reiterated the central bank’s dovish commitment to keeping interest rates lower for longer and its liquidity spigot flowing steadily at the current pace, the broader US Dollar has gained about 0.75% as measured by the DXY Index.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

The rebound attempt staged by USD price action largely corresponds with a return of demand for safe-haven currencies and other anti-risk assets like US Treasuries. This seems to follow the sharp selloff staged by major stock market indices like the S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 as trader sentiment deteriorates sharply since the Fed meeting.

US 500 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -5% -2%
Weekly 25% -20% -10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR, VIX INDEX, S&P 500 PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (11 JUNE 2020 INTRADAY)

US Dollar Price Chart VIX Index S&P 500 Market News

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Perhaps a not-so optimistic tone from Fed Chair Powell regarding the potential long-term structural damage done to the jobs market could serve as one fundamental driver for fading risk appetite. This was reiterated by continuing jobless claims data released this morning, which detailed more than 20-million Americans filing for unemployment insurance for the sixth consecutive week, and counters the VIX implosion post-Jobs report last Friday. Similarly, the lack of another extensive liquidity package could have underwhelmed investors who seem increasingly reliant on Fed balance sheet growth to propel stocks higher.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Although dovish FOMC action and outlook typically present fundamental headwinds for the US Dollar, a return of bearish market sentiment could strongarm USD price action higher thanks to the Greenback’s premier safe-haven status. Another fundamental theme possibly contributing to the return of US Dollar demand might include dissipating coronavirus optimism as the number of COVID-19 cases continue climbing.

US DOLLAR INDEX & SPOT AUD/USD PRICE CHART OVERLAID: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (24 MAR TO 11 JUN 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Outlook

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Looking ahead to Friday’s trading session, spot AUD/USD price action could set the tone as APAC comes online and provides confirmation or nullification of the latest breakdown in risk appetite. In turn, this might serve as bellwether as to where the broader US Dollar heads next. Also noteworthy, US consumer sentiment data is due Friday, June 12 at 14:00 GMT and could provide another fundamental driver with potential to weigh on appetite for risk and the direction of the US Dollar.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2020-06-10 17:10:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-06-04 21:30:00
US Dollar & Volatility Swoon as Fed Achieves V-Shape Recovery
US Dollar & Volatility Swoon as Fed Achieves V-Shape Recovery
2020-06-04 15:06:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
AUD/USD
Mixed
US 500
Bearish
US Tech 100
Wall Street
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.