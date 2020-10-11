US Dollar Outlook: Election Polling, Economic Data, Q3 Earnings Season

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Murky Ahead of Crucial EU Summit
2020-10-11 00:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Falling Below Multi-Year Uptrend Support
2020-10-10 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Torn Between Earnings, Fiscal Stimulus Updates & Brexit Woes
2020-10-11 04:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Undermined by Negative Slope in 200-Day SMA
2020-10-10 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Wrestle With Resistance, Are They At Risk?
2020-10-08 18:30:00
Dow Jones Regains Strength as Safe Havens fall, Hang Seng Index Fluctuates
2020-10-08 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Recovery Faces First Test
2020-10-10 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Dictated By Presidential Polls, Fiscal Aid Hopes
2020-10-09 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook: EU/UK Trade Talks - It's Time to Decide
2020-10-10 20:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Falling Below Multi-Year Uptrend Support
2020-10-10 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Falling Below Multi-Year Uptrend Support
2020-10-10 13:00:00
USD/JPY Analysis: USDJPY Surges, Postponement of US Stimulus Talks
2020-10-07 11:47:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The British Pound may come under intense selling pressure as the EU and UK remain divided over Brexit as President Donald Trump fights of the coronavirus. Get your $GBP market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/Y9ShBqYuVf https://t.co/PrwjEFHpVJ
  • President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to pull the plug on Congressional stimulus negotiations may weigh on silver and copper prices in the near-term. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/xAfI5URScn https://t.co/82jUJsVoXo
  • The US Dollar has reversed gains against ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar as of late. Where does this leave USD/MYR, USD/SGD, USD/IDR and USD/PHP going forward? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3jzHou3o3y https://t.co/szVQFkn6Q9
  • Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true.Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here:https://t.co/A4dqGMPylo https://t.co/CQw51XWCrB
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/d8PN1qGVfF
  • There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here:https://t.co/7kPzAoNoLG https://t.co/YSQdhYGTej
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/NUIYId4w3o
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/MMBO22ysf9
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/HCgRK2lp6j
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/B0Fk2BAqHB
US Dollar Outlook: Election Polling, Economic Data, Q3 Earnings Season

US Dollar Outlook: Election Polling, Economic Data, Q3 Earnings Season

2020-10-11 10:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Neutral

  • US Dollar was under pressure on revived US stimulus hopes
  • Polling updates may sink USD, economic data risks souring
  • Third-quarter earnings season picks up pace with key banks

The haven-linked US Dollar was under selling pressure heading into the end of last week. This is as the S&P 500 rose as investors once again looked forward to prospects of US fiscal stimulus despite President Donald Trump initially pouring cold water on it. While he entertained the idea of individual components of stimulus, such as further $1200 checks, House Speak Nancy Pelosi advocated for an all-encompassing package.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for USD in Q4?
Get My Guide

What investors may be betting on is rising expectations of a Joe Biden presidency as his lead in the polls has marginally widened as of late. That could open the door to the Democrats’ larger $2.2 trillion package if he wins, depending also on the makeup of Congress. With that in mind, it is understandable to see the Greenback face selling pressure again. However, we are still weeks away from an increasingly tense presidential election.

Focusing on the data docket, key releases to watch include US retail sales and University of Michigan Consumer Confidence. The Citi Economic Surprise Index tracking the United States continues to fall, sitting at its lowest since around the middle of June. While still in positive territory, the trend indicates that rosy data outcomes are becoming increasingly few and far between.

Last week’s initial jobless claims declined from 849k to 840k, missing the more optimistic 820k mark. Meanwhile, Americans are taking out increasingly fewer unemployment benefits given that the main components of the first stimulus package ran out at the end of July – see chart below. Without the expediency of further support, swift economic recovery expectations could dwindle, supporting the USD.

This is as Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan poured cold water on the need for further quantitative easing last week. Aside from polling updates and economic data, the third-quarter earnings season picks up pace ahead with major financial institutions like Citigroup and JPMorgan reporting. Their forecasts will be heavily scrutinized given prospects of a swift economic recovery.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

US Jobless Claims Progress Stalling as Unemployment Benefit Withdrawals Fade

US Dollar Outlook: Election Polling, Economic Data, Q3 Earnings Season

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Torn Between Earnings, Fiscal Stimulus Updates & Brexit Woes
Crude Oil Torn Between Earnings, Fiscal Stimulus Updates & Brexit Woes
2020-10-11 04:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Murky Ahead of Crucial EU Summit
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Murky Ahead of Crucial EU Summit
2020-10-11 00:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook: EU/UK Trade Talks - It's Time to Decide
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook: EU/UK Trade Talks - It's Time to Decide
2020-10-10 20:00:00
S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-10-10 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR