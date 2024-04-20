 Skip to Content
US Dollar Still on Bullish Path; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-04-17 23:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EU Inflation Data Bolsters Case for June Rate Cut
2024-04-17 14:10:48
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Crude Oil
2024-04-18 17:00:00
Dow retreat slows and S&P 500 holds above 5000, while Hang Seng rallies sharply
2024-04-18 10:04:10
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: Crude Oil, Dow 30, AUD/USD
2024-04-17 17:00:00
US Dollar Braced for Further Swings in Risk as Middle East Conflict Escalates
2024-04-19 10:30:14
Gold Price Update: Israeli Attack Lifts Safe Haven Appeal, Weighs on Risk Assets
2024-04-19 08:10:07
British Pound Trade Setups & Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2024-04-18 23:00:05
Pound Sterling Latest: BoE Inflation Nod Hampers GBP Recovery
2024-04-18 14:39:53
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-04-19 15:30:00
USD/JPY Latest: Trilateral Meeting Hints at Co-ordinated Intervention Effort
2024-04-18 11:11:21
Euro Weekly Forecast: Geopolitics and Heavyweight US Data Will Run EUR/USD Next Week

Euro Weekly Forecast: Geopolitics and Heavyweight US Data Will Run EUR/USD Next Week

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

Euro Weekly Forecast: Bearish

  • ECB messaging on rates is clear.
  • Escalating Middle East tensions control the short-term market narrative.
  • Preliminary Q1 GDP and Core PCE among next week’s heavyweight data releases.

Our Q2 Euro Technical and Fundamental Forecasts are free to download

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The European Central Bank is set to change its monetary policy stance soon and start cutting interest rates with the next ECB meeting in June the likely start date, according to various ECB voting members. After President Lagarde gave a nod to the June 6th meeting back in March, the messaging coming from various central bank members since then has been clear and nearly unanimous, if inflation continues to move lower, interest rates are coming down. With the June meeting seen as a done deal, talk has already moved on to the second rate cut with the July meeting mooted by some. This has weighed on the single currency over the past weeks and with the Fed now seen lowering rates much later in the year, EUR/USD will struggle to move higher.

The latest escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict – Israel’s drone attack on Isfahan in Iran – prompted a sharp risk-off across markets today, including a US dollar haven bid. Iran later said that they had no ‘immediate plans’ to retaliate, hopefully drawing the two sides back from the edge of a full-blown conflict.

US Dollar Braced for Further Swings in Risk as Middle East Conflict Escalates

Next week is packed with economic and sentiment data releases, including the latest global PMI releases along with the first look at US Q1 GDP and the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation Core PCE. And to add to potential market volatility, some heavyweight companies report next week, including tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet, an underfire Tesla, along with some traditional stalwarts including General Electric, Ford, Intel, Chevron, and Exxon.

For a detailed list of high-impact data and events, see the real-time DailyFX Economic Calendar

For a detailed list of quarterly US earning releases, see the DailyFX Earnings Calendar

This week’s price action suggests that EUR/USD may struggle to break above 1.0700 convincingly. All three simple moving averages are in a bearish set-up, while the CCI indicator is moving out of oversold territory. Support is seen off the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0610 before 1.0600 comes into play.

Learn How to Trade EUR/USD with our Expert Guide

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

image1.png

Retail trader data shows 66.33% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.97 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 2.70% higher than yesterday and 3.63% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.03% lower than yesterday and 13.43% higher than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% -4% -8%
Weekly -13% 35% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

