Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Crude Oil, Bitcoin, Inflation

Market sentiment soured last week amid Easter-thinned holiday trading. US equity markets were hit hard, pushing the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) deep into the red for the second week of losses. Treasury traders hit the sell button into the weekend in New York, pushing yields higher, particularly on the long end of the curve. That saw the 10Y/2Y curve steepen further from its recent inversion. In fashion with the risk-off tone on Wall Street, Bitcoin prices fell for a second week, with BTC/USD dropping below the high-profile 40,000 mark.

A steepening of the curve is thought to be a positive sign for the economy at first glance. However, that movement on the long end of the curve here suggests a bear steepening, which as the name implies, is a concern for markets. Priya Misra, TD Securities Global Head of Rates Strategy, on Thursday, said “this is going to tighten financial conditions, this is going to impact the consumer, and this will actually prevent the Fed from hiking much above neutral.” Elsewhere, global central banks seem to be moving full steam ahead on tightening policy, taking cues from the Federal Reserve perhaps.

Those conditions, should they continue, may threaten the Fed’s ability to continue tightening policy later this year. If so, that could inhibit the US Dollar in the coming months. The US Dollar DXY index gained around 0.5% through Thursday’s closing bell. That was likely due to safe-haven flows as well as a slight increase in Fed rate hike bets following last week’s red-hot US CPI report. The Euro was a victim of Greenback strength, with EUR/USD extending its post-ECB selloff into the weekend. In Australia, another monthly gain in jobs wasn’t enough to help the Aussie Dollar.

Speaking of inflation, this week offers multiple inflation prints from G7 economies. The Euro Area’s final March inflation read is due out, with the core figure expected to remain unchanged at 3.0%. Canada’s March consumer price index (CPI) will also cross the wires. Analysts CPI to rise 6.2% on a y/y basis, up from 5.7% in February. USD/CAD rose last week despite higher oil prices. The bullish case for oil prices may be waning on the back of rising US inventory levels.

Europe is mulling a ban on Russian oil exports, with reports indicating that EU lawmakers favor a phased approach to ween the bloc off Russian energy products. New Zealand’s first-quarter inflation will follow, with the Bloomberg consensus estimate tracking at 7.1% y/y. The New Zealand Dollar fell versus the US Dollar last week despite a surprise 50 basis point rate hike from the RBNZ. Japan will wrap the week up with its March CPI report.

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

