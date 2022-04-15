News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-15 11:00:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Won't Be Able to Fend Off a Break Next Week
2022-04-15 03:30:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Bulls Don't Look Finished Yet
2022-04-15 14:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-15 05:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-04-15 20:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Forecasts: Bears Drive into Key Supports
2022-04-13 14:05:00
Gold Weekly Tech Forecast: XAU/USD at a Decision Point
2022-04-15 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast Q2 2022: Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-04-14 06:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable On the Back Foot Going Into Easter
2022-04-14 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-14 18:45:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Won't Be Able to Fend Off a Break Next Week
2022-04-15 03:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-14 18:45:00
Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter for 54.20 per Share

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Indices Technical Forecast: Bearish

  • S&P 500 trending lower beneath the 200-day MA
  • Dow Jones set up to run lower towards next support
  • Nasdaq 100 weakest of the bunch
S&P 500 Technical Forecast

The S&P 500 is struggling to find any significant sponsorship, and on that it is set up to trade lower in the week ahead. Last week the market moved sideways, with the breakdown low nearby at a level of 4381.

At this juncture it is difficult to say how far the S&P 500 could decline, but one of the first lines to watch is the slope off the Feb 24 low. It is a good bit lower, currently clocking in sub-4300 at this time. To turn the picture back bullish we will need to see the 200-day reclaimed and a rally hold.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast

The Nasdaq 100 is treading water and doing so at much lower relative levels than the S&P 500 and Dow. Look for the NDX to be a leader on the downside. Short-term levels to watch are 13882 and 14307 on the top-side. It may not take long to revisit the March lows at 13020.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Dow Jones Technical Forecast

The Dow Jones is in a little better shape than the Nasdaq 100, but still pointed lower. Watch how the low at 34102 gets treated along with 34k, it’s an actual level not just psychological. If 34k gets undercut then look for the March lows to start coming into play. On the top-side watch Friday’s high at 34889 and then the 200-day at 35018.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

