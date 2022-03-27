News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Fundamental Forecast: EUR/USD Clinging on to 1.1000, Inflation Data Nears
2022-03-27 00:00:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Due a Break Next Week, But Follow Through…
2022-03-26 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Surges, Reigniting a Retest of the Yearly High
2022-03-24 10:45:00
Euro Holds Ground for Now but Risks Swirl on Biden NATO Visit. Will EUR/USD Resume Lower?
2022-03-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: 2-Week Win Streak at Risk as PCE, NFPs Near
2022-03-27 12:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Price Forecasts: Are Bears Back to Hibernation?
2022-03-26 08:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes Yearly High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
2022-03-26 20:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Spontaneous Breakout may be Short-Lived
2022-03-25 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/JPY Spiral to Continue Into Month-End
2022-03-25 16:00:00
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure Despite Robust UK PMI Headlines
2022-03-24 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Favors Yen Weakness, Bull Run to Continue
2022-03-25 09:00:00
S&P 500 Back Above 200 Day Average Despite Market Pricing Back to Back 50bp Fed Hikes
2022-03-25 02:00:00
More View more
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: 2-Week Win Streak at Risk as PCE, NFPs Near

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: 2-Week Win Streak at Risk as PCE, NFPs Near

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Stocks Fundamental Forecast: Bearish

  • Wall Street, especially tech stocks, see best 2-week performance in years
  • Monetary policy continues to work against the favor of equity markets
  • Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Jones eyeing PCE and US jobs data

On Wall Street, the stock market saw strong 2-week performances. Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures climbed about 5.5% and 7.7% respectively. The former saw its best performance since early 2021 as the latter climbed the most since May 2020. Nasdaq 100 futures took the cake though, with the index gaining over 10%. You need to go back to the early 2000s dot-com bust to see the same kind of performance.

This comes despite an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve, where Chair Jerome Powell and company offered relatively strong signals for financial markets. At the beginning of this past week, he said that the central bank ‘will hike’ by more than 25 basis points each time ‘if needed’. Simultaneously, the central bank has been offering confident messaging that they do not see elevated odds of a recession in 2023.

This tone could have been what helped propel stock markets higher. Also working to offer more liquidity into the system is a rising balance sheet. On the chart below, the S&P 500 can be seen rising in recent weeks as the Fed increased its asset holdings. In fact, earlier in March, the central bank increased its balance sheet by the most since early January.

S&P 500 Versus Fed Balance Sheet

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: 2-Week Win Streak at Risk as PCE, NFPs Near

All Eyes on PCE and NFPs

Is this the end of stock market pain for now? Some of the most aggressive market rallies can be found in a bear market. 2018 and 2020 offer recent examples. In 2018, when the Fed raised interest rates 4 times, the S&P 500 found a low early in the year before rallying 16 percent to a record high. Then, the index fell swiftly into a bear market to wrap up the year, dropping over 20%.

The central bank then reversed its policy in 2019, unwinding the series of aggressive rate hikes. This led to a strong year for the stock market. According to Bloomberg, US CPI is expected to rise 6.2% y/y this year, falling to 2.6% in 2023. It remains to be seen how far inflation could cool later this year. For the time being, monetary policy remains increasingly against the favor of risk appetite. This can be seen by looking at the S&P 500 risk premium over the 10-year Treasury yield on the chart below.

Ahead, all eyes are on US PCE and jobs data. The former is the Fed’s preferred inflationary gauge, and the core reading is expected to clock in at 5.5% y/y. Although this data would largely ignore the potential impact of Ukraine. March’s non-farm payrolls report will wrap up the week. Average hourly earnings are expected to rise 5.5% y/y from 5.1% prior. Further strong price signals may underscore the Fed’s hawkish rhetoric, risking stock market volatility.

The Fading Equity Risk Premium

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: 2-Week Win Streak at Risk as PCE, NFPs Near

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Fundamental Forecast: EUR/USD Clinging on to 1.1000, Inflation Data Nears
Euro Fundamental Forecast: EUR/USD Clinging on to 1.1000, Inflation Data Nears
2022-03-27 00:00:00
Gold Price Eyes Yearly High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
Gold Price Eyes Yearly High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
2022-03-26 20:00:00
Australian Dollar Fundamental Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Economic Data as RBA Hike Bets Increase
Australian Dollar Fundamental Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Economic Data as RBA Hike Bets Increase
2022-03-26 00:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/JPY Spiral to Continue Into Month-End
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/JPY Spiral to Continue Into Month-End
2022-03-25 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
US 500
Bullish
Wall Street
Bullish