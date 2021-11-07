News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast for the Week Ahead: EUR/USD Outlook Turns Bearish Again
2021-11-07 00:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Extends Rally to Incredible 10th Day While Dollar Stalls, What Directs Markets This Week?
2021-11-06 02:30:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Bull Flag Suggests Elevated Prices Likely to Remain
2021-11-06 14:00:00
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-05 15:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-11-06 08:00:00
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-05 15:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Turns to US Inflation and Fed Chair Jerome Powell
2021-11-06 17:00:00
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-05 15:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2021-11-06 20:00:00
GBP/USD Rate Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of UK GDP Report
2021-11-05 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Extends Rally to Incredible 10th Day While Dollar Stalls, What Directs Markets This Week?
2021-11-06 02:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-05 16:00:00
Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN to Retain Bearish Bias Post-Fed Ahead of Banxico

Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN to Retain Bearish Bias Post-Fed Ahead of Banxico

Diego Colman, Market Analyst
USD/MXN OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • USD/MXN has corrected lower in recent days after failing to clear key resistance in the 21.00 area
  • Selling momentum could accelerate in the near-term, but to have more conviction in the bearish scenario, price would need to move below its 200-day moving average
  • From a fundamental point of view, Banxico's monetary policy decision will be the center of attention in the coming week, with the central bank seen raising rates from 4.75% to 5.00%.

Most read: Gold (XAU/USD), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch

After exploding higher and reaching an eight-month high at 20.98 earlier this week, USD/MXN has started to correct lower after the Federal Reserve adopted a dovish stance at its latest policy meeting, noting that liftoff would require full employment and that board members will be very patient before raising borrowing costs despite elevated CPI readings.

The position taken by the U.S. central bank led to a sharp pullback in Treasury yields, as traders began to scale back expectations that policymakers will be aggressive in withdrawing stimulus to combat rising inflationary forces. This environment has created a constructive backdrop for risk assets, boosting equities and some EM currencies.

Broad-based positive sentiment prevalent in financial markets, coupled with monetary policy divergence between the Fed and Banxico, should support the Mexican peso in the near term. For added context, Banxico has already raised rates three times in 2021 and is likely to do so twice more before the end of the year to fight pervasive price pressures that threaten to de-anchor inflation expectations. In the coming week, for example, the Mexican central bank is expected to raise the overnight rate by 25 basis points to 5.00%, followed by another hike of the same magnitude in December.

From a technical standpoint, after failing to clear Fibonacci and channel and resistance near 21.00, USD/MXN has fallen significantly, breaching key support at 20.45 on its trip lower. This break may accelerate the recent sell-off, but to have more conviction in the bearish narrative, we would need to witness a sustained move below the 200-day simple moving average at 20.15. If this scenario were to play out, price could be on track to test the psychological 20.00 mark in short order.

On the flip side, if bulls retake control of the market and price pivots higher, the 20.45 region should be viewed as the first hurdle containing further upside. However, if buyers manage to push USD/MXN above this resistance decisively, the pair will have few obstacles to reclaim the 21.00 area heading into the second half of the month.

USD/MXN TECHNICAL CHART

Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN to Retain Bearish Bias Post-Fed Ahead of Banxico

Source: TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

