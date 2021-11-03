Russell 2000 Explodes to Record High as Fed Taper Fails to Dent Risk Appetite

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-03 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Exposes Trend Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

FOMC Announces its Taper After Two-Day Meeting at a $15Bln Per Month

Real Time News
  • The Australian Dollar may fall as retail traders increasingly start betting that AUD/USD and AUD/JPY could rise. This is as these pairs struggle around key resistance levels. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/A4mlgwlNLx https://t.co/U4toXMnmoL
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Copper Hugs Trendline Support as Market Conditions Remain Tight $HG $HG_F Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/11/03/Copper-Hugs-Trendline-Support-as-Market-Conditions-Remain-Tight.html https://t.co…
  • Russell 2000 explodes higher and notches a fresh record. Get your market update from @DColmanFX here:https://t.co/DRpEzsV3J1 https://t.co/IgwvO4BAAx
  • The Japanese Yen is holding its ground, but its broader decline remains in play. USD/JPY and AUD/JPY face key resistance zones. A rejection could hint at near-term losses. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/yvKHZUH102 https://t.co/vxDIgMdCvu
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.68% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.53% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.31% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/xNeRWa8uqG
  • USD/JPY continues to consolidate within a bull flag formation as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain under pressure. Get your $USDJPY market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Dc5rUvlDHN https://t.co/7ORomzFpgY
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.11% Gold: -0.87% Oil - US Crude: -0.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7XN2QRbbmM
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 82.17%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4KEwbgyjQ6
  • Gold Price Forecast: #Gold Plunge Exposes Trend Support- $XAUUSD Levels - https://t.co/Ywi88IPasI
  • FX markets in flux with no discernible trends after #FOMC going to focus on some of the nuances of the market and what makes it unique next week at the Expo with @IGcom details 👇 https://t.co/3Fme2mM4BY
Russell 2000 Explodes to Record High as Fed Taper Fails to Dent Risk Appetite

Russell 2000 Explodes to Record High as Fed Taper Fails to Dent Risk Appetite

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

RUSSELL 2000 OUTLOOK:

  • Russell 2000 explodes higher and notches a fresh record
  • Strong economic data boosts sentiment and brightens the outlook for cyclical equities
  • The Fed’s dovish stance and its commitment to be very patient before raising interest rates creates a constructive backdrop for U.S. stocks

Most read: S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast - Outlining Opportunity

The Russell 2000 surged 1.8% to an all-time of 2,404 on Wednesday, supported by positive sentiment towards domestically oriented small and mid-caps following strong services and employment data. For context, the ISM non-manufacturing indicator rose to 66.7 in October from 61.9 in September, blowing past expectations and hitting its highest level on record, a sign that demand is accelerating in the most important sector for the economy. Labor market results also topped forecasts, with private businesses hiring 571,000 workers last month according to the ADP Research Institute, versus estimates of 370,000 new jobs.

The Russell 2000's upward momentum accelerated in the afternoon despite the Fed's decision to startdialing back on pandemic-related stimulus amid substantial progress toward its dual mandate. At the conclusion of its two-day meeting, the FOMC left the federal funds rate unchanged at 0.00% - 0.25% and announced that it will begin phasing out its $120 billion monthly asset-buying scheme beginning in mid-November, reducing total purchases by $15 billion per month to conclude the program by the middle of next year, although it noted that it is prepared to adjust the pace of balance sheet normalization should changes in the economic outlook warrant such action.

The “taper announcement” was fully discounted, so it failed to fuel any kind of turbulence or selling activity in risk assets. At the same time, the tone embraced by the central bank had a dovish tinge,so traders were encouraged to pile in to bid stocks higher in anticipation of further upside.

During the post-meeting press conference, Chairman Powell took the opportunity to reiterate that the inflationary trend is caused by pandemic dislocations and that monetary policy tools will not address supply-driven price pressures, implicitly pushing back against Wall Street bets that the liftoff will have to come faster than anticipated to address the ongoing economic challenges.

For added context, the front-end of the curve has undergone a violent repricing lately, with the 2-year U.S. Treasury yield jumping from 0.28% to 0.49% in less than 5 weeks as 2022 rate hike expectations have been firming steadily in the futures market. On balance, the Powell’s message reinforced the narrative that the Fed will be patient and will not respond to transitory high inflation readings by raising rates prematurely.

The FOMC's decision not to bow to market pressure to adopt a hawkish stance, as other central banks have done recently, may be a signal that monetary policy will remain accommodative for longer, a positive outcome for equities. While some short-term profit-taking is possible, equities are likely to remain supported through the end of the year, but leadership could shift to cyclical plays as the recovery picks up traction, especially in the services sector. That said, the Russell 2000, which has traded sideways since mid-March and has just staged a bullish breakout, could run higher and command strength over the medium term.

RUSSELL 2000 DAILY CHART

Russell 2000 Explodes to Record High as Fed Taper Fails to Dent Risk Appetite

Source: TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Hits Record as FOMO Prevails Over Monetary Policy Worries ahead of FOMC
Dow Hits Record as FOMO Prevails Over Monetary Policy Worries ahead of FOMC
2021-11-02 21:00:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Claims Worst Performing BRICS Currency on Election Day
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Claims Worst Performing BRICS Currency on Election Day
2021-11-01 22:00:00
S&P 500 Scrapes Small Gain, but Russell 2000 Comes Alive and Explodes Higher
S&P 500 Scrapes Small Gain, but Russell 2000 Comes Alive and Explodes Higher
2021-11-01 21:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Hits Record High as U.S. Stocks Power Higher on Solid Corporate Earnings
Nasdaq 100 Hits Record High as U.S. Stocks Power Higher on Solid Corporate Earnings
2021-10-28 21:00:00
Advertisement