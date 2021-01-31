News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-31 10:00:00
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag
2021-01-31 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Backwardation Hints at Gains with OPEC JMMC on Tap
2021-01-30 08:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-28 22:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will the Mania Continue?
2021-01-31 13:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Will There be Another 10 Percent Price Drop?
2021-01-30 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Is Gold at Risk From a US Dollar Turning Point?
2021-01-30 19:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Silver Bid, Gold/Silver Ratio Breaks Down
2021-01-29 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-31 10:00:00
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag
2021-01-31 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag
2021-01-31 03:00:00
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-29 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/PtDpGdHmxU
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/Fnjx78hnJe
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/U45y0LyMEC
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2021? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/soLnWqQdtf
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/L91KTgflMY
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/sZ88nKidjM
  • Get your snapshot update of the of market open and closing times for each major trading hub around the globe here: https://t.co/BgZLFljIhZ https://t.co/CAQVI3CtDv
  • What's the difference between leading and lagging indicators? Find out from here: https://t.co/vGx8HCagF5 https://t.co/1lYPz853A3
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/4XiN5lvmid
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here: https://t.co/i8E2AXtzF3 https://t.co/BJVl3ila2I
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will the Mania Continue?

Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will the Mania Continue?

Peter Hanks, Analyst

Stock Market Forecast: Bearish

Advertisement

Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will the Mania Continue?

The investing world was thrown into disarray last week when a band of Reddit-based retail traders ignited an apparent short squeeze in GameStop’s stock. Filled with FOMO and eager to join in on the effort, more retail traders then began piling into other stocks with high short interest – hoping to spark a similar squeeze. The surge in a few select names dominated financial news media and is prevalent in discourse outside traditional market-related mediums.

Video Explainer – GameStop Short Squeeze and Other Reddit Favorites

Public outrage ensued when brokerages began limiting access to the shares in question which expanded the phenomenon, drawing the attention of regulators and public officials across the country. The short squeeze has since ballooned into a remarkable moment in popular culture. These individual investors have created an incredibly complex situation, however, and the idea that “stocks only go up” - a rallying cry of some newly minted GameStop shareholders - is a dangerous falsehood.

It is under these circumstances that market participants should look to past bubbles, manias and financial crises for insight as many have ended in disaster. Further still, it is important to understand one’s exposure when investing and to practice proper risk management. There is no telling how long the event will last and losses can mount when normal market conditions prevail and it is time to exit the trade.

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts

Outlook: Bearish

The ongoing phenomenon has undoubtedly disrupted the regularly-scheduled programming of the market, as earnings from Facebook, Apple and Tesla – in addition to a FOMC rate decision - went relatively unnoticed last week. Quarterly reports are set to continue in the week ahead with big names like Alphabet, Amazon, Alibaba and Exxon.

Upcoming Earnings Calendar for February

Source: IG

Friday will see the release of non-farm payroll data for January which will provide a crucial update on the state of employment in the world’s largest economy. Recent NFP prints have disappointed, revealing a slowing economic recovery in the wake of coronavirus. Echoed by the Federal Reserve’s findings last week, another disappointing print could derail market sentiment further.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (November 2020 – January 2021)

Nasdaq 100 Chart

Nasdaq Trading Basics: How to Trade Nasdaq 100

That said, the broader indices may continue to struggle as bullish sentiment dissipates and some large institutional players rush to reposition capital amid the ongoing rally in single-stock names with high short interest. Since the longer-term outlook remains encouraging in my view, a pullback in the coming weeks could provide intriguing set-ups for bullish exposure.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 03
( 16:02 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Forecasts

Outlook: Neutral

Across the Atlantic, the DAX 30 and FTSE 100 will look to Euro Area GDP data and a Bank of England rate decision. With US equities in the driver’s seat in terms of sentiment, volatility and price action, the European indices may continue to loosely track their American counterparts. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFXon Twitter for updates and analysis.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Shrug Off Any Hints of an ECB Interest Rate Cut
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Shrug Off Any Hints of an ECB Interest Rate Cut
2021-01-31 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is Gold at Risk From a US Dollar Turning Point?
Gold Price Forecast: Is Gold at Risk From a US Dollar Turning Point?
2021-01-30 19:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Where to After GameStop Short-Squeeze Rattled Markets?
US Dollar Forecast: Where to After GameStop Short-Squeeze Rattled Markets?
2021-01-30 16:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Backwardation Hints at Gains with OPEC JMMC on Tap
Crude Oil Forecast: Backwardation Hints at Gains with OPEC JMMC on Tap
2021-01-30 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
US 500
Bearish
Wall Street
Bearish
Germany 30
Bearish
FTSE 100
Bearish