Mexican Peso Fundamental Forecast: Election Outcome to Determine Momentum

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bleak if 1.16 Support Breaks
2020-11-01 00:00:00
S&P 500 and Dollar Forecast Leads Global Markets with Elections Expectations
2020-10-31 03:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Volatility to Surge on FOMC Decision, US Presidential Election?
2020-10-31 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Sinks to Fresh Four-Month-Lows
2020-10-29 18:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-30 05:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-29 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast - The Calm Before the US Election Storm
2020-10-31 18:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Election Raises Volatility Risk, But Support Holds
2020-10-30 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD
2020-10-31 21:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US Election the Main Risk, BoE to Boost QE
2020-10-30 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Pressing Down on Support as US Election, Covid Lockdowns Fuel Risk Aversion
2020-10-29 09:35:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot
2020-10-28 17:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What factors are influencing $GBP this quarter? Get your free forecast here:https://t.co/uFoEr9dXhE https://t.co/gipn8r2o8M
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4zdRa https://t.co/rElzWbd5XT
  • What are some factors driving $AUD? Get your free forecast for this quarter here: https://t.co/z85CIVYiuK https://t.co/fDezXpNgbx
  • US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Presidential Election, Covid-19, FOMC - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2020/10/31/US-Dollar-Outlook-Hinges-on-Presidential-Election-Covid-19-FOMC.html $USD #FOMC #USElections2020 https://t.co/AUzOTUdTYu
  • Stock markets could be in for some more turbulence with the #Elections2020 next week; lines and levels to watch on the charts. Get your #equities update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/GCkXQmlhmN https://t.co/4ek9PumEYv
  • Sentiment-sensitive crude #oil prices may have a volatile week ahead of the highly-anticipated #Elections2020 and the #FOMC rate decision. Get your #commodities update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/fWRf6SjNsq https://t.co/niubUHIP7G
  • Why is JPY called a safe haven? What are some factors in its favor this quarter? Get your free forecast here: https://t.co/mzeJ5x73N3 https://t.co/LEAIhaEMEV
  • The market’s preferred ‘fear indicator’ shows a persistent uncertainty around the near future. What can our current conditions and history tell us what to expect from the #VIX through the final two months of the year?https://t.co/jlhcFhH4sI https://t.co/zIrEjxqymJ
  • #Stock market performance is considered an important predictor of the economic outlook. What else can it be used to project? https://t.co/ViTMl19TW3 #Elections2020 https://t.co/methLCaBho
  • What are some monetary policies that could affect Gold this quarter? Get your Gold free forecast here: https://t.co/b9XwwYS9uJ https://t.co/8OIZVJnaD6
Mexican Peso Fundamental Forecast: Election Outcome to Determine Momentum

Mexican Peso Fundamental Forecast: Election Outcome to Determine Momentum

2020-11-01 04:00:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:
USDMXN Chart

Chart created with TradingView

USD/MXNFundamental Forecast: Bearish

Advertisement

USD/MXN has managed to buck the downward trend and has now rallied 2,9% in four days as the US Dollar picks up buyer momentum against emerging currencies and risk aversion. This is not an uncommon scenario in the cycle of forex pairs, especially given the important horizontal support highlighted in last week’s forecast, but short-term considerations are also to be taken into account.

The culmination of the US presidential elections is most likely the main factor driving price action for USD/MXN at the moment, on the back of US Dollar demand given so much uncertainty. As I mentioned a few weeks back, the long-term effect of the elections on the Mexican economy are somewhat unclear, and is likely to depend on the future of the commercial relationship between the North American countries and the stimulus efforts unveiled by the elected candidate to ensure economic recovery.

Recap - Mexican Peso Fundamental Forecast: Dependent on Presidential Election Outcome

Overall, a democratic sweep is seen as bearish for the US Dollar, which would leave USD/MXN unsupported in the short-term, allowing the pair to get back to trying to break it’s key support at 20.83. Further to the initial reaction, Biden is seen as a smoother candidate in regards to political and trade relationships, also boosting risk sentiment and therefore the Mexican Peso, so we can expect to see USD/MXN heading towards re-covid levels once the health situation stabilises.

Visit our US Election coverage page to find out more about possible market reactions and implications

But given that polling is unreliable, the US Dollar is likely to keep upward momentum heading in to the final stretch of the election run, so therefore further upside to USD/MXN cannot be ruled out, even if horizontal resistance is reached at 21.84. An unexpected Trump victory could boost the US Dollar, allowing the pair to push higher, whilst a contested election is likely to boost risk aversion and therefore appetite for the Mexican Peso is likely to falter in the short term.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

USD/MXN Daily chart (20 February – 30 October 2020)

USDMXN Price Chart

The daily chart shows this perfect bounce off the horizontal support line at 20.83, a key area to break if Peso buyers wish to take USD/MXN lower. This also plays into the consolidation of the descending triangle pattern, which would point to a break lower in the medium term. There is still a way to go in upside potential, but increased selling pressure could be seen around 21.84, before attempting to break higher above the descending trendline marking the upper limit of the triangle.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bleak if 1.16 Support Breaks
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bleak if 1.16 Support Breaks
2020-11-01 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast - The Calm Before the US Election Storm
Gold Price Forecast - The Calm Before the US Election Storm
2020-10-31 18:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Presidential Election, Covid-19, FOMC
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Presidential Election, Covid-19, FOMC
2020-10-31 12:00:00
Crude Oil Volatility to Surge on FOMC Decision, US Presidential Election?
Crude Oil Volatility to Surge on FOMC Decision, US Presidential Election?
2020-10-31 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN