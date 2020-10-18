Mexican Peso Fundamental Forecast: Dependent on Presidential Election Outcome

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bearish as Second Wave of Covid-19 Hits Europe
2020-10-18 04:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Enters Week with Uncertainty
2020-10-17 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices in Jeopardy Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-10-17 08:00:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall on US Retail Sales and Sentiment Data
2020-10-16 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-10-17 12:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds on Stimulus Hopes, Nikkei 225 May Lead Asia Lower
2020-10-16 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold to Retain Inverse Relationship to USD on Dovish Fed Guidance
2020-10-17 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Precious Metals Seeking Bullish Catalyst
2020-10-16 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2020-10-18 00:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Eyes Brexit Latest
2020-10-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, Gold, DAX 30 – Charts for Next Week
2020-10-16 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
2020-10-14 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true.Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here:https://t.co/A4dqGMPylo https://t.co/vXyEFz5BIU
  • Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true.Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here:https://t.co/A4dqGMPylo https://t.co/nOtaS9PL4u
  • Bitcoin prices may continue to track higher on the back of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s lead in the polls and rising inflation expectations. Get your $btc market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/cOBrr3ls9o https://t.co/Kpa6qA9VCH
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/yXomAftdv8 https://t.co/ytGVMmB4rT
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/ZJOEtpGUIq https://t.co/2hEQA2gkYc
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/ujEpfmO6C4 https://t.co/Rm4XvaTzJn
  • The US dollar continues to nudge higher as markets remain on edge ahead of the US election, while US stimulus talks seem to be going nowhere. Get your #currencies update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/5kbMnW1VsB https://t.co/fWakud5JzP
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/dPGmgoZ1EH
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/WLSLwv76Xp
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/FdXI1T9qi2
Mexican Peso Fundamental Forecast: Dependent on Presidential Election Outcome

Mexican Peso Fundamental Forecast: Dependent on Presidential Election Outcome

2020-10-18 07:00:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:
USDMXN Chart

Chart created with TradingView

USD/MXNFundamental Forecast: Neutral

Advertisement

This past week we’ve seen uncertainty return to the markets and the Mexican Peso losing its winning streak against the US Dollar as US stimulus hopes fade given political impasse in Congress. The safe-haven Dollar managed to regain some upside momentum as traders fled from riskier assets in another intense selling spectacle in equity markets. USD/MXN managed to regain the 21.50 mark on Thursday but solid selling pressure continue to keep upside momentum capped.

Fundamentally, the Mexican Peso isn’t predicted to perform too well in the lead up to November 3rd as a contested election is likely, and the Mexican currency performs best when there is political stability an market optimism. Despite Biden having a lead in the polls, Donald Trump has already stated he will not offer an easy transition of power if he is seen as the loser, given he believes that mail-in voting is inefficient. This uncertainty is likely to keep a solid bid in the Dollar even if the Democrats continue to hold a solid advantage.

US Dollar (USD) Presidential Election Performance May Prove Anything but Typical

That said, the long-term effect of the elections on the Mexican economy are somewhat unclear. This is likely to depend on the future of the commercial relationship between the North American countries. Despite the US and Mexico having a largely stable relationship over the last few years, this situation depended mostly on Donald Trump’s mood swings and sudden bursts of protectionist measures. Analysts predict that a Biden presidency will bring more stability to commercial relationships, whilst promoting transparency, which would be a big boost for the Mexican Peso.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

A lot is also going to depend on the stimulus efforts unveiled by the next President, as the Mexican economy is largely dependent on the recovery of the US economy, and some analysts believe that Biden is unable to offer the kind of support the economy needs right now. Also, let us remind ourselves that Kamala Harris was one of the 10 senators that voted against the creation of the US, Mexico and Canada trade agreement (USMCA) which passed congressed in January this year as the new ratification of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

She cited that “trade agreements can open up new markets to American products and forge new alliances with foreign countries, but they can also lead to job losses, depressed wages, and environmental degradation” and after a “careful study and consultation with environmental and conservation leaders, I have concluded that the USMCA’s environmental provisions are insufficient—and by not addressing climate change, the USMCA fails to meet the crises of this moment.

This alone could increase the uncertainty around the future relationship between the two countries, although not much is likely to change given USMCA can only be modified after 5 years. Overall, a Biden presidency is likely to unwind the Trump risk factor whilst boosting a profitable trade relationship, whilst another four years of Trump presidency is likely to keep investors on edge.

So looking ahead at the next few weeks, a Biden lead is theoretically positive for the Mexican Peso but the uncertainty around a smooth change in power is likely to keep the US Dollar supported, leaving USD/MXN again at the mercy of news headlines as we head straight on to the final weeks of the election run.

USD/MXN 1-hour chart (15 September – 16 October 2020)

USDMXN Chart

From a technical standpoint, not much has changed since last week in regards to important areas to look out for. There continues to be a confluence of bullish pressure between 21.30 and 21.24, despite an attempt this past week to break below this level. Any further downside pressure is likely to take USD/MXN towards the 21.04 mark, where further buying support can be found, before approaching the lows since the beginning of March at 20.84, last seen in mid-September before staging an impressive rebound.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

On the flipside, an increase in US Dollar demand is likely to take USD/MXN towards its monthly high in September around 22.70, despite there being important resistance areas ahead. The 50-day simple moving average is likely to bring increased selling pressure around the 21.60 area whilst a continued push higher could see the 21.85 resistance as a further challenge for the pair.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bearish as Second Wave of Covid-19 Hits Europe
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bearish as Second Wave of Covid-19 Hits Europe
2020-10-18 04:00:00
Gold to Retain Inverse Relationship to USD on Dovish Fed Guidance
Gold to Retain Inverse Relationship to USD on Dovish Fed Guidance
2020-10-17 20:00:00
US Dollar (DXY) Forecast - Picking Up a Bid as Stimulus Deal Hopes Fade
US Dollar (DXY) Forecast - Picking Up a Bid as Stimulus Deal Hopes Fade
2020-10-17 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices in Jeopardy Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
Crude Oil Prices in Jeopardy Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-10-17 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN