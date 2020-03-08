We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Will EUR/USD Rise Further in Week Ahead?
2020-03-08 01:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Coronavirus Breakout Surges to Fresh 2020 High
2020-03-07 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP Biased Lower in Choppy Trade
2020-03-07 22:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Slumps, Sterling Rally Continues
2020-03-06 08:58:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Test Support
2020-03-07 16:00:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-03-06 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Nears Record High as Yields Collapse & Volatility Rages
2020-03-08 05:47:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Ballistic as Fear Grips Global Markets
2020-03-06 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Deal or No Deal - Oil Prices Continue to Slump
2020-03-07 07:00:00
Oil Prices Sink over 7 percent as OPEC Talks Crumble
2020-03-06 15:26:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.
2020-03-05 10:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Get your stock market basics right - what is the stock market and how does stock trading work? Find out here: https://t.co/JfAJLAtlsY https://t.co/P2yWsJmsze
  • Australian Dollar at Mercy of COVID-19 as China's Economy Slows https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/aud/2020/03/07/Australian-Dollar-at-Mercy-of-COVID-19-as-Chinas-Economy-Slows.html
  • What is your forex #tradingstyle? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/9GneTaIHy3
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn more about controlling greed here: https://t.co/5GXReUsKRj https://t.co/VdKlhsoqJe
  • Support and resistance are the cornerstone of technical analysis, making it the foundation that you build your knowledge on. Build a stronger foundation here: https://t.co/BJOcS18G0p https://t.co/R7GW01FcBW
  • The inside bar pattern occurs regularly within the financial markets. Incorporating the inside bar strategy within a trading system can enhance a trader’s market analysis technique. Find out how you can use it from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/E3EWOYTYNw https://t.co/V7lDVRpAAY
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: Oil prices are poised for more turmoil. “Saudi Arabia is now really going into a full price war.” https://t.co/0Gfm2Ow…
  • RT @DiMartinoBooth: Kiss roughly a quarter of world’s eighth largest economy goodbye until April. https://t.co/zp1NA1Z2Gz
  • Many traders ask how a trading method that is 77 years old is applicable today. Learn about the Gartley pattern and see how you can incorporate it into your trading style here: https://t.co/2yPmGH0XvT https://t.co/iegFG52XBg
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr https://t.co/H4GmQ6SBBJ
Gold Nears Record High as Yields Collapse & Volatility Rages

Gold Nears Record High as Yields Collapse & Volatility Rages

2020-03-08 05:47:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

GOLD PRICE FORECAST REMAINS BULLISH WHILE THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ROILS INVESTOR SENTIMENT

  • Gold just printed its highest close since the aftermath of the global financial crisis owing to the coronavirus outbreak and rekindled recession risk
  • Spot gold prices spiked as US Treasury yields plunged following an emergency FOMC interest rate cut that failed to soothe market turmoil
  • The bounce in bullion has potential to extend toward its 2011 record closing price if the stock market rout endures and sky-high volatility lingers much longer

A massive leap in spot gold price action over the last five trading sessions pushed the precious metal up to another fresh year-to-date high and its strongest close since January 2013. The eye-popping 5.5% rally in gold prices last week, propelled by a stunning drop in Treasury yields and pop in volatility, was the largest weekly gain since October 2011. Gold now looks within arms-reach of its record highs near $1,900 per ounce, but can spot prices make it there?

GOLD PRICE GOES PARABOLIC AS TREASURY YIELDS IMPLODE & FED CAPITULATES WITH EMERGENCY RATE CUT

Gold Price Chart Gold Forecast Treasury Yields Fed Rate Cut

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Investor sentiment and global GDP growth outlook have been battered by the brewing coronavirus pandemic that began in Wuhan, China nearly two months ago. Demand for safe-haven assets has swelled in response, which overwhelmingly caused the recent collapse in sovereign interest rates and jump in gold prices.

Recession risk continues to mount on the back of the novel coronavirus outbreak, or COVID-19, as it delivered a paralyzing shock to the global supply chain and now begins to cripple consumer confidence. The Federal Reserve certainly has taken notice of escalating downside risks faced by the US and global economy due to COVID-19.

This is considering the emergency 50bps rate cut delivered by a unanimous FOMC last Tuesday. It was the first inter-meeting Fed rate cut since August 2008 amid the global financial crisis and collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

With the Federal Reserve looking to reassure panic-struck markets, by making financial conditions more accommodative and capitulating to dovish rate cut bets, traders might force the hand of Fed Chair Powell and the FOMC to ease further at the next scheduled interest rate decision on March 18.

The Fed is expected to lower its policy interest rate target by 63-basis points at its next monetary policy update according to Fed funds futures pricing. There are 88-basis points of Fed interest rate cuts priced in by year-end. This trend of ballooning FOMC rate cut bets, if continued, could catapult gold to record highs notched in August 2011.

Learn More – How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies & Tips

Another monetary policy powerhouse – the European Central Bank – is expected to provide its own interest rate decision this coming Thursday, March 12 at 12:45 GMT. The ECB Governing Council is expected to leave its key interest rates unchanged according to market consensus.

However, as the coronavirus begins to plague Italy and grip the EU, there has been a collapse in Eurozone inflation expectations and notable rise in recession risk. In turn, this may entice dovish ECB guidance and/or action, which likely stands to help gold prices extend higher than they have already.

GOLD PRICE & VOLATILITY SKYROCKET AS RECESSION RISK RETURNS WITH VENGENCE

Gold Price Chart Gold Forecast Volatility Coronavirus Outbreak

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Coronavirus concerns have grown exponentially over recent weeks as the number of confirmed cases inflates – and the economic toll caused by COVID-19 compounds. Correspondingly, stock market uncertainty has begun to snowball on the back of rekindled recession odds. This is broadly reflected by a meteoric rise in the VIX Index since mid-February.

The VIX Index, which is synonymous with ‘fear-gauge’ on Wall Street, just exploded to its highest close since 2011 last week as stocks crash and measures of volatility go haywire. That said, there is generally a strong direct relationship observable between gold and the VIX Index. Spot gold price action will likely stay supported so long as extremely elevated market volatility lingers and risk appetite remains depressed.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

On that note, the economic calendar for next week shows that the preliminary US consumer sentiment report for March is due Friday the 13th – perhaps ominously – at 14:00 GMT. The monthly survey will look to shed light on how coronavirus fears are impacting the economic health of consumers. As such, the consumer sentiment report has potential to spark a big reaction in the VIX Index and gold prices if the data deviates materially from market consensus.

The median economist estimate for the headline consumer sentiment index is expected to cross the wires at 95. That would be notable drop from the prior period’s print of 101. It would also be the lowest reading since September last year amid turbulent US-China trade war uncertainty.

GOLD TRADERS UNWIND LONG POSITIONS AMID STOCK MARKET SELLOFF & NEED FOR CASH

Spot Gold Price Chart Gold Forecast

One possible headwind that could pressure the price of gold lower is the risk of a massive liquidity crunch and dash for cash. I pointed this out late last month when the gold breakout took a breather despite a massive stock market selloff, spike in volatility and plunge in yields in light of mounting coronavirus concerns – an atypical move considering the typical correlation of these asset classes.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -14% -3% -10%
Weekly -5% 66% 12%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Forced liquidation to cover equity losses and margin calls issued by brokers, following the sharp slide in stocks from all-time highs, is a probable explanation for the unwind of long gold positions by futures traders over the last two weeks. This was indicated in latest CFTC Commitment of Traders data (COT Report). Nevertheless, potential downside in gold due to this will likely prove short-lived and overshadowed owing to the aforementioned bullish developments.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN Outlook: Dollar Pushes Higher as COVID-19 Causes Flight to Safety
USD/MXN Outlook: Dollar Pushes Higher as COVID-19 Causes Flight to Safety
2020-03-08 07:00:00
Euro Forecast: Will EUR/USD Rise Further in Week Ahead?
Euro Forecast: Will EUR/USD Rise Further in Week Ahead?
2020-03-08 01:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Outlook Mired by Bets for More Fed Rate Cuts
US Dollar Fundamental Outlook Mired by Bets for More Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-07 13:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Deal or No Deal - Oil Prices Continue to Slump
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Deal or No Deal - Oil Prices Continue to Slump
2020-03-07 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.