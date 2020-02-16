Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaks Down -Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF
2020-02-15 05:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD & EUR/JPY Selloffs Test Multi-Year Support
2020-02-14 16:55:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Rebound Undermined by Bearish Trend in RSI
2020-02-15 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Strength Shackles FTSE 100 Upside
2020-02-14 08:58:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Rises on Upbeat Consumer Sentiment Data
2020-02-14 15:24:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & DXY: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-02-14 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Forecast: A Growing Case For a Range Break
2020-02-15 17:00:00
Gold Prices on the Brink of Breakout with Key Levels in View
2020-02-14 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Coronavirus, Global GDP Growth
2020-02-16 10:00:00
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-02-14 19:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
BTC Price Outlook: Will Bitcoin Boom or Bust After Hitting 10K?
2020-02-13 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Myth or fact? One thing is for sure, there are a lot of misconceptions about trading. Knowing the difference between common trading myths and the reality is essential to long-term success. Find out about these 'myths' here: https://t.co/EDvQdHfIPm https://t.co/Z4g6IdMRUE
  • RT @malkudsi: USD/CHF Technical Outlook: Reversal Signals on USD vs Swiss Franc Price Chart More details in the link below: https://t.co/eM…
  • RT @malkudsi: BTC/USD, LTC/USD, Rally After Reversal - Bitcoin & Litecoin Price Outlook more details in the link below: https://t.co/7HkWQD…
  • $Gld prices have coiled up between trend-defining technical barriers, hinting that a pivotal breakout establishing lasting direction is brewing ahead. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/v8gxZBYUHx https://t.co/8W8Xu76CyF
  • The Mexican Peso reinforces its carry trade value despite Banxico cutting rates by 25 basis points. Get your $USDMXN market update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/KF6FXXSVz3 https://t.co/Dgw8VaqZhv
  • What does it mean when one candle fully engulfs the previous in its price action? The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market’s most clear-cut price action signals. Figure out how to identify this pattern here: https://t.co/edEHzyoCJT https://t.co/YhtC5mt9A0
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) undermines the recent rebound in GBP/USD as the indicator continues to track the bearish trend carried over from December. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/TkS1MWNXkz https://t.co/PXGzcCXa0G
  • The US Dollar rolled over from resistance versus the Canadian Dollar; looks like a bit more weakness ahead at the least. Get your $USDCAD technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/BAOmkbplII https://t.co/qjDbjvlRNu
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/ZNRBvNELeJ https://t.co/ZKHUcCjpzN
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/yF133btXFd https://t.co/kH82gV7Vr9
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

2020-02-16 11:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Outlooks:

  • After a long weekend, the Dow Jones will look to the release of FOMC minutes on Wednesday
  • The Nasdaq 100 will keep an eye on an ongoing FTC review into some of its largest components
  • Meanwhile, the DAX 30 will await German survey data as the economy teeters on the brink of a recession

Dow Jones Forecast

Outlook: Bullish

The Dow Jones posted another rally last week despite resurgent coronavirus fears and profit warnings from companies with operations in China. Rather surprisingly, it seems as though the US equity market is unbothered by the drastic reduction in Chinese economic activity as the three major indices continue to establish new highs. Meanwhile, other growth-sensitive markets like crude oil and copper have suffered which has left the three markets – ones that typically share some degree of positive correlation – severely disjointed.

Dow Jones Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (December 2018 – February 2020)

Dow Jones Price Chart

Day Trading the Dow Jones: Strategies, Tips & Trading Signals

With that in mind and without much positive news elsewhere, it becomes increasingly difficult to find evidence for the most recent leg of this record-setting rally. To be sure, many analysts have been eager to point to the expansion of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet – myself included – as a major factor, but even that fundamental driver was dealt a blow on Thursday when the Fed announced it would slowly scale back repo operations.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 19
( 16:02 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Dow Jones, Nasdaq and DAX 30 Levels to Watch
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Consequently, it seems as though the market is comfortable treading higher without an overwhelmingly bullish backing of fundamentals which could suggest US equities have entered another stage in the bull market cycle. Furthermore, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s commitment to “sustain the expansion” is a continuous source of optimism and insurance for US equities that may provide a bullish tailwind until the Fed is pressured to change course. To that end, recent Fed meetings and FOMC minutes suggest Wednesday’s minutes will be largely in line with previous updates from the central bank, leaving the Dow Jones tied to risk trends associated with the coronavirus. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX for updates and insights.

Nasdaq 100 Forecast

Outlook: Bullish

Like the Dow Jones, coronavirus concerns and the Fed’s policy path are favored to be the main influencers of Nasdaq price action in the week ahead. In the case of the Nasdaq specifically, however, an ongoing Federal Trade Commission review into Amazon, Google and Facebook could create regulatory headwinds for some of the index’s leaders. In turn, such uncertainty could weigh on future gains and slow the Nasdaq’s ascent, but further progress in the case will likely be required before possible reparations are outlined and serious pressure is applied.

DAX 30 Forecast

Outlook: Bullish

The DAX 30 also rallied last week despite another string of poor economic data from the Eurozone and the German economy in particular. Coinciding with a steep drop off in EUR/USD, the DAX’s recent price action might suggest investors are anticipating further monetary easing from the European Central Bank in an effort to revive the European economy.

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (November 2018 – February 2020)

DAX Price Chart

How to Trade Dax 30: Trading Strategies and Tips

Whatever the case may be, the DAX 30 will likely continue to trade alongside the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 in the week ahead as broader risk trends look to exert their influence over equity valuations. DAX traders may also be given some insight from Eurozone and German survey expectations due Tuesday, but it is unlikely the data can significantly sway the index by itself.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Coronavirus, Global GDP Growth
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Coronavirus, Global GDP Growth
2020-02-16 10:00:00
USD/MXN Outlook: Rate-Cut Highlights Mexican Peso Carry Trade Value
USD/MXN Outlook: Rate-Cut Highlights Mexican Peso Carry Trade Value
2020-02-16 08:00:00
Gold Weekly Forecast: A Growing Case For a Range Break
Gold Weekly Forecast: A Growing Case For a Range Break
2020-02-15 17:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on FOMC Minutes, Coronavirus, Iran
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on FOMC Minutes, Coronavirus, Iran
2020-02-15 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Wall Street
Bearish
US 500
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.