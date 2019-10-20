Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Two-Year Uptrend Broken?
2019-10-20 07:00:00
EUR/USD Weekly Technical Forecast: Bullish Momentum Persists, Eyes on Key Brexit Vote
2019-10-19 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Two-Year Uptrend Broken?
2019-10-20 07:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Technical Analysis Amid Brexit Deal Vote
2019-10-19 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Two-Year Uptrend Broken?
2019-10-20 07:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-18 19:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Outlook: Trade War Fears Battle US Dollar Weakness
2019-10-19 19:00:00
XAU/USD: Gold Price Charts on the Cusp of Major Breakout
2019-10-18 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Range Holds Key Support– WTI Breakout Levels
2019-10-20 01:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trade War Pains May Prompt Selloff
2019-10-19 10:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The #Dow Jones and #Nasdaq 100 will await key earnings from some of the world’s largest manufacturers and tech companies while the #DAX grapples with freshly-imposed tariffs. Get your equities market update from @PeterHanksFX Here: https://t.co/u2lG19JFt3 https://t.co/OHs4rQEH7T
  • Crude #oil prices are consolidating above a key support zone we’ve been tracking for more-than three months now. Get your market update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/XaACvEpLG4 #OOTT https://t.co/XjmjUt4Par
  • Why trade with Bollinger Bands®? Find out as a day trader, how you can use it to your advantage:https://t.co/dwODDDSsFi @WVenketas https://t.co/SYduJ5k9mL
  • As the global economy continues to contract, the risk of geopolitical threats undermining financial and economic stability are rising, leaving the door open to violent volatility. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/2HEzqPobvA https://t.co/k13SwJmbRm
  • RT @IGSquawk: We're currently pricing #GBPUSD at 1.2852 and #FTSE at 7129.2 That's a drop of 1.18% from Fridays close for GBPUSD and 0.22%…
  • #DidYouKnow a #Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/K6W9X4v8XD
  • The $NZD may be carving out a near-term bottom against its US counterpart but scope for gains seems limited within a broader downtrend. Get your technical analysis from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/7bsVuSyWMn https://t.co/DsmNYKk8v3
  • Can you trade with the joy of missing out (#JOMO)? Find out how you can turn your #FOMOintrading to JOMO here: https://t.co/G5H26NXZQe https://t.co/pVdKUPzvmk
  • RT @PaulBrandITV: It’s likely that this will end up in court on Monday. The case in the Scottish courts may well consider that this doesn’t…
  • RT @PaulBrandITV: BREAKING: Tonight the PM has sent this letter to EU requesting an extension to Brexit. Wording is copied and pasted from…
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

2019-10-20 10:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts:

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Fundamental Forecasts

The Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 have an important week ahead of them with a heap of upcoming earnings from some of the country’s largest and most influential corporations. Ranging from Chipotle to Lockheed Martin, the quarterly results can potentially offer significant influence over the indices as 40% of Dow Jones components are slated to report. Consequently, the Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq will look to ride the euphoria – or despair – brought about by each report.

Dow Jones Forecast

Outlook: Bullish

While earnings results and the corresponding price reactions are nigh impossible to predict, it would be presumptuous to argue against the Dow Jones when traders have pushed it to such levels. Admittedly, the Industrial Average has a laundry list of concerns, but price suggests the market is comfortable in dispelling those concerns in exchange for fresh all-time highs. In pursuit of those heights, the Dow Jones will look to earnings from Boeing, Caterpillar, 3M, Microsoft and other major components in the week ahead for an extra jolt to get across the finish line.

Dow Jones Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (February 2018 – October 2019) (Chart 1)

Dow Jones Price Chart

Day Trading the Dow Jones: Strategies, Tips & Trading Signals

On a stock specific basis, Caterpillar should be watched closely for insight into the status of global construction, often apparent in the company’s machine orders by region. An abrupt slowdown in purchases in emerging markets, particularly China, could erode investor confidence and ignite global recession fears. Thus, Caterpillar has the potential to have an impact on the Dow Jones beyond the fluctuations in its own share price. Another such company is Microsoft.

Nasdaq 100 Forecast

Outlook: Bullish

To that end, the world’s largest publicly traded company by market cap is scheduled to report on Wednesday, in an event that could significantly sway the Nasdaq 100. Mega-cap companies like Microsoft and Apple have become synonymous with the broader market by some investors – due to their weighting on the index and vast supply chains – and have been known to impact other markets. One such instance was the USDJPY flash crash early this year when Apple revised their quarterly outlook lower.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (September 2018 – September 2019) (Chart 2)

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Evidently, market participants have afforded these companies significant influence which is partially why next week could prove to be a crucial moment for the US stock market. Alongside Microsoft, other tech companies like Amazon, Intel, Snapchat, Twitter and Texas Instruments are due to report. Each will offer insight on their unique corner of the tech industry, but their combined performances will likely decide the overall direction of the stock market’s reaction. If the first week of earnings was any indication, the season could prove to be a bullish catalyst, delivering the spark needed to drive the indices to new highs.

DAX 30 Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

Shifting to European equities, the DAX 30 has less to look forward to. Friday marked the implementation of $7.5 billion in US tariffs on the European Union targeting large commercial aircraft, agricultural products and other industrial goods. While the tariffs will undoubtedly weigh on trade between the two parties, their presence has likely been priced into the market already. Further still, the tariffs were approved and enacted within the World Trade Organization’s framework – thus making retaliation a tricky topic.

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (August 2018 – September 2019) (Chart 3)

Dax 30 Price Chart

How to Trade the Dax 30: Trading Strategies and Tips

While various EU officials have stated they are seeking retaliation, doing so within the confines of the WTO would postpone retaliation until the first half of 2020 – at the earliest. Perhaps more concerning, would be if the EU sought retribution outside of the WTO, effectively expanding upon a precedent set by the United States where tariffs are imposed without the blessing of the intergovernmental trade body.

Such a move would essentially greenlight further escalation from the United States and could see the squabble devolve into a tit-for-tat conflict between the world’s two largest collective economies. With that in mind, traders should be wary of any signal that the EU will look to retaliate outside the WTO framework as it could seriously dent risk appetite as the odds of a US-EU trade war increase. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis on all the major stock indices.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Read more:Stock Market Q4 Forecast: The Weight of Trade Wars May Finally Crack the Dow Jones

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Weekly Outlook: Trade War Fears Battle US Dollar Weakness
Gold Weekly Outlook: Trade War Fears Battle US Dollar Weakness
2019-10-19 19:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Mired by Growing Bets for October Fed Rate Cut
US Dollar Outlook Mired by Growing Bets for October Fed Rate Cut
2019-10-19 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trade War Pains May Prompt Selloff
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trade War Pains May Prompt Selloff
2019-10-19 10:00:00
Australian Dollar Could Wilt if Brexit Delayed, Growth Risks Hang
Australian Dollar Could Wilt if Brexit Delayed, Growth Risks Hang
2019-10-19 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
Germany 30
Mixed
FTSE 100
US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.