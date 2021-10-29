GBP Forecast: Bank of England Seen Raising Rates, GBP/USD at Risk

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD at the Center of GDP and Rate Forecasts, Market Holding Breath for Nasdaq 100 Open
2021-10-29 02:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Marks Largest One-Day Rally Since May on Hawkish ECB
2021-10-28 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-29 12:30:00
Australian Dollar Poised as Yields Roar and Oil Sinks. Will AUD/USD Get Going?
2021-10-28 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Spot Gold (XAU/USD) & NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-29 15:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-29 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Spot Gold (XAU/USD) & NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-29 15:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bears Push Break Ahead of the Fed - XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-29 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: Bank of England Seen Raising Rates, GBP/USD at Risk
2021-10-29 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook Increasingly Uncertain on Fish Wars and BoE/Fed Decisions
2021-10-29 10:54:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update
2021-10-28 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.04%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.83%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lzZTF77Odf
  • RT @staunovo: Exxon, Chevron Eye Billions in Buybacks as Cash Flows Surge #oott https://t.co/MkYHmwoSR3
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.30% Germany 30: 0.20% Wall Street: 0.19% US 500: 0.11% FTSE 100: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/pLFCmmSZuu
  • $EURUSD has had a terrible week today now showing bearish engulf on daily, wiped out all of this week's gains and then some https://t.co/769HjDrv8T https://t.co/sWe14wc1nv
  • Month-end rebalancing sees GBP/USD hover around the lows as we close out the week. Unfortunately, I had been looking for some month-end USD selling. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/I7ejE1exSm
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: 94 counterparties take $1.502 trillion at Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo $USD $DXY https://t.co/wlQWCRevkL
  • $GBPUSD the bull flag is still there but weekly chart is working on an evening star pattern. another item pointing to $USD strength #DXY https://t.co/X8aKBpGIh0
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.03%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 75.94%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zHhc0lNij5
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.32% Silver: -0.74% Gold: -1.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/NQI2JVXbaA
  • and the break, 4600 next $ES_F $SPX https://t.co/eGrzTvy1x4 https://t.co/a0bicsURws
GBP Forecast: Bank of England Seen Raising Rates, GBP/USD at Risk

GBP Forecast: Bank of England Seen Raising Rates, GBP/USD at Risk

Justin McQueen, Strategist
Please add a description for the image.

GBP/USDFUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Month-End Wobble for GBP/USD
  • Bank of England Rate Rise Expected, Bar Set High for Hawkish Surprise

Month-end rebalancing sees GBP/USD hover around the lows as we close out the week. Unfortunately, I had been looking for some month-end USD selling, which had been touted in the run up, in order to provide a more attractive area to fade Cable strength from 1.3850 (coincides with 200DMA) ahead of next week’s Bank of England rate decision.

GBP/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

GBP Forecast: Bank of England Seen Raising Rates, GBP/USD at Risk

Source: Refinitiv

The expectation next week is that the BoE will deliver a 15bps rate rise to 0.25% given the heightened concerns over inflation. Interestingly, money markets have shifted from fully pricing in a 25bps hike to a 15bps hike to now 13bps worth of tightening. However, as I have previously noted, the risk is that the BoE will not match the hawkish expectations priced in given that money markets are currently looking for the most aggressive tightening cycle since pre-GFC. Leaving the Bank with a high bar to surprise on the hawkish side.

GBP Forecast: Bank of England Seen Raising Rates, GBP/USD at Risk

Source: Refinitiv

How the BoE may initially disappoint, is that should they raise rates, eyes will be on the vote split, which is unlikely to be unanimous. Both Mann and Tenreyro have signalled their desire to wait on raising rates and I expect the typically dovish Haskel will join them too. On the flipside, Governor Bailey, who kickstarted this need to act sooner, has made his intentions clear, alongside, the Chief Economist, Pill, and Saunders, while Ramsden will also likely join the pack. What leaves market participants with the will they, won’t they on pulling the trigger, is who Broadbent and Cunliffe will side with. Although, at this rate, I find it tough to see the two rate-setters siding with the external members (Tenreyro and Haskel).

That being said, should Bailey follow in the same “unreliable boyfriend” footsteps as his predecessor and choose not to raise rates, this would be the most negative scenario for the Pound and put the currency on a path for a 1.35 test against the USD. While I see risks for a Pound disappointment initially, the currency is likely to perform well on the longer term vs the Euro with greater focus on monetary policy divergence. Markets may be aggressive in their BoE tightening outlook, but the Bank will be tightening nonetheless, while the ECB will continue to remain accommodative for the foreseeable future. EUR/GBP arguably not the most exciting cross, however, the path of least resistance is lower.

The Need to Know Complete Guide on Trading the Pound (GBP)

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Q4 Fundamental Forecast: More Euro Weakness Likely Lies Ahead
Euro Q4 Fundamental Forecast: More Euro Weakness Likely Lies Ahead
2021-10-28 08:30:00
Equities Q4 Fundamental Forecast: Short-Term Uncertainties But Longer-Term Fortunes
Equities Q4 Fundamental Forecast: Short-Term Uncertainties But Longer-Term Fortunes
2021-10-27 08:30:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-26 08:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Tech Earnings, Euro, ECB, Canadian Dollar, BoC, Yen, BoJ
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Tech Earnings, Euro, ECB, Canadian Dollar, BoC, Yen, BoJ
2021-10-25 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish