British Pound Forecast: GBP Caution as BoE Meeting Looms

Real Time News
  • This week cryptocurrencies were on the charge with Bitcoin leading the rally. Get your $BTC market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/G5BWHlrhws https://t.co/FtAvB6uP1l
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.59%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 71.33%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oL7THFSaKd
  • US Dollar is fairly mixed across the board of major currency pairs headed into month-end. The DXY Index is little changed on the session as recent selling pressure starts to subside. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/tulCJzZTSF https://t.co/SiicLO9jn3
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.34% Silver: -0.02% Gold: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/oaNkpqY2Sy
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.21% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.35% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.45% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/7ej2PKr120
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.01% FTSE 100: -0.06% Germany 30: -0.07% Wall Street: -0.33% US 500: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wuAFfNFdVH
  • from support to resistance in $USD some very decent friday action $DXY https://t.co/1W1wPyVgTc https://t.co/y4sgUkQ1cP
  • The Dollar is up after the core June PCE accelerated further to a 3.5% clip (highest since 1991), but US 10-Year yield is down 4 bps to 1.2290 and implied rate hikes through Dec 2022 has dropped 1.5bps from yesterday to 14bp (56% prob of hike) https://t.co/5Y0BWlPBUx
  • It's time to look at the monthly candles on charts and check in on the Dollar and Amazon. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter covers the markets 👇 https://t.co/43BSSq9XIg
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.32% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.39% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/mkiFzOzRQE
British Pound Forecast: GBP Caution as BoE Meeting Looms

British Pound Forecast: GBP Caution as BoE Meeting Looms

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GBP/USDFUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • GBP Recovers Across the Board
  • BoE and NFP the Notable Data Points

The Pound extended on its recovery throughout the week across the board, with major GBP pairs testing key psychological levels. While the weakness in the greenback post-FOMC played a large part in the bounce for GBP/USD, bond spreads have also moved in favour for Cable. As was widely expected, the Fed meeting did little to rock the boat and largely stuck to the script, albeit with some subtle changes. That said,my view remains that some taper excitement can be expected at the next month’s Jackson Hole Symposium, a rather fitting time as it would mark the anniversary of the announcement of average inflation targeting.

GBP/USD Stops Short at Familiar Resistance

British Pound Forecast: GBP Caution as BoE Meeting Looms

Source: Refinitiv

Looking ahead to next week, two stand out data points will grab market participants focus, with the BoE decision on Thursday and NFP on Friday. For the Bank of England, policy changes are not expected, however, with a split between the doves and hawks beginning to emerge on the committee, this will increase the focus on the accompanying statement and economic projections. Given Delta variant risks are subsiding thanks to a successful vaccination program, the BoE may start to show more signs of optimism and thus underpin the currency. Elsewhere, with Fed tapering of QE a near certainty, the focus is instead on the timing of when the announcement will come and in turn this is where the NFP data will be key.

DailyFX Calendar

British Pound Forecast: GBP Caution as BoE Meeting Looms

Source: DailyFX

GBP/USD: The pair has stopped short at familiar resistance once again, however, with GBP back above 1.3900, dips look likely to find support ahead of the BoE decision. However, a close above 1.4000 will be needed to reinforce bulls.

EUR/GBP: The psychological 0.8500 handle handle remains formidable, although, downside pressure is likely to persist with a break opening the doors to 0.8470-80. Fading rallies from 0.8600 is the preferred view.

EUR/GBP Chart: Daily Time Frame

British Pound Forecast: GBP Caution as BoE Meeting Looms

Source: Refinitiv

The Need to Know Complete Guide on Trading the Pound (GBP)

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

