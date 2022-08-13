 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies, Gas and Drought Remain a Worry
2022-08-13 22:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: At Resistance, Parity Retest Could Come Next
2022-08-12 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Delicately Climbs as Fed Re-Affirms Rate Hikes Post Data. Where to for DXY?
2022-08-12 05:00:00
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Crude Surges Off Support- WTI Levels
2022-08-11 15:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-08-13 07:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-08-12 14:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall as Fed Fights Pivot Bets and Short Covering Slows
2022-08-13 17:00:00
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Gold, Silver at Resistance- Decision Time
2022-08-12 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast – UK Inflation May Hit Double-Figures
2022-08-12 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Shrugs Off Marginally Better UK Growth Data
2022-08-12 06:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyes Monthly Low After Failing to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA
2022-08-11 21:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-11 14:04:00
More View more
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies, Gas and Drought Remain a Worry

Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies, Gas and Drought Remain a Worry

Zain Vawda,

Euro Key Points:

  • Euro Enjoyed a Stellar Week Against the USD.
  • Markets Lowered Expectation Around Fed Rate Hikes.
  • Gas and Drought Concerns Remain an Issue Moving Forward.

How to Combine Fundamental and Technical Analysis

EURO Week in Review

The Euro enjoyed a stellar week of performance against the US Dollar as EURUSD rallied from 1.01700 to post a weekly high of 1.03699 before pulling back to trade sub-1.03.The rally came courtesy of a weaker greenback on the back of softer US CPI numbers that saw investors adjust rate hike expectations down from 75 to 50 basis points for the Fed’s September meeting. Market sentiment was soon tempered though, asFederal Reserve members were quick to stress that price pressure remains intense, necessitating the need for further rate hikes. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he wants the Fed’s benchmark interest rate at 3.9% by the end of this year and at 4.4% by the end of 2023. Chicago counterpart Charles Evans stated that the Fed would be increasing rates for the rest of this year and into 2023 whileFed Member Mary Daly yesterday confirmed that she is not ruling out 75 basis points in September either.

Europe meanwhile continues to feel the effects of the heatwave across the continent as its rivers continue to evaporate. The Rhine River, a pillar of the German, Dutch and Swiss economies for centuries is set to become virtually impassable at a key waypoint later this week, stymieing vast flows of diesel and coal. The Rhine, whose nautical bottleneck at Kaub is expected to dip below the mark of 40 centimeters early Friday and keep falling over the weekend. While this is still higher than the record low of 27 centimeters seen in October 2018, many large ships could struggle to safely pass the river at that spot adding further worries to an already reeling Eurozone. Even with a surprise in the Eurozone industrial production numbers, there is not much reason for optimism in the weeks and months ahead.

Eurozone Economic Calendar for the Week Ahead

Next week the Eurozone economic calendar is busy. Over the week, there are no fewer than five ‘high’ rated data releases, whilst we also have eight ‘medium’ rated data releases. A week that promises a lot in terms of volatility.

Here are the high ‘rated’ events for the week ahead on the Eurozone economic calendar:

  • On Tuesday, August 16,we have the ZEW Economic Sentiment index number due at 11h00 GMT.
  • On Wednesday, August 17, the preliminary GDP Growth Rate QoQ 2nd (Q2) is due at 11h00 GMT.
  • On Thursday, August 18, the final Core Inflation Rate numbers are due at 11h00 GMT.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

EURUSD D Chart, August 12, 2022

EUR/USD Chart

Source: TradingView, Prepared by Zain Vawda

EURUSD Outlook and Final Thoughts

For FX markets, 2022 has been the year of watching terms of trade developments (the price of exports over imports). These have moved very negatively for the eurozone this year and delivered a negative income shock. This week's move in gas prices has sent eurozone terms of trade towards the worst levels of the year. On the US front, there is a lot of data to go between now and the Fed’s September meeting including the annual Fed Jackson Hole symposium at the end of this month. In terms of imminent data, the highlights for this week ahead will be industrial production and retail sales, both of which should point to a rebound in third-quarter economic activity which should see the dollar receive a further boost.

This week’s rally higher for EURUSD doesn’t convince and I remain bullish on the dollar for now and see price ranging between the 1.0180 and the 1.0350-1.0400 range in the short-term. DXY should be able to edge a little higher as we head into the week with a sustained break above 105.50 going a long way to stabilizing it after the heavy losses suffered on Wednesday's US CPI release.

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices May Fall as Fed Fights Pivot Bets and Short Covering Slows
Gold Prices May Fall as Fed Fights Pivot Bets and Short Covering Slows
2022-08-13 17:00:00
US Dollar Vulnerable to Less Hawkish FOMC Minutes
US Dollar Vulnerable to Less Hawkish FOMC Minutes
2022-08-13 12:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook Driven by US Dollar
Australian Dollar Outlook Driven by US Dollar
2022-08-13 02:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast – UK Inflation May Hit Double-Figures
British Pound (GBP) Forecast – UK Inflation May Hit Double-Figures
2022-08-12 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed