Australian Dollar Bulls May Tire If Coronavirus Headlines Don't Improve

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-17 14:00:00
EUR/USD, USD Index & More – Charts for Next Week
2020-04-17 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Supported; Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-17 17:57:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Hopes US to Emerge From Covid Lockdowns
2020-04-17 06:08:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Supported; Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-17 17:57:00
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-16 21:09:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Falters at Multi-year Highs
2020-04-17 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Hopes US to Emerge From Covid Lockdowns
2020-04-17 06:08:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Sell-Off Eyes Support, FTSE Buoyed By Drug Hopes
2020-04-17 08:01:00
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite
2020-04-16 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $NZD has recoiled sharply lower after testing the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart. An upswing may be giving way to bearish resumption.Get your NZD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/d47RuNepMs https://t.co/MzWjrwrbCH
  • The #Euro is perched at key chart support after retreating from resistance near 1.10 against the US Dollar. A break lower here may revive the long-term downtrend. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/v7taDv1vSf https://t.co/cd5anHVamZ
  • The $USD is attempting to push higher versus ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso after technical breaks. What’s in store ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/dHKFtPTE3A https://t.co/tmfkmi5cEM
  • How might the Chinese Yuan trade against #ASEAN FX such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Malaysian Ringgit using data since the 2008 financial crisis? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Tu0TgoZsTg https://t.co/rrAELfkQBq
  • My Wall Street index (averages #SP500, #DowJones and #Nasdaq) rose this past week but note the divergence with the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH). And this was in a week where banks reported relatively disappointing #earnings, A tellingly cautious warning as more reports come in https://t.co/CqVfDs9JQc
  • Silver prices broke chart support guiding them higher since mid-March, suggesting the dominant downtrend is resuming. This may hint at broader liquidation across global markets. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/bNIxi8VvWR https://t.co/SrbpftCCY1
  • RT @charliebilello: Bank Earnings... $C: $2.5b profit (-46% YoY), added $7b to loan loss reserves $BAC: $4b profit (-45% YoY), $3.6b loan…
  • Unsurprisingly few quality video tutorials on how to give oneself a haircut. Opportunity to become a social media star
  • Mexico's Financial Minister says there is still demand for Mexican debt from global investors - BBG
  • RT @laurenthomas: NEW: The New York retail real estate market is reeling because of the #coronavirus pandemic, with rents tumbling during t…
Australian Dollar Bulls May Tire If Coronavirus Headlines Don't Improve

Australian Dollar Bulls May Tire If Coronavirus Headlines Don't Improve

2020-04-18 01:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:
AUD/USD Chart

Fundamental Australian Dollar Forecast: Bearish

  • AUD/USD has gained on hopes the world’s financial authorities are equal to the massive challenge of coronavirus
  • However it may be that some doubts on this score are setting in
  • The currency could slip back if they get much deeper

The Australian Dollar has risen sharply through April, benefitting as have many other growth-correlated assets from the astonishing rescue packages launched around the world in an effort to cushion economies from the coronavirus’ effects.

And yes, billions of dollars’ worth of extra liquidity is now ready to flood markets, very possibly, turbo-charging recovery. When it comes. However, it hasn’t come yet and most national economies remain in varying states of lockdown while the contagion continues to spread and forecasts of global recession spread almost as fast.

Has Optimism Been Overdone?

There are now signs of market fear that they may have overdone the optimism and, if they take deeper root, progress could be tough for the Aussie.

There’s not a huge amount on the domestic data slate likely to deter investors from their broad focus on the coronavirus headlines worldwide. Tuesday will bring a look at the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia which took place on April 7. Interest rates were held at their record lows back then, to the surprise of markets which had just about expected a further reduction to go with the two quarter-point trims made in March.

However, it seems likely that the minutes will do no more than make it clear that all stimulus options remain on the table, and that will not add anything to what the market must already know. Investors will also get a look at the ‘trimmed mean’ quarterly inflation numbers, a curtain raiser for the full official release which will come toward the end of the month. Stickily low inflation was a key barrier to higher interest rates in the pre-Covid days but, as rates are likely to remain constrained for some time in any case now, the numbers may lose a bit of their bite.

Skilled vacancy data for March could attract more attention than usual given that official jobless data for the month held up astonishingly well. It’s likely that this merely reflects a survey period which expired before virus-linked travel bans and shutdowns were imposed, but the labor market is in special focus now.

Barring some unpredictable bit of left-field good news it seems likely that the Australian Dollar could struggle this week, so it’s another bearish call.

AUD/USD Daily Price Chart
AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -16% -10%
Weekly -14% 16% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
2020-04-13 13:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Unpleasant Week Ahead as Stimulus Arrives
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Unpleasant Week Ahead as Stimulus Arrives
2020-04-13 12:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Primed for Reversal with Oil
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Primed for Reversal with Oil
2020-04-12 18:43:00
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
2020-04-12 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.