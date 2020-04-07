Australian Dollar Steady As RBA Leaves Rates On Hold At Record Low

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Breaking news

RBA Holds OCR at 0.25%, Forecast: 0.25%

Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Coincident Index (FEB P), Actual: 0.6 Expected: 95.8 Previous: 95.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-07
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Leading Index CI (FEB P), Actual: 1.6 Expected: 92.0 Previous: 90.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-07
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Coincident Index (FEB P) due at 05:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 95.8 Previous: 95.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-07
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Leading Index CI (FEB P) due at 05:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 92.0 Previous: 90.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-07
  • #RBA - Large economic contraction is expected in June quarter - Jobless rate is anticipated to rise to the highest levels not seen for many years - Considerable uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the economy (BBG)
  • #RBA - Board committed to doing what it can to support employment - Will do what is necessary to achieve 3-year yield target (BBG) #AUD
  • #RBA: - Signs that some market are working more effectively now - If conditions improve, smaller bond buying volume will be required - Australian financial system is resilient (BBG) #AUD
  • RBA: - Board is committed to doing what it can do to support employment - Will do what is necessary to achieve 3-year yield target - Will not raise rates until progress is made toward full employment (BBG) #AUD
  • 🇦🇺 AUD RBA Cash Rate Target (APR 7), Actual: 0.25% Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-07
  • The $USD may return to the offensive as markets flee to cash amid fears of deep global recession thanks to the still-raging #coronavirus outbreak. Get your US Dollar update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/g1us4ZbYR5 https://t.co/HBRUSgWtdQ
Australian Dollar Steady As RBA Leaves Rates On Hold At Record Low

Australian Dollar Steady As RBA Leaves Rates On Hold At Record Low

2020-04-07 04:25:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), Monetary Policy Decision - Talking Points:

  • The RBA kept interest rates on hold
  • Futures markets were betting on another cut
  • The RBA’s resistance to zero-rate policy had been flagged before

The Australian Dollar got a modest lift on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates alone at their record low, despite expectations that they might reduce them again.

The key Official Cash Rate was left at 0.25% following two quarter point reductions in March.

Futures markets had attached a probability of nearly 60% to another reduction according to index provider ASX, with expectations having grown markedly in the last week as more and more governments had stepped up their economic response to the coronavirus.

The RBA conceded in a statement that the year’s second quarter is likely to see a ‘very large’ contraction in the Australian economy with unemployment up sharply. However, the central bank said that it would keep managing bond markets to keep 3-year yields at 0.25% and that co-ordinated monetary and fiscal response would soften the economic blow.

It’s clear that the central bank considers yield curve control to be a more effective easing measure and, after years of record low interest rates already, that’s a valid argument.

It also said that current policy settings will remain in place until progress is made on the inflation and employment fronts.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart

AUD/USD was higher after the RBA showed its hand, but not to a huge extent, suggesting that this was always perhaps a closer call than futures market indications might have suggested.

The RBA has in the recent past been realistic about the likely benefits of further monetary loosening after such a long period of accommodation and is clearly reluctant to pursue the sort of zero-rate policies seen elsewhere.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Cottle
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar has been hit hard this year as the coronavirus spread puts the global economy into deep freeze. The currency is perhaps the premier growth-correlated foreign exchange market play, with its home nation hard-wired to so many areas where the contagion has wreaked havoc, from China’s slowdown through tourism and energy exports.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

AUD/USD has risen appreciably from the near eighteen-year lows plumbed in March as concerted global efforts to offset the virus’ dreadful human and economic consequences have reassured investors.

However the currency is likely to remain on the back-foot, even if it will retain a small yield advantage over some currencies, including the US Dollar. Its growth correlation means it will likely stay vulnerable until there are clear signs that the coronavirus has been defeated and that inflation is rising again in Australia.

That will not be soon.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

