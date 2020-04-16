Australian Dollar Up As Jobs Rise Unexpectedly. Survey May Miss Virus Impact

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 03, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2020-04-15 17:23:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Technical Breakout to Offer Guidance
2020-04-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Pullback in Focus as RSI Flops Ahead of Overbought Zone
2020-04-16 00:02:00
Gold Price Forecast: Major Technical Targets Reached - What's Next for XAU/USD?
2020-04-15 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Topping Out
2020-04-15 08:00:00
British Pound Gains, US Dollar Sinks Despite IMF and Bank Warnings
2020-04-14 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
2020-04-14 02:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

AUD/USD rose as Australia unexpectedly gained 5.9k jobs in March versus -30k expected. Unemployment rose to 5.2% versus 5.4% anticipated

Real Time News
  • Australian inflation expectations are showing signs of a recovery, but it is hard to have an optimistic outlook for commodity-linked currencies in the current environment. #coronavirus https://t.co/FrsdiRTq7k
  • 🇨🇳 CNY New Home Prices (MoM) (MAR), Actual: 0.13% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.02% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • Australian Dollar higher after AU unexpectedly added jobs in March as the unemployment rate only edged cautiously higher (5.2% versus 5.4% expected) - https://t.co/w5u13oGcsF https://t.co/EY91LfDuPf
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Employment Change (MAR), Actual: 5.9k Expected: -30.0k Previous: 25.6k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • RT @DanielGMoss: #NZDUSD continues to sell-off as #RBNZ Governor Adrian #Orr states that negative interest rates still an option and that Q…
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Full Time Employment Change (MAR), Actual: -0.4k Expected: N/A Previous: 5.5k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Unemployment Rate (MAR), Actual: 5.2% Expected: 5.4% Previous: 5.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Employment Change (MAR), Actual: 5.9k Expected: -30.0k Previous: 26.7k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • The $AUD is testing the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart. Near-term technical positioning hints resistance may be held. Get your AUD/USD market update @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/9dAzAJxEm0 https://t.co/BRnM7qe6Jf
  • LIVE NOW! Analyst @ZabelinDimitri covers the Australian jobs report and discusses the $AUDUSD outlook here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/631479123?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
Australian Dollar Up As Jobs Rise Unexpectedly. Survey May Miss Virus Impact

Australian Dollar Up As Jobs Rise Unexpectedly. Survey May Miss Virus Impact

2020-04-16 01:30:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Full story coming very soon.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper Prices May Bounce Back on China GDP After Virus-Induced Selloff
Copper Prices May Bounce Back on China GDP After Virus-Induced Selloff
2020-04-16 00:10:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
DAX 30 Price Outlook: Index Bleeds Lower but Remains Above Support
DAX 30 Price Outlook: Index Bleeds Lower but Remains Above Support
2020-04-15 19:30:00
BOC Rate Decision: What Does it Mean for USD/CAD?
BOC Rate Decision: What Does it Mean for USD/CAD?
2020-04-15 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.