DAX 30 Index Hampered by Covid-19 Concerns As German Bunds Eye Fresh Highs

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Rates to Watch as RSI Holds in Overbought Zone
2020-08-05 05:00:00
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Faces Key Fibonacci Resistance
2020-08-04 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals
2020-08-05 04:00:00
Market Sentiment: USD, Stocks, Gold Price Wait for US Aid Deal | Webinar
2020-08-04 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals
2020-08-05 04:00:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Drifts Sideways as Stocks Sputter
2020-08-04 20:36:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index May Break Key Resistance, China A50 Awaits PMI
2020-08-05 01:00:00
Gold Price Blasts Through $2000 to Mark Fresh Record High
2020-08-05 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Under Clouds on Brexit Talks: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2020-08-05 03:00:00
GBP Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes PMIs & BoE Inflation
2020-08-04 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japanese Yen at Key Juncture, USD Rebound
2020-08-04 14:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.84%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.14%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0qrrLaBHae
  • Heads Up:💶 Markit Composite PMI Final (JUL) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 54.8 Previous: 48.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Markit Composite PMI Final (JUL) due at 07:55 GMT (15min) Expected: 55.5 Previous: 47 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Markit Services PMI Final (JUL) due at 07:55 GMT (15min) Expected: 56.7 Previous: 47.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • 🇸🇪 GDP Growth Rate YoY Flash (Q2) Actual: -8.2% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • 🇸🇪 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Flash (Q2) Actual: -8.6% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.40% Gold: 0.75% Oil - US Crude: 0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/PYDUk7yzWV
  • 🇹🇭 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • 🇪🇸 Markit Services PMI (JUL) Actual: 51.9 Expected: 52 Previous: 50.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.35% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.31% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/AGG47TzN0K
DAX 30 Index Hampered by Covid-19 Concerns As German Bunds Eye Fresh Highs

DAX 30 Index Hampered by Covid-19 Concerns As German Bunds Eye Fresh Highs

2020-08-05 07:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

DAX 30 Index, German 10-year Bunds, Covid-19 Germany – Talking Points:

  • Risk-sensitive assets climbed higher during Asia-Pacific trade despite escalating tensions between the US and China.
  • Covid-19 fears seem to be weighing on Germany’s DAX 30 index as it pulls back from post-crisis highs

Asia-Pacific Recap

The story of the Asia-Pacific trading session proved to be the surge seen in gold prices, as the precious metal surged to fresh yearly highs off the back of falling US Treasury yields and US Dollar weakness.

The ASX 200 tumbled below 6,000 before clawing back lost ground later in the session as Victoria, Australia’s second most populous state, recorded a record number of daily Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Risk-sensitive currencies mainly outperformed their haven-associated counterparts, as the AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY exchange rates rose alongside the trade-sensitive AUD/USD, shrugging aside the possible escalation of tensions between the US and China.

Looking ahead, retail sales and PMI data out of Europe headline the economic docket as traders being to look ahead to Friday’s non-farm payroll report.

DAX 30 Index Hampered by Covid-19 Concerns As German Bunds Eye Fresh Highs

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Covid-19 Fears Weighing on Germany’s Benchmark Index

A glance across German asset classes hints at growing concern among regional investors amid a potential ‘second wave’ of coronavirus infections.

Although case numbers in Europe’s largest economy remain substantially lower than the levels seen in March, the 7-day moving average tracking daily infections jumped above 500 for the first time in over a month on July 22, notably souring investor sentiment.

In fact, the significant increase in cases seemingly coincided with the DAX 30 falling from post-crisis highs and the haven-associated German 10-year Bund climbing back above the highs from June.

DAX 30 Index Hampered by Covid-19 Concerns As German Bunds Eye Fresh Highs

VDAX, German Bunds and DAX 30 chart created using Tradingview

Furthermore, the VDAX – DAX 30 Volatility Index – bounced higher from post-crisis lows, suggesting a creeping sense of uncertainty among German equity investors.

Given the fragility of the nascent economic recovery, it stands to reason that rising cases of Covid-19 may continue to hamper the performance of regional risk assets, absent the introduction of an adequate vaccine.

With that in mind, infection numbers will be intently scrutinized over the coming weeks, as a marked increase could bring about the re-imposition of economically devastating lockdown measures and probably lead to a substantial discounting of German asset prices.

German 10-Year Bunds Daily Chart – Eyeing Push to Multi-Month Highs

DAX 30 Index Hampered by Covid-19 Concerns As German Bunds Eye Fresh Highs

German Bunds daily chart created using TradingView

The technical outlook for the haven-associated German 10-year Bund hints at an extension of the uptrend from the June low (102.58), as the RSI jumps above 60 and into bullish territory.

The MACD indicator reinforces this positivity as the ‘faster’ MACD line accelerates to the topside after crossing over the ‘slower’ signal line.

However, resistance at the June high (105.99) seems to be capping buying pressure for now and may continue to do so should the RSI and MACD indicators fade from recent extremes.

To that end, a daily close above the psychologically imposing 106 level is needed to validate bullish potential and possibly signal a resurgence of risk aversion.

On the other hand, a short-term pullback to support at the 105 mark could be reflective of improving market sentiment and would probably coincide with a marked appreciation in risk-sensitive assets.

DAX 30 Index Daily Chart – 200-DMA Propping Up the German Benchmark

DAX 30 Index Hampered by Covid-19 Concerns As German Bunds Eye Fresh Highs

DAX 30 Index daily chart created using TradingView

The 200-day moving average may continue to provide a support platform for the German DAX 30 index, as buyers eye a potential push above the yearly open (13,126) to fresh post-crisis highs.

However, with the RSI flopping below 50 and the MACD indicator extending its retreat from the extremes seen in June, a surge above key resistance looks to be a step too far.

Nevertheless, the trend-defining 50-day moving average (12,492) may corral price higher after crossing over its 200-period counterpart and could drive price to retest the July high (13,315). A daily close above possibly carving a path for price to climb back towards the February high (13,829).

Germany 30 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 19% -13% 1%
Weekly 11% -12% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY Poised for Near-Term Pullback as Technical Divergence Takes Shape
EUR/JPY Poised for Near-Term Pullback as Technical Divergence Takes Shape
2020-08-04 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Threatens Bull Breakout, 2k in Sight
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Threatens Bull Breakout, 2k in Sight
2020-08-03 18:40:00
US Dollar Index May Rise on Stagnating Coronavirus Relief Bill Talks
US Dollar Index May Rise on Stagnating Coronavirus Relief Bill Talks
2020-08-03 07:00:00
EU Stoxx 50 Index Poised To Extend Declines Ahead of Eurozone GDP Data
EU Stoxx 50 Index Poised To Extend Declines Ahead of Eurozone GDP Data
2020-07-31 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bund
Germany 30
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.