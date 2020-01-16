We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Mixed, Platinum Prices on Verge of Seismic Breakout - US Market Open

2020-01-16 14:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT – US Dollar, AUD/USD, NZD/USD & Platinum Analysis

US Dollar: The US Dollar receives a modest lift following better than expected retail sales data. While concerns were raised from Target’s soft earnings report, today’s data continue to underscore the strength of the US consumer.

Platinum: Having broken above $1000 for the first time in 2-years, the outlook is looking increasing bullish for the precious metal, particularly in absence of notable drawdowns across equity markets. A key technical break above trendline resistance from its 2008 record high ($2290) gave platinum an added push throughout yesterday’s session. That said, platinum has gained over 15% since South Africa’s Eskom announced its largest ever electricity blackout on December 9th. As a reminder, roughly 75% of platinum production comes from South Africa. Elsewhere, speculators have continued to buy the precious metal as they hold a record net long.

Source: Refinitiv

AUD: The currency has managed to consolidate above its 200DMA (0.6864) as risk sentiment remains positive with equity markets going from strength to strength. However, with sizeable options situated at 0.6930-35, alongside better than expected US retail sales, further AUD/USD may be limited. Key levels to watch. Elsewhere, NZDis the moderate outperformer following strong housing sales, highlighting that the RBNZ’s 75bps worth of easing to 1% has spurred demand within the housing market.

AUD/USD Vanilla options: 0.6875 (885mln), 0.6905-20 (1.1bln), 0.6930-35 (1bln).

AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -1% 2%
Weekly -8% 14% -1%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide
Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (16/01/20)

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Sterling (GBP) Outlook: Weaker-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data Hits GBP/USD” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. Gold Price Analysis – Near-term Neutral to Bearish, Long-term Bullish” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. S&P 500 Outlook: Warning Signal Raises Risk of Market Correction” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

