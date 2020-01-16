Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch

Swedish government outlook - Cuts 2020 growth forecast to 1.1% from 1.4% - Raises 2020 unemployment rate to 7% from 6.4% - Sees inflation averaging 1.5% from 1.6% $SEK

Turkish President Erdogan says interest rates are falling - Reminder CBRT decision due at 1100GMT. Expectations for a 50bps cut to 11.50% $TRY

Housing data may be more heavily scrutinized in 2020 as softer global growth places more stress on the consumer to keep the American economy afloat.

German BDI's Kempf has called on the German government to implement a massive investment programme infrastructure over the next 10 years to boost GDP growth $EUR

German BDI states that the German industry is stuck in recession, adding that there are no signs for bottoming out in sector $EUR

Bank of England Credit Conditions Survey - Demand for Mortgages dropped in Q4 and is expected to decrease in Q1 - Fall in demand for corporate lending, expected to rise slightly for small firms, while dropping for larger firms in Q1

