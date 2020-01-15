S&P 500 Outlook: Warning Signal Raises Risk of Market Correction

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Historical EUR/USD Tendency Around Monthly Opening Range in Focus
2020-01-15 05:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Finds Resistance Inside of Big Level
2020-01-14 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Outlook: Weaker-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data Hits GBP/USD
2020-01-15 10:30:00
GBP May Fall on CPI as Murky Data Inflames BoE Easing Bets
2020-01-15 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDCNH Drop Stalls Ahead of US-China Trade Deal, Will Dow Run?
2020-01-15 06:15:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Rates May Rise on Short Bets
2020-01-15 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Test 3-Week Lows as US-China Trade Deal Looms
2020-01-15 07:10:00
Silver, Gold Prices May Fall on Trade Deal. XPD/USD to Rise?
2020-01-15 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Test 3-Week Lows as US-China Trade Deal Looms
2020-01-15 07:10:00
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Russian Energy Minister Novak states that they are ready to fulfill OPEC+ deal in January - Interfax
  • Hey, traders 👋 do you want live AMAS with our analysts, market updates and tools to improve your trading strategy? Join us now on Instagram! 👉 https://t.co/pHGzVMqsC4 https://t.co/Wi8mcTAGex
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Industrial Production w.d.a. (YoY) (NOV), Actual: -1.5% Expected: -1.0% Previous: -2.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-15
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Nonetheless, money markets are now pricing in a 60% likelihood of a 25bps rate cut in January. PMI's are still the most important data to watch out for https://t.co/LU9TBKHclU
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Industrial Production w.d.a. (YoY) (NOV) due at 10:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -1.0% Previous: -2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-15
  • UK INFLATION DROPS TO A 3-YEAR LOW - The BoE expect this. December meeting "The headline rate is still expected to fall to around 1.25% by the spring, owing to the temporary effects of falls in regulated energy and water prices." $GBP
  • 🇬🇧 GBP House Price Index (YoY) (NOV), Actual: 2.2% Expected: 1.0% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-15
  • 🇬🇧 GBP CPIH (YoY) (DEC), Actual: 1.4% Expected: 1.6% Previous: 1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-15
S&P 500 Outlook: Warning Signal Raises Risk of Market Correction

S&P 500 Outlook: Warning Signal Raises Risk of Market Correction

2020-01-15 09:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500 Price Analysis & News

  • S&P 500 May Top Out Soon
  • Most Stocks Trading Above 200DMA Since February 2018 Crash
  • S&P 500 Eyes US-China Phase 1 Deal
S&amp;P 500 Outlook: Warning Signal Raises Risk of Market Correction

Source: Refinitiv

S&P 500 | Warning Signals Suggest Top Nearing

US equity markets have continued to go from strength to strength with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh record high of 3295. Given the lack of dips for buyers to re-enters, investors have seemingly jumped on the equity bandwagon (FOMO) and consequently chasing the market higher. However, with upside looking somewhat stretched, there are growing signs that the S&P 500 and other equity markets alike, could be at risk of a notable pullback.

Moving Averages: 50DMA (3163), 100DMA (3065), 200DMA (2987)

Over 80% of stocks within the S&P 500 are now trading above its 200DMA, which is the highest proportion since the Jan-Feb 2018 VIX blowout. That said, reducing equity exposure may be somewhat prudent, given that the index is seemingly in need of a healthy correction.

S&P 500 Stocks Above 200DMA

S&amp;P 500 Outlook: Warning Signal Raises Risk of Market Correction

Phase 1 Trade Deal Expected to be Signed, However, this is Priced in

Investors continue to place their attention on the ongoing US-China trade dispute and with both parties expected to sign the Phase 1 trade deal today. However, with this largely priced in, the impact on equity markets could be somewhat muted and thus focus will quickly turn towards the next Phase.

S&P 500 Top Nears

Elsewhere, the persistent upside across global equities, Bank of America’s Bull and Bear indicator has hit a 21-month high, consequently nearing extreme bullish sentiment. As such, they note that their indicator has provided its first sell signal since January 2018. Coincidently, this had preceded the sharp violent sell-off seen in February 2018. That said, this raises questions as to whether the S&P 500 is nearing a top in the short run.

S&P 500 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Sep 2019 – Jan 2020)

S&amp;P 500 Outlook: Warning Signal Raises Risk of Market Correction

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling (GBP) Outlook: Weaker-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data Hits GBP/USD
Sterling (GBP) Outlook: Weaker-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data Hits GBP/USD
2020-01-15 10:30:00
Brexit Briefing: London Stocks at Risk From UK-EU Trade Talks
Brexit Briefing: London Stocks at Risk From UK-EU Trade Talks
2020-01-15 09:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Finds Resistance Inside of Big Level
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Finds Resistance Inside of Big Level
2020-01-14 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Are the USD/JPY & AUD/JPY Rallies Overcooked?
Japanese Yen Forecast: Are the USD/JPY & AUD/JPY Rallies Overcooked?
2020-01-14 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.