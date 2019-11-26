We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Firm US Sentiment Data May Push EUR/USD Lower
2019-11-26 08:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes Monthly Low as ECB Reinforces Dovish Forward Guidance
2019-11-26 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: Debate to Continue for Months Says Former Deputy PM
2019-11-26 09:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-25 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
New Zealand Dollar Gains vs Yen But NZD/JPY Momentum Lacking
2019-11-25 23:30:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-25 21:28:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Near Highs, US-China Trade News to Drive
2019-11-26 07:07:00
Gold to Test Key Price Levels Amid Hopes for US-China Trade Deal
2019-11-26 01:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Near Highs, US-China Trade News to Drive
2019-11-26 07:07:00
US Dollar, S&P 500 Look to PCE, GDP Data After Powell Speech
2019-11-26 00:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Price Attractive if Crypto can Trump Gold
2019-11-25 15:12:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative
2019-11-25 09:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • AUS/USD - 5 minute chart -- pre-and post- RBA Lowe's speech. https://t.co/vRQBq4giRC
  • 🇬🇧 GBP BBA Loans for House Purchase (OCT), Actual: 41.2k Expected: 42.2k Previous: 42.3k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-26
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/Wpq4OPqrTI
  • Why should you set trading goals? How can it help regardless of what your #tradingstyle is? Find out: https://t.co/AYdD7ODlv1 https://t.co/y2vYQLAAk3
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP BBA Loans for House Purchase (OCT) due at 09:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 42150 Previous: 42310 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-26
  • RBA governor Philip Lowe - quantitative easing becomes an option at 0.25% cash rate, unlikely to get to that situation, negative rates are 'extraordinarily unlikely'. #aud #rba @DailyFX https://t.co/giUQLuNe4K
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD RBA's Lowe Gives Speech in Sydney due at 09:05 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-26
  • Black Friday is still a subject for #stock market scrutiny. Which retailers look set to benefit? What can we learn from the price action of past years? Find out: https://t.co/BBKZzw4tGa https://t.co/QdFGqqmfgz
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.60%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/a64Sahvyw4
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.20% Gold: 0.10% Oil - US Crude: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jQc50Tzvul
Euro Forecast: Firm US Sentiment Data May Push EUR/USD Lower

Euro Forecast: Firm US Sentiment Data May Push EUR/USD Lower

2019-11-26 08:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

Euro, US Dollar, US Consumer Confidence, EUR/USD – Talking Points

  • Euro could fall vs US Dollar if consumer confidence data cools Fed rate cut bets
  • Market optimism has pushed US stock markets to record-breaking all-time highs
  • EUR/USD has broken through 1.1022 and is now eyeing November 14 swing-low

Learn how to use politicalrisk analysis in your trading strategy!

Asia-Pacific Recap

Asian stocks edged modestly higher following a rosy session during Wall Street’s trading hours as equity indices in the US registered another all-time high. Early into Tuesday’s Asia session, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell delivered a speech and reiterated that policy is appropriate as is but followed with a comment of assurance: the central bank will adjust rates if downside risks materially alter the outlook.

EUR/USD Turns to US Consumer Confidence

EUR/USD’s decline may accelerate if US consumer confidence data registers a better-than-expected reading. A sign of improvement in sentiment out of the largest economy in the world comes as US stock markets break all-time highs amid renewed optimism about the outlook on US-China trade talks. However, the question is how long can this buoyancy keep equities and consumer optimism afloat?

S&P 500 – Daily Chart

Chart showing S&P 500

S&P 500 chart created using TradingView

70 percent of the US economy is driven by spending, so naturally a more confident consumer provides the necessary behavioral foundation to support a consumption-based economy. If sentiment data fails to meet the market’s expectations, it could cause Fed rate cut bets to swell and pressure the US Dollar. However, given the current environment, consumer confidence may strike a more optimistic note and lead to a stronger USD.

EUR/USD Recent Price Action

EUR/USD edged lower after German IFO business data was published and showed a soured expectations outlook. While the other two subcategories within the report came in as forecasted, it gave traders no reason to rejoice. This is because IFO data – and broadly speaking, a lot of German reports – are hovering at levels not tested since the Eurozone debt crisis.

EUR-USD – 15-minute Chart

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

As forecasted, EUR/USD broke below the 1.1022 support level and was followed by a daily close. The pair may now be readying to test the November 14 swing-low at 1.0989. If the pair also break below this floor with confirmation, it could precede an aggressive selloff and further undo some of the upside progress the pair has made prior to the break of the October uptrend.

EUR/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

EURO TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bulls Push - Resistance Awaits
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bulls Push - Resistance Awaits
2019-11-25 15:30:00
Euro Outlook: German IFO Data May Accelerate EUR/USD Selloff
Euro Outlook: German IFO Data May Accelerate EUR/USD Selloff
2019-11-25 08:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: A Busy Holiday Week Awaits
US Dollar Technical Outlook: A Busy Holiday Week Awaits
2019-11-22 13:30:00
EUR/USD Price Chart: Euro May Fall on PMI Data, Trade War
EUR/USD Price Chart: Euro May Fall on PMI Data, Trade War
2019-11-22 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/AUD
EUR/USD
Bearish
EUR/NOK
EUR/SEK
USDOLLAR
US 500
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.