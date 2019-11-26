We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Hits Record High, VIX Drops Below 12 and Dollar At Resistance
2019-11-26 01:24:00
US Dollar, S&P 500 Look to PCE, GDP Data After Powell Speech
2019-11-26 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-25 17:00:00
GBP/USD Outperforms, EUR/USD Tests Support, AUD/USD Eyes RBA QE Talk - US Market Open
2019-11-25 13:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
New Zealand Dollar Gains vs Yen But NZD/JPY Momentum Lacking
2019-11-25 23:30:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-25 21:28:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold to Test Key Price Levels Amid Hopes for US-China Trade Deal
2019-11-26 01:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Descending Channel Prevails - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2019-11-25 17:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, S&P 500 Look to PCE, GDP Data After Powell Speech
2019-11-26 00:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-25 17:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Price Attractive if Crypto can Trump Gold
2019-11-25 15:12:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative
2019-11-25 09:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • @ddubrovskyFX *it was a PERFECT CALL @ZabelinDimitri
  • Join @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 10:00 PM ET/3:00 AM GMT to prepare for the week ahead in trading the $AUDUSD Register here: https://t.co/sZNWPVRHA0 https://t.co/M4rkAW9xFK
  • Over the past 30 days, #NZD, #GBP and the #SEK have been the best performing G10 currencies vs. USD with +1.20%, 0.63% and 0.48% total returns.
  • This is where we are now #ecstatic https://t.co/XMujXQFJWo
  • BREAKING NEWS: THEY HAD A PHONE CALL #tradetalks https://t.co/bxD3FwPHdi
  • #AUDUSD, #NZDUSD edge higher after news that China and the US held talks and agreed to continue phase 1 negotiations. #SP500 broadly unchanged - BBG https://t.co/x3O7zEduJJ
  • China and US call held today: Agreed to continue Phase 1 talks -BBG #tradewar #USD
  • The $JPY has started to slip again as general Dollar strength and, for the moment, trade hopes boost the greenback. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/XtmiiVF4v2 https://t.co/7PTxuEMSG2
  • #Palladium, #Platinum and the #Silver are expected to be the most active Precious Metals vs #USD with 1-week implied volatilities at 26.50, 19.05 and 15.68 respectively
  • - #USDollar, #NZD, #AUD, S&P 500 steady after Fed Powell’s speech - Chairman said central bank will adjust policy if risks materialize - Markets eyeing US-China trade talks, US PCE and GDP data next https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/11/26/US-Dollar-SP-500-Look-to-PCE-GDP-Data-After-Powell-Speech.html
US Dollar, S&P 500 Look to PCE, GDP Data After Powell Speech

US Dollar, S&P 500 Look to PCE, GDP Data After Powell Speech

2019-11-26 00:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell – TALKING POINTS

  • US Dollar, NZD, AUD, S&P 500 steady after Fed Powell’s speech
  • Chairman said central bank will adjust policy if risks materialize
  • Markets eyeing US-China trade talks, US PCE and GDP data next

Learn how to use politicalrisk analysis in your trading strategy!

The US Dollar along with its Australian and New Zealand counterparts remained broadly unchanged after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell delivered his speech in Rhode Island. He reiterated the central bank’s position that policy is appropriate where it is now and unless the outlook materially changes, an adjustment in interest rates is not warranted. One fundamental headwind that could cause the Fed to tilt more dovish is the trade war.

AUD/USD, NZD/USD, S&P 500 Futures, Crude Oil Prices – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/USD

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

Several officials have expressed concern about the US-China trade war and the impact it has had on business confidence and manufacturing. Mr. Powell in particularly has been worried about the Sino-US conflict, claiming it has played a large role in the industrial “recession” the world is experiencing. Going forward, a key concern is preventing the contagion of the manufacturing slowdown from infecting the services sector.

Looking ahead, traders will be waiting for the release of US GDP and Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data. The latter is a well-known favored inflation-gauging tool of the Fed, and as such, it carries significant weight in tilting the scales of policymakers towards more hawkish or dovish inclinations. Ongoing US-China trade talks throughout the week will also be highly scrutinized as the December 15 tariff deadline approaches.

US DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Trade Wars and Earnings Ahead of Black Friday
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Trade Wars and Earnings Ahead of Black Friday
2019-11-25 21:30:00
Top Retail Stocks to Watch Ahead of Black Friday
Top Retail Stocks to Watch Ahead of Black Friday
2019-11-25 18:30:00
GBP/USD Outperforms, EUR/USD Tests Support, AUD/USD Eyes RBA QE Talk - US Market Open
GBP/USD Outperforms, EUR/USD Tests Support, AUD/USD Eyes RBA QE Talk - US Market Open
2019-11-25 13:45:00
Gold Price Forecast - Looking to Re-Test Three-Month Low
Gold Price Forecast - Looking to Re-Test Three-Month Low
2019-11-25 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
AUD/USD
Bearish
NZD/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR
US 500
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.