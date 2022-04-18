News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Watch EUR/USD, Setback Could Be Near
2022-04-18 12:30:00
Rising Rates and Volatility are Features, Not Bugs: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-18 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Energy Stocks Look Attractive on Soaring Oil: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-18 09:30:00
Gold Prices Up Alongside Dollar as Ukraine, Fed Worries Spook Markets
2022-04-18 06:34:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-04-17 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Crude Oil, Bitcoin, Inflation
2022-04-17 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Hits 2k as Buyers Force a Break
2022-04-18 14:00:00
Gold Prices Up Alongside Dollar as Ukraine, Fed Worries Spook Markets
2022-04-18 06:34:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast Q2 2022: The Bank of England's Inflation and Growth Puzzle
2022-04-16 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable On the Back Foot Going Into Easter
2022-04-14 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q2 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY May Target 2015 High Next
2022-04-18 11:00:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Won’t Be Able to Fend Off a Break Next Week
2022-04-15 03:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter for 54.20 per Share

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Hits 2k as Buyers Force a Break

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Hits 2k as Buyers Force a Break

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold talking points:

Gold prices just touched the $2,000/oz psychological level this morning and this comes just a couple of weeks after the yellow metal was peering into the abyss. As looked at in the month of March, there were a series of factors stacking up against the long side of Gold such as surging interest rates and a strong reversal earlier in the month, which left an evening star formation on the weekly chart and, eventually, a bear flag formation on the four-hour chart.

The latter formation even began to fill-in ahead of the Q1 close with price action breaching the 1900 level; but sellers couldn’t get very far as support built from 1888 and buyers have been pushing ever since. The long-term support zone spanning from 1900 up to the 1923.70 prior all-time-high has so far proven too rigid for bears to leave behind.

I had looked into the matter last Monday, remarking that price action wasn’t fitting that bearish narrative and, instead, had started to take on a bullish lean with breakout potential to 1976 and, if that was traded at, the $2,000 level.

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

gold four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Bullish Trend – Next Supports, Next Resistance

At this point we have the makings of a bullish trend on the Gold chart and this morning’s test at 2k has marked the most recent higher-high. The next big question is where might that next higher-low print, and given recent trend construction there’s some context to work with.

Last week saw prices pullback for a support test in a key zone of prior resistance, taken from the 1962-1967 levels. That resistance had held as Gold built in an ascending triangle formation and this was the level that was tested on Monday, broken on Tuesday and then re-tested for support on Thursday. That zone can remain of interest for bullish trend approaches, although there’s another area that’s more nearby that may function better as an ‘s1’ zone.

Last week’s breakout ran into resistance on Tuesday afternoon and that held through Wednesday. This formed from around 1982-1985 and this wasn’t broken through until this week, which means the move is still rather fresh.

If neither of the above two areas hold support in the event that prices pullback, there’s one more zone of interest and this was similarly horizontal resistance as a shorter-term ascending triangle had built, and this spans from around 1949-1955.

Gold Two Hour Price Chart

gold two hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Up Alongside Dollar as Ukraine, Fed Worries Spook Markets
Gold Prices Up Alongside Dollar as Ukraine, Fed Worries Spook Markets
2022-04-18 06:34:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-14 18:45:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Forecasts: Bears Drive into Key Supports
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Forecasts: Bears Drive into Key Supports
2022-04-13 14:05:00
Euro Slides on Ukraine War Negotiations Hurdles Ahead of ECB Meeting. Where to for EUR/USD?
Euro Slides on Ukraine War Negotiations Hurdles Ahead of ECB Meeting. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-04-13 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed