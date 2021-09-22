Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Holds Support Ahead of the Fed - Gold Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-22 13:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-22 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Federal Reserve will release a new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) as well as the first ‘dots’ in the dot plot for 2024. Check out @CVecchioFX cover September Federal Reserve meeting live AT 1:45 PM ET ! https://t.co/Bh5ZYMFEDi
  • $SPX holding support, 40m to go until the statement support, prior res $ES $SPY https://t.co/ag2rIYRfPz https://t.co/lFFODhoin4
  • ...I don't believe the markets will ever be okay with the Fed bowing out of stimulus. As market sentiment normalizes, speculative exposure increases proportionally, meaning there will always be a market premium to contend with. A form of the sociological 'normalization' effect
  • Equities pull back from session highs as traders eye the FOMC meeting at the top of the hour $ES $SPX $SPY https://t.co/nI3lIr8xVc
  • ...that is my take on the panic around tapering. I'm not advocating for expediting rate hikes, but to continuously punt easing back on stimulus by even a marginal amount only compounds the market's dependencies - increasing moral hazard.
  • 'The economy and markets are so strong that we can't reduce the $120 billion per month asset purchases. Further, if only we can continue this path for an indefinite future, the market will absorb the external risk on its own.'
  • Also, here is the schedule of FOMC meetings from now through the end of 2022. If the Fed doesn't signal taper today, next scheduled time is Nov 2nd and 'quarterly' event time is Dec 14th. Will taper be easier w/ one or two more high CPI updates? https://t.co/XFrwo24xbD
  • Here is my FOMC scenario table going into the rate decision. While a delay in the taper call seems feasible with the market wobble, there will always be wobbles before and the existential threat of a mkt tantrum. Always a hostage? https://t.co/MIDk28lQBS
  • Gold prices are pushing higher so far this week and the FOMC is waiting in the wings with their September rate decision. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/rVrJnq0Rgh https://t.co/td0i0PTQZz
  • RT @CEOAdam: SO FASCINATING! Dogecoin Poll was by far my highest ever read tweet. In 24 hours, 4.2 million views, my most ever retweets, mo…
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Holds Support Ahead of the Fed - Gold Levels

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Holds Support Ahead of the Fed - Gold Levels

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold Talking Points:

  • Gold prices are pushing higher so far this week and the FOMC is waiting in the wings with their September rate decision.
  • Gold prices are coiled and breakout potential exists ahead of the rate decision. The longer-term chart is perhaps even more intriguing as a bull flag formation remains in-place.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

Gold prices have stabilized after last week’s spill, but the big question remains whether bulls will be able to re-take control of the matter after a series of breakouts failed to fill in over the past couple of months.

In July and early-August, the big level was at 1834, and Gold prices put in four different tests of this price, none of which saw bulls drive through. Three of those four failed tests took place in July and early-August, after which prices spilled for a nasty retracement down to the 2021 low at 1680. That level held and buyers got back on the bid, setting up another test at 1834 in early-September but, similarly, that test failed and buyers saw the rug pulled from underneath as prices then retraced down to the 1744 level, which helped to set support last week.

Since then, however, bulls have been back on the bid and prices are pushing back up towards the 1800 handle on the chart, currently catching a bit of resistance from prior swing support, taken from around 1781 on the chart.

Gold Eight-Hour Price Chart

Gold eight hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold: Vulnerable to the Fed for that Next Trend

If one thing has been evident throughout the summer, it’s been Gold’s sensitivity to events around the US Federal Reserve. The last we heard from Chair Powell was at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in August, and at that speech he shared that the US economy hadn’t quite met the marker for ‘significant further progress’ on the employment front just yet. After those comments, Gold prices broke out and, eventually, pushed up for another test of resistance at the 1834 handle in early-September.

Adding some additional context to the near-term chart, Gold prices have another couple of resistance zones relatively nearby, the most obvious of which is the 1804-1808 area. This support-turned-resistance has been in-play since early-August and this is the current two-week-high in Gold prices.

To learn more about the FOMC, check out DailyFX Education

Gold Two-Hour Price Chart

Gold two hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Prices Bigger Picture: The Bull Flag Remains

Taking a step back to the longer-term chart and there is still a bullish lean here as the bull flag formation does remain in order, flash crashes and all. From the weekly chart below, we can see where that early-August spill essentially amounted to a test of the mid-line from the bearish channel making up the bull flag.

There’s also some notable levels that can be taken from this longer-term look on Gold, namely the support zone spanning 1755-1764. This functioned as the ‘neckline’ from a double bottom formation in the month of March and, since then, its put in multiple tests of support, most recently this week. But, this also highlights the importance of that 1834 level as a break above indicates resumption in the bigger-picture bullish trend. If/when that 1834 break shows up, it could open the door to bigger-picture bullish prognostications on Gold.

To learn more about bull flag formations, check out DailyFX Education

Gold Weekly Price Chart

Gold weekly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Jumps as Risk Turns On Evergrande Debt Deal, FOMC Ahead. Will Prices Rally?
Crude Oil Jumps as Risk Turns On Evergrande Debt Deal, FOMC Ahead. Will Prices Rally?
2021-09-22 07:00:00
Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-09-21 16:10:00
Canadian Dollar Jumps On Trudeau Election Win, Risk Appetite Reprieve. Will USD/CAD Go Lower?
Canadian Dollar Jumps On Trudeau Election Win, Risk Appetite Reprieve. Will USD/CAD Go Lower?
2021-09-21 06:30:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Spikes, Pulls Back - Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Spikes, Pulls Back - Loonie Levels
2021-09-20 15:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish