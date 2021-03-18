News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook Remains Biased to the Downside as Euro Weakness Continues
2021-03-18 11:00:00
Euro Price Action Set-Ups: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD
2021-03-18 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Reversals Likely Soon
2021-03-18 09:05:00
Oil Extends Bearish Price Series as US Stockpiles Rise for Fourth Week
2021-03-17 19:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar and Dow Seek Clear Trends After Fed Volatility Wash
2021-03-18 03:30:00
Dow Jones Leads Nikkei 225 Higher on Dovish Fed, ASX 200 Falls Despite Strong Jobs Report
2021-03-18 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Grasps for Long-Term Fibonacci Support
2021-03-18 18:07:00
Gold Price Forecast and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Reversals Likely Soon
2021-03-18 09:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Coil Tightens Post-BoE/Fed– Breakout Levels
2021-03-18 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: BoE Reiterates Stance, GBP/USD Maintains Range
2021-03-18 12:25:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.23% Gold: -0.69% Silver: -0.98% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wZzz4tkI5o
  • France to reinstate Astrazeneca vaccine after EU validation - BBG
  • WTI extends losses, falls back below $60 $WTI $USD https://t.co/wtVak01w6Q
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.66%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 79.31%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ICshZa0e42
  • Following Italy's lead, France announces additional lockdowns for Paris region - BBG $EUR
  • Gold Price Forecast: XAU Grasps for Long-Term Fibonacci Support https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/03/18/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAU-Grasps-for-Long-Term-Fibonacci-Support.html $Gold https://t.co/qwJniJGq4q
  • French PM Castex: - COVID spread looking like 3rd wave - We must enforce new restrictions in multiple regions - New measures start Friday, last for one month
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.55% FTSE 100: -0.01% Germany 30: -0.06% France 40: -0.12% US 500: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/5WM0WjCycu
  • CEA's Rouse: - Possible we will see some inflation - Many believe inflation expectations are well-anchored
  • The US 30yr Treasury yield is consolidating around the 2.475% level after hitting a fresh pandemic high around 2.50% early this morning, its highest point since August of 2019. $USD https://t.co/kXUhfgzdJ6
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Grasps for Long-Term Fibonacci Support

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Grasps for Long-Term Fibonacci Support

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold Talking Points:

  • After a strong bullish run from October of 2018 through August of 2020, Gold prices remain a state of limbo after a 38.2% pullback of the recent major move.
  • The Fed has been clear that they’re not anticipating tighter policy through 2023 but rates markets don’t seem so convinced and of recent, that’s seemed to have a negative impact on Gold prices.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

Gold prices remain in flux and yesterday’s FOMC rate decision seems to have done little to help matters. While the Fed continues to transmit a loose and passive approach, they’ve so far been unable to quell fear from market participants that rising inflation will eventually force the bank’s hand into faster rate hikes than what’s currently being anticipated. At this point, the Fed is saying that they’re not expecting any hikes through 2023, which would mean the problem of tightening policy would fall with Mr. Powell’s successor, as his term ends in February of 2022.

But, given the situation in Gold, I wanted to present this scenario in an orderly format, first starting with the longer-term or bigger-picture and then drilling down to the shorter-term setup.

Gold Prices Big Picture – The Bullish Cycle Sees a Pullback

Gold prices began another bullish cycle in Q4 of 2018. This was on the back of an off-hand comment from FOMC Chair Jerome Powell when he was asked about his opinion about the bank’s proximity to the ‘neutral rate.’ The neutral rate is that theoretical goldilocks rate that’s neither stimulative nor restrictive and, at the time, the Fed had already hiked multiple times in 2018 after multiple hikes in 2017. But when Powell was asked where he felt the Fed was in that cycle and how close they were to the neutral rate, he replied that he felt it was ‘a long way off.’

Markets didn’t seem to take that news lightly as in short order equities had started to tip over and Gold prices began to rally. This didn’t stop the Fed from hiking in December of 2018 while also warning of more possible hikes in 2019, with equities continuing to sell-off in the aftermath.

But 2019 saw a very clear pivot from the FOMC as the bank moved from an aggressive tightening stance into another cutting cycle, cutting rates three times in 2019 and helping to continue the build of that bullish trend in Gold, which held through the 2020 open.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Access the DailyFX Q1 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Prices Monthly Chart

Gold Monthly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

The coronavirus pandemic presented disruption everywhere, including the bullish trend in Gold. But the prevailing response from the Federal Reserve unleashed a veritable bazooka of stimulus and in short order risk markets had started to rally again. Gold prices pushed higher through the summer and eventually set a fresh all-time-high in August before starting to pullback.

But that pullback is still ongoing as we have yet to encroach upon that August high and, at this point, price action is continuing to test the 38.2% retracement of the 2018-2020 major move. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement is an important marker for trend continuation strategies.

To learn more about Fibonacci, check out DailyFX Education

Gold Monthly Price Chart

Gold Monthly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

That Fibonacci support level came into play on the final trading day of February and remains in the picture a few weeks later. There’s been pushes below and bounces back above but, at this point, price action remains in a state of stasis. On the four-hour chart below, we can see where buyers have been showing support around this level as prices have tested resistance on a bearish trendline projection.

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

Gold Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Price Forecast: Optimistic BoE to Buoy GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
British Pound Price Forecast: Optimistic BoE to Buoy GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-03-18 07:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: FOMC Summary of Economic Projections to Dictate USD
US Dollar Forecast: FOMC Summary of Economic Projections to Dictate USD
2021-03-17 07:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Resilient Despite Vaccine Setback, Dovish ECB
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Resilient Despite Vaccine Setback, Dovish ECB
2021-03-16 07:30:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD
2021-03-15 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed