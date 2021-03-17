News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-FOMC: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-16 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Stockpiles Fall, FOMC Meeting Eyed
2021-03-17 06:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Prices Ranging – Levels to Watch
2021-03-16 22:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100
2021-03-17 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yields Pivot Lower Following the FOMC Announcement
2021-03-17 18:10:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
GBP/USD Braces for Volatility as The Fed and BoE Prepare to Give Their Latest Views
2021-03-17 11:12:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Flattening JGB Yield Curve Ahead of FOMC Expectations
2021-03-17 09:37:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • - Expect to see faster job creation than saw in February - Expect soon to see strong employment growth soon but substantial further progress will take some time - Until we give a signal, you can assume we are not there yet - Not that different from QE3
  • #Bitcoin holds support post-#FOMC - Updated $BTCUSD 240min. . https://t.co/R8TW3ISAcE https://t.co/mZAqDjjARI
  • The US 10Y yield is back below 1.63% as Fed Chair Jerome Powell fields questions #FOMC #Fed https://t.co/INBBJeamSd
  • - Dot plot is just compiling projections of individual people, not meant to be a promise or prediction - Liftoff will depend on economic outcomes which are highly uncertain
  • In other words, 'We will offer soothing words with a deep sense of confidence around accommodation now to keep you all calm; but we can and will change that as conditions change. So don't hold us to this.' https://t.co/Yd5NLrelCy
  • - Important financial conditions remain accommodative so we can achieve goals - Would be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or tightening that threatens achievement of goals
  • - The fundamental change in framework means we will not react preemptively, only way we can build credibility on framework is by doing it
  • $Gold has got a bid, found support pre-Fed on the 38.2 of the 18-20 major move, jumping higher now, liking this #FOMC announcement https://t.co/u2OaUZ259D
  • - The state of the economy in 2-3 years is highly uncertain, would not want to focus on potential rate increase that far in the future
  • ...if market's panic, you back off and chalk it up to talking out of turn or being misinterpreted. If market's overlook, you slowly build with similar rhetoric that slowly slowly escalates the language. You are trying to 'bore' the market with your policy changes
US Dollar, Yields Pivot Lower Following the FOMC Announcement

US Dollar, Yields Pivot Lower Following the FOMC Announcement

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR, TREASURY YIELDS REACT TO FOMC RATE DECISION, UPDATED DOT PLOT

  • US Dollar losing ground as Treasury yields snap lower following the FOMC rate decision
  • Fed officials upgraded their forecasts for US GDP growth and inflation, dot plot little changed
  • Check out our Live Data Coverage of the March 2021 Fed meeting hosted by DailyFX Senior Strategist Christopher Vecchio, CFA!
Advertisement

The US Dollar is moving broadly higher with Treasury yields as traders digest the latest update from the Federal Reserve just crossing market wires. FOMC officials decided to leave the target Fed funds rate range unchanged at 0.00-0.25% as widely expected. The Fed announcement echoed plans to maintain its current pace of asset purchases (i.e. QE) at $120-billion per month, and also reiterated that monetary policy will remain accommodative until its long-term inflation and employment objectives are reached.

US DOLLAR PRICE CHART WITH TEN-YEAR TREASURY YIELD OVERLAID: 15-MINUTE TIME FRAME (16 MAR TO 17 MAR 2021)

us dollar index price chart with ten year treasury yield overlaid fomc statement march 2021

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Interestingly, the latest Federal Reserve statement included a shift in language that noted how indicators of economic activity have picked up. Though looking at the latest dot plot projections from FOMC officials, no rate hikes are seen through 2023 in light of stubbornly subdued inflation. This disappointed US Dollar bulls and sent the broader DXY Index snapping sharply lower alongside softer Treasury yields. Gold price action popped higher, as did the Nasdaq, following a weaker US Dollar and softer Treasury yields. The ten-year Treasury yield is off session highs by about 3-basis points but still hovers above 1.66% at the time of writing.

FEDERAL RESERVE ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS – MARCH 2021

Federal Reserve Chart of March 2021 FOMC Economic Projections

Chart Source: Federal Reserve

This seems largely in line with recent commentary from Fed Chair Powell outlined during his speech late last month where he said the central bank is not concerted about financial conditions tightening despite surging Treasury yields. Powell added that bond yields are just one of several metrics tracked and used to gauge broader financial conditions.

To that end, credit spreads remain tight, and judging by the National Financial Conditions Index published weekly by the Chicago Fed, there seems to be little evidence pointing to tighter financial conditions. Furthermore, several FOMC officials have welcomed the rise in sovereign bond yields seeing that it reflects better economic outlook for the US economy. Keeping the target Fed Funds rate low looks to help boost Fed credibility given its new pursuit of average inflation targeting (AIT). Looking ahead, markets now await the follow-up press conference hosted by Fed Chair Powell where he will look to provide additional color on the latest FOMC announcement.

***Tune in to our Real Time News feed for breaking updates on market reactions to the March 2021 Fed meeting***

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Retreats to Support Ahead of FOMC
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Retreats to Support Ahead of FOMC
2021-03-17 17:45:00
SA Retail Sales Slump: USD/ZAR Reaction and Price Outlook
SA Retail Sales Slump: USD/ZAR Reaction and Price Outlook
2021-03-17 12:55:00
Currency Volatility Highest Since US Election: What to Watch for Fed Decision
Currency Volatility Highest Since US Election: What to Watch for Fed Decision
2021-03-17 11:30:00
GBP/USD Braces for Volatility as The Fed and BoE Prepare to Give Their Latest Views
GBP/USD Braces for Volatility as The Fed and BoE Prepare to Give Their Latest Views
2021-03-17 11:12:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
US Tech 100
Gold
Bullish