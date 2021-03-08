Mexican Peso Price Forecast: USD/MXN Breakout to Fibonacci Resistance

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate on Cusp of Testing 200-Day SMA Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2021-03-08 16:00:00
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-03-08 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Aiming Higher on OPEC Surprise, Inflation Expectations
2021-03-06 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, ECB, BoC, Treasuries
2021-03-08 15:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Growth, Tech Stocks Falling Out of Favor?
2021-03-07 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-03-08 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Searching for a Bottom - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-03-08 13:24:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-03-08 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trouble Brewing, GBP/USD Weak But Sterling Strength Remains
2021-03-08 09:02:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-03-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: USDJPY Vulnerable to Pullback amid Bullish Surge
2021-03-08 12:36:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Indices are rebounding from last week's sell off today. The Dow is leading the way, rising to a fresh all-time high. The Nasdaq remains negative for the day. DOW +2.00% NDX -0.55% SPX +0.91% RUT +1.70% $DIA $QQQ $SPY $IWM
  • Another look at the deviation in 'internal' interest in US equities: the candle is the Nasdaq 100 to S&P 500 ratio ($NDX-$SPX) overlaid with the S&P 500 itself in blue https://t.co/m2WK4Q2Bs5
  • A notable deviation in direction from the tech-heavy Nadex composite (candle) overlaid with the S&P 500 in blue. The 5-day correlation is still holding up but will start deviating fast at this pace https://t.co/VYY5imk1yS
  • $USD has been pretty strong over the past couple of weeks and to a lesser degree, so far in 2021 but we've only retraced about 23.6% of that massive sell-off that started last March $DXY https://t.co/t5KRSYu0TP
  • EUR/USD trades to a fresh yearly low (1.1857) as longer-dated US Treasury yields continue to push above pre-pandemic levels. Get your $EURUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/XWIah8irtj https://t.co/GIXPFZz2qQ
  • USD/MXN has continued to rip in 2021, flying in the face of the bearish trend from 2020. Get your $USDMXN market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/uePriXERH8 https://t.co/qRjLbgglov
  • $USDMXN strong breakout from the falling wedges that had built coming into this year. Prices now finding resistance at 50% marker of the 2017-2020 major move whether looking for usd strength or weakness, there's attractive items on $USDMXN for either https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/03/08/Mexican-Peso-Price-Forecast-MXN-USDMXN-USD-MXN-Breakout-to-Fibonacci-Resistance.html https://t.co/7TwqgZDXfH https://t.co/ocsiEw3IwC
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.37%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 81.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2V8w40M0zN
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.10% Gold: -1.18% Oil - US Crude: -1.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/710wPcmn9S
  • Lord Frost accuses the EU of ‘ill will’ as Brexit row rumbles on. @bankofengland governor Andrew Bailey gives his latest thoughts on the economy. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/Z4gAzLjtjx https://t.co/MyIHkCORSH
Mexican Peso Price Forecast: USD/MXN Breakout to Fibonacci Resistance

Mexican Peso Price Forecast: USD/MXN Breakout to Fibonacci Resistance

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Mexican Peso, MXN, USD/MXN Talking Points:

  • USD/MXN has continued to rip in 2021, flying in the face of the bearish trend from 2020.
  • USDMXN has just begun to test a key Fibonacci level on the chart. Can bears make a pronounced re-appearance?
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

It’s been a strange year so far for emerging market currencies. Despite the continued strength of the global risk trade, pushed along by the hope for continued stimulus to soften the covid crunch seen globally, EM currencies have been incredibly weak as the US Dollar has shown a surprising two-month stretch of strength.

In USD/MXN, the pair came into the year with two different falling wedge formations, which I had written about two months ago: One very visible on shorter-term charts while the longer-term formation had built for the final eight months of 2020 trade. The shorter-term formation is shown below in green, while the longer-term formation is highlighted in red.

USD/MXN Daily Price Chart: Falling Wedges Falling into Place

USDMXN Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDMXN on Tradingview

Falling Wedge Breakouts in Full View

Given the juxtaposition of USD/MXN coming into 2021, in which a falling wedge had built inside of another longer-term falling wedge, it’s of little surprise that the pair has broken out as aggressively as it has.

Falling wedges will often be approached with the aim of bullish reversals – hypothesizing that the same lack of enthusiasm from sellers at or near lows will eventually carry-over to allow for a reversal in the bearish trend.

To learn more about falling wedge formations, join us in DailyFX Education

Those breakouts have run very loudly so far in 2021 trade, and USD/MXN has stretched up for a test of Fibonacci resistance at the level around 21.6164. This is the 50% marker of the 2017-2020 major move in the pair, and this is a key area for bulls to overtake if this trend is going to become something more than a bear market bounce.

The 50% marker can be a key level in a Fibonacci retracement, despite the fact that it’s not technically a Fibonacci level at all. To learn more, check out the recently launched Fibonacci sub-module inside of DailyFX Education

USD/MXN Weekly Price Chart

USDMXN Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDMXN on Tradingview

USD/MXN Strategy Near-Term

At this point, the counter-trend move to the longer-term theme remains in-force, with the potential for that longer-term theme of USD/MXN weakness to come back should this resistance level hold.

Going down to the two-hour chart offers some greater granularity and at this point, there’s little evidence to suggest that the bullish trend is yet over. There’s been a sequential print of higher-highs and higher-lows and, even after the resistance inflection has shown, that pattern has yet to breach.

But – from the shorter-term charts traders can begin to watch for this theme, looking for sellers to push price action below these higher-lows to open the door for deeper reversal potential.

USD/MXN Two-Hour Price Chart

USDMXN Two Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDMXN on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar May Rise as Stimulus Boosts Yields, Pound Eyes Bailey Comments
Dollar May Rise as Stimulus Boosts Yields, Pound Eyes Bailey Comments
2021-03-08 07:30:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: Unfazed Fed, Real Yields to Undermine EUR/USD
US Dollar Price Forecast: Unfazed Fed, Real Yields to Undermine EUR/USD
2021-03-05 07:30:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Holds Support as USD Drives
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Holds Support as USD Drives
2021-03-04 19:45:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Perched at Key Support as Attention Turns to Powell
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Perched at Key Support as Attention Turns to Powell
2021-03-04 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN