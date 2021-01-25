News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Mexican Peso Price Forecast: USD/MXN Above 20.00 as Bulls Break Out

Mexican Peso Price Forecast: USD/MXN Above 20.00 as Bulls Break Out

James Stanley, Strategist

Mexican Peso Price Forecast Talking Points:

  • USD/MXN has started the week with a bounce back-above the 20.00 handle.
  • USD/MXN is in the midst of a bullish breakout from a short-term falling wedge pattern, but this plots in the midst of a much longer-term falling wedge pattern.
  • This bullish breakout seemingly comes at odds with the longer-term trend: Are sellers waiting in the wings to pounce, or is this a short-squeeze scenario with more room to run?
Last week saw USD/MXN test down to a fresh nine-month-low, continuing a trend that’s been in-place since last March. And given the prevailing market forces coming into the year, where USD-weakness has been front-and-center in response to the FOMC response to the pandemic – there was wide expectation that this weakness would continue. But, so far in 2021, that statement has to be put on hold as USD/MXN bears haven’t been able to do much below the key psychological value of 20.00.

To learn more about psychological levels, check out DailyFX Education

The tenuous drive from short-sellers helped the pair to build in to a falling wedge pattern, marked by two converging trendlines of varying slope. Resistance holds a more aggressive slope as bears have remained aggressive upon tests of lower-highs; but support shows a weaker slope or angle as sellers slow upon tests of fresh lows. Such formations will often be approached with the aim of bullish breakouts, looking for reversal to take-hold following that tenuous drive in the direction of the prior trend.

To learn more about falling wedge formations, join us in DailyFX Education

USD/MXN Four-Hour Price Chart

USDMXN Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDMXN on Tradingview

Taking a step back on the chart, and this short-term falling wedge takes places inside of a longer-term falling wedge. And, again, both formations point to the possibility of bullish reversals albeit with varying timelines.

This also further denotes the possibility of a prolonged short-squeeze scenario after sellers drove price action for much of the time since the March flare. On a near-term basis, traders can follow the current breakout from the shorter-term formation, looking for tests of longer-term resistance to gauge the possible staying power of the bullish move.

The 2021 swing-high is now very nearby at 20.2626, and beyond that is the current two-month-high at a longer-term Fibonacci level of 20.6338. If price action is able to test that level – then we’d have a break of the longer-term falling wedge pattern, and the next area of possible resistance would be derived from a batch of prior swing lows taken from October and November of last year around 20.8484.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

USD/MXN Daily Price Chart

USDMXN Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDMXN on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

