News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Short-Term US Dollar Strength Pushes EUR/USD Lower
2021-01-11 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Forecast: Crude Price Rally Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal
2021-01-11 15:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Surges on Saudi Surprise – Key Levels to Watch
2021-01-09 22:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-01-09 10:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-08 14:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grasps for Support After Bearish Engulf
2021-01-11 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound at Risk as Downing Street Weighs Tighter Restrictions
2021-01-11 07:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Down, But Not Out
2021-01-10 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Down, But Not Out
2021-01-10 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The recent rally in the price of oil appears to have stalled just ahead of the February 2020 high ($54.66) as it fails to extend the series of higher highs and lows from the previous week. Get your #CrudeOil update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/COF4C1IZyL https://t.co/Y58uzNo8ab
  • $GBPUSD has recovered from earlier losses, climbing back above 1.3500 and currently trading around today's opening price. $GBP $USD https://t.co/w8Jns4UEHS
  • Atlanta Fed President Bostic: - Fed will do whatever it feels is necessary to support the economy - There are still more things the Fed can do - Will employ other tools if believed to be necessary #Fed $USD
  • #Dollar, $EURUSD, $GBPUSD, $SPX, #Bitcoin & #Gold Technical Trade Levels (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/zHgTfwAMjx
  • Atlanta Fed President Bostic: - There is some possibility that the economy can come back stronger than expected - If so, would support earlier recalibration of accommodations and policy rate - No changes to occur in 2021 #Fed $USD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.61%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 70.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Bv512UiQqo
  • Atlanta Fed President Bostic: - Changes in family and business spending habits have increased price volatility - Hard to know what is happening in inflation right now #Fed
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.03% Oil - US Crude: -0.43% Silver: -0.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3InfmCGUIs
  • Atlanta Fed President Bostic: - Economic recovery has been stronger than expected - Many segments still need relief - Medium- to long-term is looking pretty positive #Fed
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.40% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.60% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.70% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Nek1mF8ZBw
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grasps for Support After Bearish Engulf

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grasps for Support After Bearish Engulf

2021-01-11 17:00:00
James Stanley, Strategist

Gold Price Forecast Talking Points:

  • After a strong month of December held through the New Year, bears have awoken to re-take control of short-term Gold price action.
  • Gold prices finished last week’s bar with a bearish engulfing pattern, often followed with the aim of continued bearish behavior.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations, along with focus on a couple of different bearish engulfing patterns. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

Gold prices are starting 2021 on the move, but probably not in the manner that many had expected. As the US Dollar continues to pullback, Gold prices have been offered aggressively over the past few trading days as the yellow metal has pushed down to a fresh monthly low.

As looked at in this week’s technical forecast, the first weekly bar in Gold for 2021 printed as a bearish engulfing formation, which will often be approached with the aim of bearish continuation. This is similar to the formation that showed on the Daily chart back on August 7th, the same date that Gold set its current all-time-high. In that scenario, the bearish engulf highlighted the potential for the start of a pullback but, now five full months later Gold bulls remain subdued.

The bearish engulfing formation that printed last week brings on the prospect of fresh lows in Gold prices, with focus on the late-November swing around 1764.

To learn more about bearish engulfing patterns and why traders will often follow the formations for continuation, join us in DailyFX Education

Gold Weekly Price Chart

Gold Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Holding at a Confluent Support Level

That November low printed at a key area on the chart as there are two levels derived from two separate 2020 major moves that helped to bring buyers back into the fray. At 1763.27 we have the 50% marker from the March-August major move, and at 1766.28 we have the 76.4% retracement of the June-August major move.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Get the DailyFX Quarterly Forecast for Gold
Get My Guide

Each of these Fibonacci studies have nearby levels, as well, with the 38.2% retracement of the March-August move plotting at 1836.87 and the 61.8% retracement of the June-August move at 1825. The big question is whether this can bring enough buyer support in the matter to turn-around last week’s declines and, at this stage, there would appear a lack of supporting evidence to get too excited about the bullish side just yet.

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Taking an even shorter-term look at the matter, and the importance of the Fibonacci retracement derived from the June-August move becomes a bit more clear. Those levels are outlined in Green on the above and below chart, and the 61.8% retracement at 1825 has so far helped to cauterize this week’s lows. It also appears that buyers might step up here, but given the recent short-term bearish trend, this would likely be considered corrective.

This opens the door for resistance potential around the 1873 level, which is the 50% marker from the June-August major move.

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

Gold Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound at Risk as Downing Street Weighs Tighter Restrictions
British Pound at Risk as Downing Street Weighs Tighter Restrictions
2021-01-11 07:30:00
S&P 500 Index Climbs To Record Highs Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls Report
S&P 500 Index Climbs To Record Highs Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls Report
2021-01-08 07:30:00
EU Stoxx 50 May Fall Despite Approval of Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine
EU Stoxx 50 May Fall Despite Approval of Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine
2021-01-07 08:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Falling Wedge Threatens Reversal
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Falling Wedge Threatens Reversal
2021-01-06 16:46:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed